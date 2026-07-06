Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Collagen Market By Type, Source, Marine Animal, Application, Extraction Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The marine collagen market is anticipated to grow significantly, expanding from USD 1.14 billion in 2026 to USD 1.66 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%. A key growth driver is the liquid segment, which leads the market due to faster absorption and effortless daily use. Consumer preference for convenient supplement intake forms boosts the liquid segment's growth, making it the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Liquid collagen, being hydrolyzed and diluted, allows superior absorption, hence, providing quicker visible results. The trend towards on-the-go functional supplements, particularly nutraceuticals, and beauty-from-within products, further accelerates the demand for liquid collagen.

The fish skin, scales, and muscles segment will maintain a substantial share throughout the forecast period. As the main sources of collagen within the seafood industry, fish skin, scales, and muscles hold the largest segment share. These parts, rich in Type I collagen, are predominant in dietary supplements, food, and cosmetic applications. Their status as by-products enhances availability, reducing costs and promoting resource efficiency and sustainability.

The nutritional products application leads in market share during the forecast period. Increasing consumer focus on health supplements for daily health propels the nutritional products segment to a market-leading position. Formats like powders, capsules, and ready-to-drink products of marine collagen offer easy digestion and fast absorption, aligning with needs for skincare, joint support, and bone health. The trend towards preventive care and healthy aging also drives this sector's growth, cementing the nutraceuticals segment's substantial market share.

Asia Pacific takes a dominant stance in the worldwide marine collagen market. With abundant marine resources, seafood processing capabilities, and low production costs, Asia Pacific emerges as a market leader. Rapidly growing demand for nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods in South Korea, China, Japan, and India, coupled with rising disposable incomes and increased wellness awareness, fuel market growth. Local production and expanding exports further enhance the region's market dominance.

In-depth interviews were conducted with top executives including CEOs and directors from various organizations in the marine collagen market. The interviews had participation by company type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 30%. By designation: Director - 35%, Managers - 40%, Others - 25%. Geographic distribution: North America - 20%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, South America - 15%, and Rest of the World - 5%. Key market players include Ashland, Darling Ingredients, Weishardt, Nitta Gelatin, and others.

Research Coverage The marine collagen market is categorized based on type, application, source, form, marine animal, extraction process, and region. The report provides insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the industry. Detailed analysis of key industry players offers insights into their services, strategies, recent developments, and competitive positioning.

Reasons to Buy This Report This report provides valuable market intelligence to leaders and new entrants, detailing revenue projections for marine collagen and subsegments. Stakeholders gain insights into the competitive landscape, facilitating informed business strategy development. The report examines market dynamics, including key drivers such as skin health demand and nutraceutical use, alongside restraints and opportunities. It offers:

Driver analysis including rising demand for skincare and anti-aging products and the high bioavailability of collagen.

Restraints like high production costs and risks of seafood-related allergies.

Opportunities in expanding medical applications and rising demand for sustainable ingredients.

Challenges related to supply chain dependency and quality standardization.

Insights into product development and innovation, highlighting new product launches.

Information about market expansion across regions and emerging lucrative markets.

Competitive assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of prominent companies such as Ashland, Darling Ingredients, Weishardt, Nitta Gelatin, and more.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand for Marine Collagen in Cosmetics and Nutricosmetics Industry Increasing Demand for Clean-Label and Pescatarian-Friendly Collagen Alternatives Expanding Applications of Marine Collagen in Biomedical and Healthcare Industries

Challenges Thermal Instability and Lower Denaturation Temperature Compared With Mammalian Collagen Sources Risk of Supply Variability and Dependence on Fisheries and Aquaculture Production

Opportunities Abundant Availability of Raw Material From Fish-Processing Waste Expansion Opportunities in Functional Food and Beverage Applications



Company Profiles

Darling Ingredients

Nippi, Inc.

Weishardt

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Vinh Hoan Corporation

Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co. Ltd.

Gelita

Seagarden as

Tessenderlo Group

Italgel S.P.A.

Ashland

Titan Biotech

Amicogen Inc.

Croda International PLC

Jellice

Lapi Gelatine S.P.A.

Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.

Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd.

Collagen Life Sciences

Etchem

Jellagen

Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Copalis Sea Solutions

Nizona Marine Products Private Limited

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r52ad3

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