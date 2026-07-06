Power Stage Segment to Dominate Data Center Semiconductor Market by 2029, Driven by AI Demand

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Semiconductor Market by Processor, DRAM & NAND, Sensor, Connectivity, Power - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center semiconductor market is set to expand significantly, growing from USD 86.8 billion in 2024 to USD 265.8 billion by 2029, with a robust 25.1% CAGR. This growth is driven by enterprises increasingly adopting generative AI for various applications, including content creation, customer service automation, drug discovery, and personalized marketing. The burgeoning adoption is fueling demand for high-performance AI servers that manage intensive workloads.

Power stage segment will hold largest market share in 2029. The power stage segment is anticipated to dominate the data center semiconductor market by 2029 due to its vital role in efficient power conversion and delivery across data center components. Modern AI-driven workloads necessitate extremely high current at low voltages, demanding advanced power stages that integrate elements like MOSFETs and gate drivers. These power stages are crucial for efficient power regulation, minimizing losses, and reducing heat generation.

As server architectures become more power-dense, each component—CPU, GPU, memory module, and networking chip—requires multiple power stages, leading to high unit volumes per server. The shift to 48V power distribution systems in hyperscale data centers further boosts demand for high-efficiency power stages capable of managing higher input voltages. Given the growing emphasis on energy efficiency due to rising electricity costs and sustainability goals, power stages are a critical investment as they significantly impact conversion efficiency and thermal performance. Their deployment is essential for enabling reliable, efficient, and scalable AI infrastructure, driving market share dominance.

Multi-channel ADC/DAC is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The multi-channel ADC/DAC segment is poised for the highest CAGR, spurred by the increasing necessity for precise, real-time monitoring and control in complex, power-dense AI infrastructure. As data centers expand, supporting high-performance computing and AI workloads, the need to monitor multiple analog signals across various systems intensifies. Multi-channel ADCs convert numerous analog inputs into digital data for system analytics, while DACs facilitate nuanced control of power and thermal management systems.

The transition toward intelligent, software-defined data centers accelerates adoption of these converters, critical to closed-loop control systems. Furthermore, advanced power architectures like 48V systems require high-channel-count data acquisition for improved accuracy and responsiveness. Compared to single-channel solutions, multi-channel ADC/DACs offer higher integration, reduced board space, and lower system costs, making them increasingly favorable for applications in predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and system reliability.

Extensive primary interviews with key industry experts validate the market size for segments identified through secondary research. Primary participants for the report include:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C-level - 20%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 50%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and Rest of World - 10%

Research Coverage: This report categorizes the data center semiconductor market by processor type, DRAM & NAND, sensors, power, connectivity, and other analog devices. It discusses the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market, forecasting through 2029.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report: This report offers actionable insights for market leaders and new entrants, providing approximations of the overall market and subsegments. It assists stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, developing effective strategies, and identifying market trends.

The report covers the following areas:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets.

In-depth assessment of market share and growth strategies.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $86.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $265.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Analysis of Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

1.1.1 Market Dynamics - Drivers

1.1.1.1 in-House Development of AI-Specific Hardware by Hyperscalers Such as Tpu (Google), Trainium (AWS), Inferencia (AWS), and Maia 100 (Meta)

1.1.1.2 High Demand for Dedicated AI Processors With Surging Need for Parallel Computing in Hyperspectral Data Centers

1.1.2 Market Dynamics - Restraints

1.1.2.1 Extended Lead Time for Enterprise Customers Due to Demand-Supply Imbalance for Gpus

1.1.3 Market Dynamics - Opportunities

1.1.3.1 Accelerating AI-Optimized Data Center Expansion by Hyperscalers

1.1.4 Market Dynamics - Challenges

1.1.4.1 Nvidia’S Dominance in Data Center Gpus Creating Ecosystem Dependence

1.2 Data Center Ecosystem

1.2.1 Cpu Server Cost Structure/Bill of Material (Bom)

1.2.2 Servers With Nvidia A100 Gpus Cost ~15× More Than Standard Cpu Servers

1.2.3 Servers With Nvidia H100 Gpus Cost ~32× More Than Cpu Servers and ~2× More Than A100-Based Systems

1.2.4 AI Server Adoption and Market Growth Outlook

1.2.4.1 30% of Data Center Servers to Be Equipped With AI Semiconductors by 2029

1.3 Data Protection-, Localization-, and AI-Related Norms

1.3.1 Data Protection and Localization Norms Driving Data Center Investment in Emerging Countries

1.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Regulatory Landscape

1.3.2.1 Global Regulatory Efforts to Address AI-Related Risks

1.3.2.1.1 Global Overview of AI Regulatory Frameworks and Policy Drivers

1.4 Upcoming Data Center Deployments by Hyperscalers

1.4.1 Cloud Service Provider-Led Data Center Expansion in Future, by Region

1.5 Generative AI: Emerging Opportunity for Hyperscalers

1.5.1 Generative AI: Transformative Opportunity for Hyperscalers

1.5.2 Rapid Upgrades of Hardware by Hyperscalers to Support Generative AI

1.5.2.1 Strategic Investments in AI Infrastructure Fueling Generative AI Ecosystem

1.5.3 Hyperscalers Growth in Generative AI

1.5.3.1 Generative AI Expansion Fueling AI Infrastructure Development in Data Centers

1.6 Capital Expenditure and Growth Outlook for Cloud Service Providers (2020-2029)

1.6.1 Csp Investments in It and Data Center Infrastructure Driven by AI Growth

1.7 Gpu Power Rating

1.7.1 Data Center Gpu Innovations With Higher Tdp to Power Advanced AI Computing

1.8 Data Center Power Consumption

1.8.1 Data Center Power Consumption to Increase ~10X in Next Five Years

1.9 AI Semiconductor Market, 2023-2029

1.9.1 AI Semiconductor Market, by Processor, 2023-2029

1.9.2 AI Semiconductor Market, by Sensor, 2023-2029

1.9.3 AI Semiconductor Market, by Connectivity, 2023-2029

1.9.4 AI Semiconductor Market, by Power, 2023-2029

1.9.5 AI Semiconductor Market, by Other Analog, 2023-2029



2 Market Potential

2.1 Cloud Data Center Semiconductor Market, 2023-2029

2.2 Cloud Data Center Semiconductor Market, by Product, 2023-2029

2.2.1 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Processor Type, 2023-2029

2.2.2 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Dram & Nand, 2023-2029

2.2.3 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Connectivity Device, 2023-2029

2.2.4 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Power Component, 2023-2029

2.2.5 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Other Analog Component, 2023-2029

2.3 Revenue Share of Cloud Service Providers, by Industry, 2023

2.3.1 Cloud Service Providers: Industry Revenue Distribution, 2023

2.4 Procurement of Servers by Cloud Service Providers (in Volume) From 2020 to 2029

2.4.1 Microsoft Was Largest AI Server Buyer in 2023 With ~22% of Share in 2023

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.5.1 Company-Wise Share Analysis: Data Center Edge Processor Market, 2023 Vs. 2024

2.5.2 Implication for Analog Devices in Cloud Data Center Market



3 Appendix

3.1 List of Abbreviations

3.2 Market Definition

3.2.1 AI Semiconductor Tam, 2023

3.3 Research Methodology

3.3.1 Framework for Processor Tam Estimation

3.3.1.1 Processor Tam, 2023

3.3.2 Framework for Sensor Tam Estimation

3.3.2.1 Sensor Tam, 2023

3.3.3 Framework for Connectivity Device Tam Estimation

3.3.3.1 Connectivity Device Tam, 2023

3.3.4 Framework for Power Component Tam Estimation

3.3.4.1 Power Component Tam, 2023

3.3.5 Framework for Other Analog Components Tam Estimation

3.3.5.1 Other Analog Components Tam, 2023

3.3.6 Framework for Dram & Nand Tam Estimation

3.3.6.1 Dram & Nand Market Size Calculation, 2023

3.3.7 Comparison of Generative AI Cloud Platforms



List of Tables

Table 1 Cpu Server: Bill of Material (Bom), 2023

Table 2 Cost Structure of Gpu/AI Servers for Nvidia’S A100, 2023

Table 3 Cost Structure of Gpu/AI Servers for Nvidia’S H100, 2023

Table 4 List of Global Data Protection Regulations

Table 5 Processor Type-Wise Power Consumption in Tdp (Thermal Design Power), 2022-2025

Table 6 AI Semiconductor Market, by Processor Type, 2023-2029 (USD Billion)

Table 7 AI Semiconductor Market, by Processor Type, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 8 AI Semiconductor Market, by Sensor Type, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 9 AI Semiconductor Market, by Sensor Type, 2023-2029 (Thousand Units)

Table 10 AI Semiconductor Market, by Connectivity Component, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 11 AI Semiconductor Market, by Connectivity Component, 2023-2029 (Thousand Units)

Table 12 AI Semiconductor Market, by Power Component, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 13 AI Semiconductor Market, by Power Component, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 14 AI Semiconductor Market, by Other Analog Component, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 15 AI Semiconductor Market, by Other Analog Component, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 16 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Processor Type, 2023-2029 (USD Billion)

Table 17 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Processor Type, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 18 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Dram, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 19 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Dram, 2023-2029 (Petabyte)

Table 20 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Nand (Storage Ssd), 2023-2029 (USD Million & Petabyte)

Table 21 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Sensor Type, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 22 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Sensor Type, 2023-2029 (Thousand Units)

Table 23 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Connectivity Device, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 24 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Connectivity Device, 2023-2029 (Thousand Units)

Table 25 Interconnect Market, by Component, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 26 Interconnect Market, by Component, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 27 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Power Component, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 28 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Power Component, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 29 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Other Analog Component, 2023-2029 (USD Million)

Table 30 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market, by Other Analog, 2023-2029 (Million Units)

Table 31 to Capitalize on AI Opportunity, Adi Should Develop Data Center-Specific Product Portfolio

Table 32 Processor Tam, 2023

Table 33 Edge Processor/Gpu Tam, 2023

Table 34 (Tpu, Trainium, Inferentia, Ali, Biren, Etc.) Tam, 2023

Table 35 Cpu Tam, 2023

Table 36 Sensor Tam, 2023

Table 37 Humidity Sensor Tam, 2023

Table 38 Airflow Sensor Tam, 2023

Table 39 Temperature Sensor At Processor Level, 2023

Table 40 Temperature Sensor At Rack Level, 2023

Table 41 Temperature Sensor At Server Level, 2023

Table 42 Connectivity Device Tam, 2023

Table 43 Nic/Ethernet Adapters Tam, 2023

Table 44 Switches Tam, 2023

Table 45 Interconnects Tam, 2023

Table 46 Power Component Tam, 2023

Table 47 Power Components At Gpu/Edge Processor Level, 2023

Table 48 Power Components At AI Server Level, 2023

Table 49 Other Analog Components Tam, 2023

Table 50 Other Analog Components At Server Level, 2023

Table 51 Fan Controller At Server Level, 2023

Table 52 Processor Type Tam, 2023

Table 53 Dram Calculation for Cpu/System

Table 54 Dram Calculation for Edge Processors/Asic

Table 55 Nand (Storage Ssd) Calculation Per Server

Table 56 Size and Capacity of Upcoming Data Centers by Hyperscalers



List of Figures

Figure 1 Market Dynamics: Analysis of Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Figure 2 Data Center Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 3 Cpu Server: Bill of Material (Bom) Share, 2023

Figure 4 Nvidia A100 Server: Bill of Material (Bom) Share, 2023

Figure 5 Nvidia H100 Server: Bill of Material (Bom) Share, 2023

Figure 6 Global Overall Server & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Server Shipment, 2023-2029 (Thousand Units)

Figure 7 Regional Status of Data Protection and Privacy Laws Worldwide (2021)

Figure 8 Upcoming Deployments of Data Center by Cloud Service Provider in Various Regions

Figure 9 Market Share of Top Vendors in Fundamental Models and Platforms for Generative AI, 2023

Figure 10 Adoption Rate of Generative AI Use Cases, by Region, 2023

Figure 11 New Service Opportunities in Gen AI

Figure 12 Capital Expenditures of Global Cloud Service Providers and Hyperscalers, 2020-2029

Figure 13 Global Share of Capital Expenditures by Leading Cloud Service Providers and Hyperscalers, 2023

Figure 14 Market Share of Global Csps and Hyperscalers' Spending on It Equipment, 2023

Figure 15 Nvidia’S Datacenter Gpu Power Consumption in Tdp (Thermal Design Power)

Figure 16 Intel Datacenter Gpu Power Consumption in Tdp (Thermal Design Power)

Figure 17 Global Data Creation, 2018-2035

Figure 18 Global Data Center Power Consumption, 2020-2030 (Terawatt-Hour)

Figure 19 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Processor, 2023-2029

Figure 20 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Processor, 2023-2029

Figure 21 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Sensor, 2023-2029

Figure 22 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Sensor, 2023-2029

Figure 23 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Connectivity, 2023-2029

Figure 24 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Connectivity, 2023-2029

Figure 25 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Power, 2023-2029

Figure 26 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Power, 2023-2029

Figure 27 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Other Analog, 2023-2029

Figure 28 AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Other Analog, 2023-2029

Figure 29 Cloud Data Center AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, 2023-2029

Figure 30 Cloud Data Center AI Semiconductor Market Share in Terms of Value, by Product, 2023 Vs. 2029

Figure 31 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Processor, 2023-2029

Figure 32 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Processor, 2023-2029

Figure 33 Processor Market Share in Terms of Volume (%), by Product, 2023 Vs. 2029

Figure 34 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Dram, 2023-2029

Figure 35 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Dram, 2023-2029

Figure 36 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Nand (Storage Ssd), 2023-2029

Figure 37 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Nand (Storage Ssd), 2023-2029

Figure 38 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Sensor, 2023-2029

Figure 39 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Sensor, 2023-2029

Figure 40 Sensor Type Market Share in Terms of Volume (%), 2023 Vs. 2029

Figure 41 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Connectivity, 2023-2029

Figure 42 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Connectivity, 2023-2029

Figure 43 Connectivity Component Market Share in Terms of Volume (%), 2023 Vs. 2029

Figure 44 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Power, 2023-2029

Figure 45 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Power, 2023-2029

Figure 46 Power Component Market Share in Terms of Volume (%), 2023 Vs. 2029

Figure 47 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Value, by Other Analog, 2023-2029

Figure 48 Cloud Data Center: AI Semiconductor Market in Terms of Volume, by Other Analog, 2023-2029

Figure 49 Other Analog Component Market Share in Terms of Volume (%), 2023 Vs. 2029

Figure 50 Ict Vertical Captured One-Third of Global Cloud Services Revenue in 2023

Figure 51 AI Server Procurement by Cloud Service Providers in Terms of Volume, 2020-2029

Figure 52 Data Center Edge Processor Market Share in Terms of Volume, by Company, 2023 Vs. 2024

Figure 53 Data Center Edge Processor Market Share in Terms of Volume, by Product, 2023 Vs. 2024

Figure 54 AI Semiconductor Tam, 2023

Figure 55 Total AI Tam: USD 77.1 Bn Cagr (2024-2029): 25-30%





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