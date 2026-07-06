Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "N-Butanol Market By Grade, Application, Distribution Channel, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global n-butanol market is anticipated to grow from USD 6.79 billion in 2026 to USD 8.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by its extensive use as an intermediate and solvent across various industries. A significant driver is the paint & coating industry, one of its largest end users. Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in emerging markets, are boosting construction needs, thereby supporting n-butanol consumption. Additionally, the automotive and packaged goods sectors heavily utilize n-butanol. Trends favoring safer and lower-VOC formulations, alongside the demand for higher-quality intermediates, are propelling the market further.

Industrial Segment Dominance

The industrial-grade n-butanol segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. This grade is primarily employed in paints, coatings, varnishes, and adhesives, requiring no ultra-high purity. As a result, industrial-grade n-butanol offers cost-saving advantages, crucial for production in developing nations experiencing growth in construction and automotive industries.

Industrial-grade n-butanol acts as a crucial intermediate in manufacturing butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, and glycol ethers, each relevant to surface coatings and chemical production. Its bulk production capability and ease of handling underscore its extensive industrial usage. With a favorable balance between price and performance, industrial-grade n-butanol remains the preferred choice for volume-based applications, solidifying its market leadership.

Paints & Coatings as Leading End-Use Industry

The paints & coatings segment is anticipated to maintain the largest market share throughout the forecast period. N-butanol derivatives enhance formulations, contributing to properties like film formation, adhesion, gloss, and drying time, which are integral for architectural, automotive, industrial, and protective coatings. The strong link between coatings demand and macroeconomic indicators, such as construction and automobile manufacturing, ensures consistent, high-volume n-butanol demand. Population growth and housing demand in developing regions will amplify decorative paint needs, while industrial expansion will require protective coatings. The trend towards low-VOC, high-performance coatings further supports n-butanol use.

Asia Pacific's Dominant Market Share

Asia Pacific is poised as the largest n-butanol market, driven by rapid economic progress and being a global manufacturing powerhouse. Key consumers, China and India, experience significant growth in construction, automotive, and packaging, utilizing n-butanol-derived additives in products like butyl acrylate and butyl acetate. The mature petrochemical industry in Asia Pacific facilitates sustained growth through cost-effective production, supported by increasing capital investments in processing facilities. Urbanization and infrastructure investments drive rising demand for housing, consumer goods, and automobiles.

Extensive interviews with industry leaders and information from secondary research established the market size across various segments. The market includes major companies such as BASF, INEOS, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION, SABIC, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, OXEA GmbH, PetroChina Company Limited, and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad. The study features a comprehensive competitive analysis of these players, focusing on company profiles, recent developments, and strategies.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the n-butanol market by grade, application, distribution channel, end-use industry, and region, providing market value estimations across different regions. In-depth analysis of key players offers insights into their business strategies, products & services, and market expansions relevant to the n-butanol sector.

Key Benefits of Buying This Report

Focuses on various analytical levels - from industry trends to market rankings of top players, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape; highlights emerging and high-growth segments and regions in the n-butanol market; and examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The Report Provides Insights Into:

Analysis of Drivers: Construction-led coatings demand propelling global n-butanol consumption.

Market Penetration: Detailed insights into n-butanol offerings by leading global players.

Product Development/Innovation: Future-focused details on technologies, launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the market.

Market Development: Insightful information about emerging markets, including detailed regional analysis.

Market Capacity: Information about production capacities and upcoming expansions in the n-butanol market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, and production capabilities of leading players.





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Consumption of N-Butanol in Construction-Led Coatings Renewable Fuel Mandates Unlocking Structural Growth for Bio-Based N-Butanol Agrochemical Expansion and Plasticizer Demand Reinforcing Long-Term N-Butanol Growth

Challenges Low-Voc Regulations and Waterborne Shift Threaten Solvent-Based N-Butanol Demand

Opportunities Pharmaceutical-Grade N-Butanol Emerging as High-Margin Growth Lever Ev Transition Unlocking New Structural Demand Channel for N-Butanol Derivatives Waste Biomass Feedstock Enabling Cost-Competitive and Sustainable Bio-N-Butanol Production

Case Studies BASF & Automotive Coatings Manufacturers Collaboration for Low-Voc Coating Solutions Oxea GmbH & Plasticizer Producers for Flexible Pvc Applications Dow & Adhesives Manufacturers for High-Performance Industrial Adhesives



Company Profiles

BASF

Ineos

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Sabic

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Sasol Limited

Oxea GmbH

Petrochina Company Limited

Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad

Grupa Azoty

Wanhua

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

China Petrochemical Corporation

Kh Neochem Co. Ltd.

Green Biologics Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Elekeiroz SA

Saudi Butanol Company Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Kr Chemicals

Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjpwgw

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