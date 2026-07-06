Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market by Application, Product Type & Component Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global mobile mass spectrometers market is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2031, up from USD 1.68 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 11.3%. This growth is fueled by a transition from centralized lab analyses to real-time, on-site detection, meeting demand for swift, actionable insights across multiple sectors. Increasing regulatory demands in environmental monitoring, alongside the need for pollutant identification, have driven adoption among government and industrial sectors. Additionally, defense and security agencies' focus on public safety and detection of chemical threats has increased the demand for mobile mass spectrometers.

Based on component, ion sources held the largest market share in 2025. Ion sources, essential in the mobile mass spectrometers market, convert samples into ions, initiating the analytical process. In contrast to standardized components like vacuum pumps and detectors, ion sources are highly application-specific, especially in mobile systems with less controlled operating conditions compared to laboratory environments. Growing adoption of ambient ionization techniques like DESI and DART allows rapid analysis with minimal sample preparation, emphasizing the importance of ion source design. Companies like 908 Devices innovate by simplifying workflows and reducing specialized operator needs, bolstering the dominant share of ion sources in the market.

Based on product type, field-deployable/backpack-based platforms dominated the market in 2025. These systems, offering real-time, on-site chemical analysis with minimal infrastructure, hold the largest share. Their portability and deployment ease render them ideal for defense, environmental monitoring, and forensic applications requiring rapid, field-based results.

Based on application, outside lab-based applications acquired the largest share in 2025. These applications, pivotal in allowing on-site analysis in various sectors, reduce the need for sample transportation to labs, minimizing sample degradation risks and accelerating decision-making and corrective actions.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the mobile mass spectrometers market throughout the forecast period. Strategic initiatives from major players bolster North America's leading position, supported by local manufacturing incentives. The region's infrastructure for food, pharma, and defense manufacturing has been optimized, contributing to its significant market share. Enhanced manufacturing capacities and investment in domestic biomanufacturing underscore its dominance.

Primary participants breakdown:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (35%), Directors (25%), Others (40%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (5%), Middle East & Africa (5%)

Key players in the mobile mass spectrometers market include 1st Detect Corporation (US), 908 Devices (US), Agilent Technologies (US), BaySpec, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Detect Ion (US), Fluid Inclusion Technology (US), Focused Photonics (China), Hiden Analytical (UK), Inficon Holding (Switzerland), and Jeol (Japan).

Research Coverage

The report meticulously analyzes the mobile mass spectrometers market across components, product types, applications, and regions. It examines growth drivers, challenges, industry opportunities, and the competitive landscape, detailing market leaders and SMEs. Revenue projections for market segments across five regions and a micromarket analysis are included.

Reasons to Buy the Report

Gain accurate revenue projections for the entire mobile mass spectrometers market and its subsegments. The report delivers crucial insights into the competitive landscape, assisting stakeholders in effective business positioning and strategy development. Explore key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive coverage of top players' product portfolios.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into product innovations from market leaders.

Market Development: Data on lucrative emerging markets.

Market Diversification: Updates on recent advancements and market diversifications.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of top competitors' products, strategies, and market categories.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne Technologies

908 Devices Inc.

Bruker

Bayspec, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Perkinelmer

Kore Technology

Astrotech Corporation

Inficon

Microsaic

Leco Corporation

Htds

Kanomax Fmt

Chromatotec

I Analyzer

Advion, Inc.

Chromlab

Purspec Technologies

Expec

Hiden Analytical

Tofwerk AG

Ionicon

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