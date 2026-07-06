Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Propulsion Market by Platform, System, Propulsion Technology, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The satellite propulsion market is projected to surge, reaching USD 4.66 billion by 2031 from USD 2.07 billion in 2026, marking a robust CAGR of 17.6%. This significant growth is driven by advancements in electric propulsion technology, enhancing the operational efficiency of satellites. New developments in thrusters, power units, and reduced-size propulsion modules are facilitating satellites to carry less fuel, minimizing launch weight, prolonging their operational life, and optimizing functionalities like orbit raising and collision avoidance.

Electric Propulsion as a Leading Segment

The electric propulsion segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its benefits in decreasing fuel weight and increasing satellite longevity. This technology is crucial for tasks across LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites, such as station keeping, orbit raising, collision avoidance, and controlled deorbiting.

Thrusters Segment to Witness Highest Growth

The thrusters segment is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. As essential components for satellite movement, orbit correction, and end-of-life management, thrusters are in high demand, particularly with the rise in launches of small satellites and constellations necessitating compact and reliable solutions.

Growth Prospects in the Middle East

The Middle East is set to become the fastest-growing region within the forecast period, attributed to the increasing investment in national space programs, defense satellites, earth observation, and communication infrastructure. The region's focus on advancing satellite capabilities and space surveillance is spurring demand for sophisticated propulsion systems.

Primary Participants Breakdown in the Satellite Propulsion Market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 10%, Others - 70%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East - 10%, Rest of the World - 5%

Research Coverage

This market study encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the satellite propulsion market across various segments and regions. It evaluates market dynamics, including key player strategies, their product offerings, business models, and recent innovations.

Reasons to Consider This Report:

The report offers crucial insights for market leaders and new entrants, presenting key approximations of the revenue for the satellite propulsion market. It provides stakeholders with an understanding of the competitive landscape and detailed guidance for strategic planning and go-to-market strategies. Furthermore, it gives insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Insights Covered in the Report:

Market Drivers: LEO constellations' growth, increased adoption of electric propulsion.

Restraints: Advanced propulsion technologies' high cost and complexity, power constraints on smaller platforms.

Opportunities: Shift towards flexible propulsion structures, advanced thruster technology development.

Challenges: Efficiency versus responsiveness, reliability, safety, and qualification of propulsion technologies.

Market Penetration: Analysis of top players' satellite propulsion offerings.

Product Development/Innovation: Upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Market Development: Insights into lucrative regional markets.

Market Diversification: New products, untapped regions, recent investments.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed assessment of market share, growth strategies, and production capabilities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Expansion of Leo Satellite Constellations Shift Toward Electric Propulsion for Mass and Lifetime Efficiency Increased Focus on Collision Avoidance Maneuvers Miniaturization of Propulsion Systems for Cubesats and Nanosatellites

Challenges Balancing Efficiency With Operational Responsiveness Ensuring Long-Term Reliability, Safety, and Qualification Across Propulsion Technologies

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Advanced and Flexible Propulsion Architectures Development of Advanced Thruster Technologies



``` ```html Company Profiles

Northrop Grumman

Safran

Thales Alenia Space

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Airbus

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ohb SE

Boeing

Moog Inc.

Ihi Corporation

Dawn Aerospace

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Cu Aerospace

Exotrail

Busek Co. Inc.

Arianegroup

Enpulsion GmbH

Thrustme

Orbion Space Technology

Vacco Industries

Ienai Space

Bellatrix Aerospace

Phasefour

Benchmark Space Systems

Kreios Space

Magdrive Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nydikp

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