NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
July 6, 2026
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 29, 2026 in respect of the first quarter of 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date of Transaction
Share Type
Number of dividend shares acquired
Purchase price per Share
Wael Sawan
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
3,131.40275
EUR 33.9265
Wael Sawan
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
2,504.94524
GBP 28.87677
Sinead Gorman
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
3,325.58192
GBP 28.87677
Philippa Bounds
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
0.00607
EUR 33.9265
Philippa Bounds
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
346.31749
GBP 28.87677
Peter Costello
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
31.71838
EUR 33.9265
Peter Costello
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
1,346.17166
GBP 28.87677
Cederic Cremers
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
499.8664
EUR 33.9265
Machteld de Haan
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
538.37297
EUR 33.9265
Machteld de Haan
02 July 2026
American Depositary Shares
22.45849
USD 78.03
Andrew Smith
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
798.82389
EUR 33.9265
Rachel Solway
02 July 2026
Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
154.76587
GBP 28.87677
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Karen Heslop
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
33.9265
Volume
3,131.40275
Total
106,237.54
Aggregated information
Volume
3,131.40275
Price
33.9265
Total
106,237.54
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
28.87677
Volume
2,504.94524
Total
72,334.73
Aggregated information
Volume
2,504.94524
Price
28.87677
Total
72,334.73
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
28.87677
Volume
3,325.58192
Total
96,032.06
Aggregated information
Volume
3,325.58192
Price
28.87677
Total
96,032.06
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
33.9265
Volume
0.00607
Total
0.21
Aggregated information
Volume
0.00607
Price
33.9265
Total
0.21
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
28.87677
Volume
346.31749
Total
10,000.53
Aggregated information
Volume
346.31749
Price
28.87677
Total
10,000.53
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Peter
Last Name(s)
Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
33.9265
Volume
31.71838
Total
1,076.09
Aggregated information
Volume
31.71838
Price
33.9265
Total
1,076.09
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Peter
Last Name(s)
Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
28.87677
Volume
1,346.17166
Total
38,873.09
Aggregated information
Volume
1,346.17166
Price
28.87677
Total
38,873.09
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Cederic
Last Name(s)
Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
33.9265
Volume
499.8664
Total
16,958.72
Aggregated information
Volume
499.8664
Price
33.9265
Total
16,958.72
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Machteld
Last Name(s)
de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
33.9265
Volume
538.37297
Total
18,265.11
Aggregated information
Volume
538.37297
Price
33.9265
Total
18,265.11
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Machteld
Last Name(s)
de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
American Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification Code
US7802593050
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
USD
Price
78.03
Volume
22.45849
Total
1,752.44
Aggregated information
Volume
22.45849
Price
78.03
Total
1,752.44
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
New York
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Andrew
Last Name(s)
Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
33.9265
Volume
798.82389
Total
27,101.30
Aggregated information
Volume
798.82389
Price
33.9265
Total
27,101.30
Date of transaction
02/07/2026
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Rachel
Last Name(s)
Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.