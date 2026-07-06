Environmental DNA Market Set to Surge to USD 5.61 Billion by 2031 with 10.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental DNA Market by Type of Solution, Sample Type, Detection method, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental DNA (eDNA) market is set to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2031, up from USD 1.63 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth is driven by advanced testing methods that simplify species detection without direct observation, using genetic material from water, soil, and air. Such approaches enable efficient biodiversity tracking with minimal habitat disruption, crucial for research and regulatory monitoring.

Increasing demand for reliable ecosystem health data and invasive species identification is escalating market adoption. Government regulations are becoming more stringent, further supporting growth. Publicly funded projects, academic research, and private labs are scaling testing capabilities. Technological advancements in sequencing tools, testing accuracy, and data analysis are enhancing low DNA level detection. Standardization efforts are also gaining momentum, fortifying eDNA as a pivotal tool for modern environmental management.

The climate change impact assessment segment within the application category is expected to record a notable CAGR. Organizations are increasingly focusing on measuring climate change effects on ecosystems, fueling demand for eDNA methods that facilitate consistent monitoring. By enabling sample collection from challenging environments like water, soil, and sediment, eDNA supports periodic studies and data comparison over time. Particularly in tracking gradual environmental changes unseen through traditional methods, eDNA is gaining traction among government bodies, research institutions, and conservation groups, expanding efforts across sensitive regions.

The air sample segment within the sample type category maintains strong growth. Air sampling is expanding due to its non-invasive nature and simultaneous DNA collection from plants, animals, and microorganisms. This method increasingly appeals for long-term and repeat monitoring projects, especially in areas where fieldwork is costly. Natural and urban locations are involved in ongoing trials, with universities and research centers advancing pilots to test performance and data consistency. Promising early results are spurring further method refinement and increased use.

North America is a lucrative market for eDNA. The region leads in eDNA uptake, supported by robust research activities and an advanced laboratory infrastructure. With well-established environmental monitoring investment, North America benefits from government and research organization initiatives in biodiversity, water quality, and invasive species monitoring. In both the US and Canada, eDNA is integrated into extensive conservation programs, supported by regulatory structures and continuous ecological research funding.

The presence of specialized service providers and tech firms enhances market support, ensuring efficient processing and dependable analytics. Collaborations among universities, authorities, and private sectors contribute significantly to method refinement and testing practice alignment, maintaining consistent project activity across various ecological applications.

In-depth interviews were conducted with key executives in the environmental DNA market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 50%, Executives - 30%

By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, South America - 15%, Rest of the World - 10%

Key companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), NatureMetrics (UK), EnviroDNA (Australia), EDNAtec (Canada), and more.

Research Coverage: This report categorizes the environmental DNA market by Type of Solution, Sample Type, Detection Method, and Application. It provides insights into market dynamics, key industry players, recent developments, and a competitive analysis of new startups in the eDNA ecosystem. The report assists market leaders in revenue approximation, competitive landscape analysis, and strategic positioning.

Reasons to buy this report: The report aids stakeholders with insights on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, allowing them to understand the market pulse. Detailed segmentation, regional insights, competitive intelligence, and data-driven demand forecasts equip stakeholders to optimize product development, expand into emerging markets, and strategize effectively.

In-depth Segmentation across Type of Solution, Sample Type, Detection Method, and Application enables stakeholders to pinpoint high-growth areas.

Region-specific Insights emphasize opportunities in rapidly growing markets, such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Competitive Intelligence and Innovation Landscape includes profiles of leading market participants and recent developments.

Demand Forecasts offer reliable guidance for investment planning and market opportunity assessment.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Focus on Biodiversity Conservation Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Monitoring Techniques Technological Advancements in Sequencing and Molecular Biology

Challenges Fragmented Regulatory and Data-Governance Landscape Limited Awareness and Technical Understanding Among End Users

Opportunities Integration Into Environmental Regulations and Compliance Frameworks Adoption in Biodiversity Credits and Natural Capital Markets



15 Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen

Sgs Societe Generale De Surveillance SA

Eurofins Scientific

Stantec

Naturemetrics

Envirodna

Ednatec

Spygen

Id-Gene Ecodiagnostics Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Applied Genomics

Allgenetics

Jonah Ventures

Cramer Fish Sciences

Starseq

Sinsoma GmbH

Edna Metagenomics Inc.

Ednature Ltd.

Wilderlab Nz Ltd.

Simplexdna

Biome Makers Inc.

Metagen

Biomeme



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqeo9a

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