Global Wireless Charging for EVs to Surge: Expected Market Reach of USD 0.82 Billion by 2032

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles by Charging System, Propulsion, Charging Type, Component, Power Supply, and Vehicle Type - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The wireless charging market for electric vehicles is projected to grow significantly, expected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2032 from USD 0.11 billion in 2026, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 38.7%. The acceleration of this market is driven by the surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and a heightened focus on enhancing charging convenience. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are actively exploring the integration of wireless charging solutions into vehicle platforms, facilitated by partnerships with technology providers. Wireless charging stands to automate energy transfer, minimizing cable reliance and enhancing usability, particularly in urban and fleet contexts. Progress in inductive systems, alignment, and standardization is boosting system performance and supporting early deployments. As vehicle and infrastructure integration progresses, wireless charging is anticipated to be gradually embraced in high-utilization scenarios.

Inductive power transfer is expected to be the largest segment by charging system. Inductive power transfer is currently the leading method for wireless EV charging, operating via electromagnetic induction between a ground-based transmitter pad and a vehicle-installed receiver pad. This technology is gaining traction across residential, workplace, and public settings, bolstered by standardization initiatives like SAE J2954. OEMs such as Hyundai, Volvo Group, BMW, and Toyota, alongside Tier-1 suppliers like Aptiv and Mahle, are advancing the integration of inductive chargers. In March 2026, Electreon expanded its inductive charging installations in Michigan, U.S., focusing on public transport and fleet applications. Previously, in June 2025, ENRX formed a partnership with Volvo Group to support opportunity charging for electric buses and trucks. Inductive power transfer offers stable energy transfer, easy integration, and reduced system complexity. Efficiency levels between 90-95% support reduced energy losses and consistent charging, underpinning its broad adoption as a leading technology in the market. Stationary wireless charging is expected to be the largest segment by charging type. Stationary wireless charging is emerging as a pragmatic approach for automated charging in residential, workplace, and public parking spaces. Operating on inductive power transfer principles, it facilitates energy transfer without manual intervention, enhancing convenience and decreasing reliance on plug-in systems. This system is ideal for passenger cars and fleet applications where vehicles remain stationary for set durations, promoting user experience and diminishing wear and tear on connectors. OEMs and wireless charging firms are concentrating on embedding such systems into vehicle designs and parking infrastructures. In March 2026, WiTricity, in conjunction with Siemens, advanced stationary wireless charging solutions across residential and fleet parking, with a focus on scalable infrastructure integration. As efficiency and standardization improve, broader adoption across key applications is anticipated. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The European automotive industry is undergoing a transformation towards zero-emission mobility, driven by stringent emission regulations and decarbonization objectives set by the European Union. The region is promoting EV adoption through incentives, infrastructure investments, and policy backing, creating a favorable market for wireless charging technologies. The demand is also bolstered by the growth of premium EVs and an increased emphasis on user convenience and advanced vehicle features. Key players in Europe include IPT Technology GmbH and Robert Bosch GmbH in Germany, Electreon in various European markets, and ENRX in Norway. In April 2025, Electreon expanded its wireless charging road projects in Germany to support public transport infrastructure. In-depth interviews were conducted with key stakeholders, including CXOs, managers, and executives from leading organizations.

By Company Type: OEMs - 24%, Tier 1 - 67%, Tier 2 - 9%

By Designation: CXOs - 33%, Managers - 52%, Executives - 15%

By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 27 %, Asia Pacific - 41%

The wireless charging market is spearheaded by established companies such as Electreon (Israel), Witricity (US), ENRX (Norway), HEVO Inc. (US), and Plugless Power Inc. (US). These companies offer a range of wireless charging solutions, from factory-integrated systems to high-power fleet infrastructure. Research Coverage: The detailed study examines the wireless charging market for EVs, covering segments by charging system (inductive, magnetic, conductive power transfer), propulsion (BEV, PHEV), charging type (stationary, dynamic wireless charging), component (charging pads, power control unit), power supply, and vehicle type. It also includes the competitive landscape and profiles of key players within the ecosystem. Key Benefits of the Report: The report provides market leaders and new entrants with precise approximations of revenue for the wireless charging market and its subsegments. Stakeholders gain insights to better position their businesses and devise effective go-to-market strategies. It also helps understand market dynamics, offering information on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report provides insights into the following aspects:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting market growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on emerging technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Market Development: Information about lucrative markets and geographic analysis.

Market Diversification: Details on new products, untapped regions, and recent market developments.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings of leading players like Electreon, Witricity, ENRX, HEVO Inc., and Plugless Power Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $0.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Ability to Combine User-Centric Design With Long-Term Cost Efficiency Active Participation of OEMs in Wireless Charging Ecosystem Integration of Wireless Charging With Automated Smart Parking Systems

Challenges Lack of Standardization and Interoperability Across Vehicles and Wireless Charging Infrastructure High Setup and Installation Costs for Public Wireless Charging Infrastructure

Opportunities Rapid Adoption of Wireless Charging Within Smart City Infrastructure Rising Investments in Dynamic Wireless Charging Technologies Potential for Seamless Charging in High-Utilization Electric Fleet Operations

Case Studies Electreon's Wireless Charging Road Project Witricity's Halo Wireless Charging System Hevo's Wireless Charging Pad ENRX's Inductive Charging System Plugless Power's Residential Wireless Charging System Witricity's Drive 11 Wireless Charging Technology Plugless Power's Wireless Level 2 Charging System Electreon's Dynamic and Stationary EV Charging Infrastructure Hevo and Vehya's Wireless EV Charging Solution

Industry Trends

Company Profiles

Electreon

WiTricity AI Tech, LLC

ENRX

Hevo Inc.

Plugless Power Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tgood Electric Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Toshiba Corporation

Hella GmbH & Co. Kgaa

Ideanomics Inc.

Volterio GmbH

Mojo Mobility Inc.

BMW

Fortum Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Puls GmbH

Daihen Corporation

Vie Group Co. Ltd.

IPT Technology GmbH

Easelink GmbH

Mahle GmbH

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.



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