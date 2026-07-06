Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Market to Hit $6.81 Billion by 2032 with 4.4% CAGR

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market By Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market is forecasted to surge to USD 6.81 billion by 2032, climbing from USD 5.26 billion in 2026 with a projected CAGR of 4.4% during this span. This growth trajectory is propelled by heightened consumption in key sectors such as coatings, adhesives, and industrial maintenance. As the automotive industry continues to advance and construction projects receive extensive funding, the demand for solvent-based solutions remains robust. These solvents enhance formulation properties, optimize cleaning processes, and achieve superior finishing in industrial applications. Developing regions support market growth through expanded manufacturing operations and sustained demand for printing inks, aerosols, and related applications.

By type, the mineral spirits segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Mineral spirits are prominent in this market, thanks to their widespread deployment across diverse industrial applications. They function effectively as thinners for paints and coatings due to optimal evaporation rates and solvent capabilities. High consumption rates are driven by their utility in cleaning and degreasing tasks. These products are favored for their cost-effectiveness and versatility with various product mixtures. Their extensive application in construction, automotive, and maintenance work cements their position as an industrial mainstay.

By application, the paints & coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Within the paints & coatings application, these solvents act as essential thinners and carrier materials in production. They play an integral role in optimizing product viscosity and ensuring consistent film development. The construction industry, alongside vehicle production and maintenance, is crucial to the demand surge for high-performance coatings. These solvents improve drying times and enhance surface finish quality, sustaining demand in this segment through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Dominating the global market, the Asia Pacific region boasts advanced industrial facilities and a critical need for solvents. Strong demand from paints & coatings, driven by massive construction activities, underscores the market's vitality. Manufacturing powerhouses such as China, India, and Japan consistently fuel industrial demand for solvents. Growth in the automotive and packaging sectors further sustains demand, buoyed by robust raw material availability and petrochemical output.

Break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 40%, Tier 3 - 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 10%, Directors - 70%, Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 45%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, South America - 5%

Key players in the market include ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), Phillips 66 (US), SK Geocentric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Calumet, Inc. (US). These industry leaders employ strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, and expansions to bolster market share and increase revenue.

Research Coverage

The report delineates the market size by type, application, and region, profiling key players and their market shares comprehensively. It also monitors competitive advancements including expansions, agreements, and acquisitions undertaken within the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

Market leaders and new entrants will benefit from precise revenue projections and segment insights in this report. Stakeholders will gain an enhanced understanding of the competitive landscape, access valuable market insights, and develop robust go-to-market strategies. The report delivers detailed analysis on market forces including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analyses key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting market growth.

Explores upcoming technologies and R&D activities in the market.

Offers comprehensive information on lucrative and emerging geographical markets.

In-depth information on new product developments and market penetration activities.

Presents a competitive assessment of leading players, including ExxonMobil, Shell, Phillips 66, SK Geocentric, and Calumet.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand From Paints & Coatings Industry Expansion of Construction and Infrastructure Activities

Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations on Voc Emissions Rising Preference for Water-Based and Bio-Based Alternatives

Opportunities Development of Low-Voc and Odorless Solvent Formulations Expansion in Specialty and High-Purity Applications

Challenges Volatility in Crude Oil and Petroleum Feedstock Prices Technological Shift Towards Solvent-Free Processes



Company Profiles

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sk Geocentric Co. Ltd.

Shell

Totalenergies

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Calumet, Inc.

Kp Group

Gotham Industries

Gulf Chemical & Industral Oils

Recochem Corporation

Haltermann Carless Group GmbH

Wm Barr

Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd.

Gadiv

Sasol

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

BASF

Phillips 66 Company

Pon Pure Chemicals Group

Crystal Clean, Inc.

Rb Products, Inc.

Safra Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md14oi

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