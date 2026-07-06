Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester Market By Type, Functionality, End-use Industry, Source, Form, Polyglycerol Degree, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester (PGFE) market is poised for growth, projected to reach USD 310.9 million by 2031 from USD 251.9 million in 2026, marking a CAGR of 4.3% between 2026 and 2031. The market's expansion is driven by an increasing global focus on bio-based and high-performance emulsifying agents across food, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Key players, including Croda International Plc and Clariant AG, are investing in formulation developments and sustainable, high-purity products to meet the rising demand for clean-label and innovative offerings. As consumer interest in premium foodstuffs and advanced personal care products grows, the PGFE market is set to achieve steady growth.

Opportunities and Disruption:

The PGFE market is transitioning towards sustainable and high-EFA formulations. Manufacturers and ingredient suppliers alike see opportunities in formulating innovative products with benefits in texture, stability, and longevity. However, challenges arise from new regulations, competitive emulsifier alternatives, and the push for ethical and traceable sourcing.

AI-Driven Nutrient Optimization: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in cosmetics has enhanced formulation processes by optimizing ingredient combinations and predicting active ingredient compatibility.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in cosmetics has enhanced formulation processes by optimizing ingredient combinations and predicting active ingredient compatibility. Advanced Formulation Technologies: Innovations like microencapsulation and liposomal technologies offer improved ingredient stability and bioavailability. Combining active ingredients with synergistic compounds like Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides is also on the rise.

Vegetable Oil-Based Products Lead the PGFE Market:

The vegetable oil-based segment holds the largest market share, driven by the preference for renewable, bio-based raw materials. Commonly used oils include palm, soybean, and coconut. These emulsifiers appeal to the demand for biodegradable, nontoxic, and clean-label products, aligning with sustainable objectives.

Research Methodology:

Extensive interviews were conducted with industry executives, emphasizing the market's composition:

Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 30%

Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 50%, Executives - 30%

Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, South America - 15%, Rest of the World - 10%

Prominent companies operating in the PGFE sector include Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, Lonza Group AG, and others across Europe, Asia, and America.

Research Coverage:

The report examines the market by type, functionality, end-use industry, source, form, polyglycerol degree, and regional forecasts to 2031, offering insights into market dynamics, player strategies, and competitive analysis.

Reasons to Buy:

The report aids market leaders and new entrants with revenue approximations, competitive landscapes, and strategic insights to effectively position their businesses in the global PGFE market.

Insights into the Following Points:

Comprehensive Segmentation Analysis: Key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are outlined, including the demand for advanced skincare ingredients and innovation in bio-based formulations.

Key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are outlined, including the demand for advanced skincare ingredients and innovation in bio-based formulations. Regional Insights and Emerging Markets: Detailed analysis on growth opportunities across key regions, aiding expansion and localization strategies.

Detailed analysis on growth opportunities across key regions, aiding expansion and localization strategies. Competitive Intelligence and Innovation: Profiles of leading companies like Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, and others with recent product launches and strategic partnerships.

Profiles of leading companies like Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, and others with recent product launches and strategic partnerships. Data-Driven Demand Forecasts: Growth projections through 2031 provide strategic planning insights for investment and market opportunity assessments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $251.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $310.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Croda International PLC

Clariant AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Palsgaard A/S

Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

Gattefosse

Stearinerie Dubois

Oleon Nv

Ataman Kimya A.S.

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Ltd.

Guangzhou Cardlo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Henan Chemsino Industry Co. Ltd.

Nihon Emulsion Co. Ltd.

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Ioi Oleochemical Industries Berhad

Spell Food Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Guangzhou Yizeli Additive Co. Ltd.

Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Kasco Chemtech Pvt. Ltd.

Spiga Nord S.P.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l42x8

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