Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
July 6, 2026    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 29, 2026 in respect of the first quarter of 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
     
PDMRDate of TransactionShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Wael Sawan02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 3,131.40275 EUR 33.9265
Wael Sawan02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 2,504.94524 GBP 28.87677
Sinead Gorman02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 3,325.58192 GBP 28.87677
Philippa Bounds02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 0.00607 EUR 33.9265
Philippa Bounds02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 346.31749 GBP 28.87677
Peter Costello02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 31.71838 EUR 33.9265
Peter Costello02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 1,346.17166 GBP 28.87677
Cederic Cremers02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 499.8664 EUR 33.9265
Machteld de Haan02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 538.37297 EUR 33.9265
Machteld de Haan02 July 2026American Depositary Shares 22.45849 USD 78.03
Andrew Smith02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 798.82389 EUR 33.9265
Rachel Solway02 July 2026Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 154.76587 GBP 28.87677
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
     
Karen Heslop    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price33.9265
Volume3,131.40275
Total106,237.54
Aggregated information 
Volume 3,131.40275
Price33.9265
Total106,237.54
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price28.87677
Volume2,504.94524
Total72,334.73
Aggregated information 
Volume 2,504.94524
Price28.87677
Total72,334.73
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price28.87677
Volume3,325.58192
Total96,032.06
Aggregated information 
Volume 3,325.58192
Price28.87677
Total96,032.06
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price33.9265
Volume0.00607
Total0.21
Aggregated information 
Volume 0.00607
Price33.9265
Total0.21
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price28.87677
Volume346.31749
Total10,000.53
Aggregated information 
Volume 346.31749
Price28.87677
Total10,000.53
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price33.9265
Volume31.71838
Total1,076.09
Aggregated information 
Volume 31.71838
Price33.9265
Total1,076.09
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price28.87677
Volume1,346.17166
Total38,873.09
Aggregated information 
Volume 1,346.17166
Price28.87677
Total38,873.09
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Cederic
Last Name(s)Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price33.9265
Volume499.8664
Total16,958.72
Aggregated information 
Volume 499.8664
Price33.9265
Total16,958.72
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price33.9265
Volume538.37297
Total18,265.11
Aggregated information 
Volume 538.37297
Price33.9265
Total18,265.11
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification CodeUS7802593050
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyUSD
Price78.03
Volume22.45849
Total1,752.44
Aggregated information 
Volume 22.45849
Price78.03
Total1,752.44
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionNew York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price33.9265
Volume798.82389
Total27,101.30
Aggregated information 
Volume 798.82389
Price33.9265
Total27,101.30
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price28.87677
Volume154.76587
Total4,469.14
Aggregated information 
Volume 154.76587
Price28.87677
Total4,469.14
Date of transaction 02/07/2026
Place of transactionLondon

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