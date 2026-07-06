Surging Demand: Data Center Direct-to-Chip Cooling Market Poised for 26.5% CAGR Growth by 2032

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Direct-to-chip Cooling Market by Type, Coolant Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center direct-to-chip cooling market is anticipated to witness significant growth, with estimates suggesting an expansion from USD 3.33 billion in 2026 to USD 17.31 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing necessity for thermal precision and component-level heat management in advanced computing systems. As modern processors become more compact and powerful, they generate heat at specific points, challenging traditional cooling systems' ability to maintain constant temperature control. Direct-to-chip cooling effectively addresses this issue by delivering coolant directly to heat-generating components, ensuring efficient temperature management and prolonging hardware lifespan. The rise of edge computing and latency-sensitive applications also contributes to demand, requiring efficient cooling solutions in smaller data centers with limited space.

By type, the single phase segment is estimated to dominate the market, in terms of value. Single-phase systems are leading the market due to their reliability, widespread adoption, and compatibility with current data center infrastructures. These systems are commercially mature and widely deployed, making them the go-to choice for hyperscale and enterprise data centers shifting towards liquid cooling. The increasing adoption is attributed to their ease of installation and maintenance, with no need for phase changes in components, thus allowing seamless integration with existing architectures.

By coolant type, the water-glycol-based coolants segment is projected to hold the largest market share. Water-glycol-based coolants are popular due to their industry acceptance, cost-effectiveness, and operational reliability. Their established use in traditional cooling systems facilitates a smooth transition to direct-to-chip cooling, ensuring benefits like corrosion resistance and performance stability. These advantages make them suitable for large data center deployments, requiring continuous and reliable operation over time.

By end user, the hyperscale segment is expected to lead the market in value terms. The hyperscale segment's dominance is attributed to large investments and ongoing expansion by major cloud and tech companies. Hyperscale data center operators, managing numerous high-performance servers, prioritize liquid cooling technologies for performance and energy efficiency. These operators can afford substantial investments in next-generation cooling systems, aligning with the rising demand for AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications. They focus on reducing energy consumption and improving sustainability, further strengthening the market position of direct-to-chip cooling solutions.

Break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 10%, Directors - 70%, and Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 45%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and South America - 5%

Key players in this market include Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and Schneider Electric (France). These companies are pursuing strategies like partnerships and expansions to boost their market share.

Research Coverage: The report details and analyzes the data center direct-to-chip cooling market based on type, coolant type, end user, and region. It profiles key players and assesses their market share and strategies, alongside monitoring competitive developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report: This report is designed to help market leaders and new entrants by providing revenue approximations for the market and its segments. It offers insights into competitive landscapes, helps enhance business strategies, and informs about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of critical drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market Development: Information on lucrative markets and regional analyses.

Market Diversification: Insights on untapped geographies and recent developments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares and strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Drivers Rising AI, HPC, and Hyperscale Workloads Increasing Rack Power Density Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Goals

Challenges High Initial Capital Investment Integration Complexity in Existing Data Centers Lack of Standardization

Opportunities Expansion of Edge and Modular Data Centers Innovation in Coolant Technologies and Microfluidics High-Density Computing and Chip Innovation

Challenges Leakage and Reliability Risks Cooling of Non-Chip Components

Case Studies Case Study 1: Performance Evaluation of Two-Phase Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Combined with Air Cooling for Data Centers Case Study 2: A Path to Commissioning of Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling for Hyperscale Data Centers Using Experimental and CFD Techniques

Industry Trends

Company Profiled

Vertiv Group Corp.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Dcx Liquid Cooling Systems

Schneider Electric

Flex Ltd.

Coolit Systems

Nvent

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.

Zutacore, Inc.

Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling

Boyd

Taisol Electronics Co. Ltd.

Wiwynn Corporation

Inspur Co. Ltd.

Lenovo

Accelsius LLC

Stulz GmbH

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)

Delta Power Solutions

Liquidstack Holding B.V. (Trane Technologies)

Chilldyne, Inc.

Malico Inc.

Other Players

Koolance, Inc.

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.

Opticool Technologies

Seguente Inc.

Coolcentric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6ggtf

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