Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 29, 2026 in respect of the first quarter of 2026, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.shell.com/annualreport).