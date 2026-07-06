Emotion AI Market Projected to Reach $311.99 Billion by 2035 as AI-Powered Emotion Recognition Transforms Healthcare and Customer Experience | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emotion AI Market was valued at USD 9.10 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 311.99 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 42.40%.

The emotion AI market is the part of artificial intelligence that allows systems to identify, interpret and respond to human emotions by analysing facial expressions, voice intonations, sentiment in text, physiological signals and eye movement patterns. The commercial expansion across the globe is further driven by increasing enterprise customer experience investment and adoption of healthcare mental health monitoring.

Affectiva said that by 2025 its automotive driver monitoring systems were in more than 400 vehicle models globally, with mandatory facial expression monitoring being driven by the EU General Safety Regulation that will require driver drowsiness and attention warning systems from July 2024.





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Healthcare Mental Health Monitoring and Generative AI Emotionally Adaptive Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

There are an estimated 970 million people worldwide who suffer from mental or substance use disorders and an urgent demand to address structural shortages of clinicians. Smartphone-based passive sensing platforms, that monitor voice acoustics, language patterns and behavioural signals, are poised to address this urgent demand. Generative AI conversational systems combining real-time emotion recognition with adaptive response optimisation are creating a new class of emotionally intelligent agents that are showing measurable effectiveness improvements over emotionally neutral alternatives in customer service, education, and companionship applications around the globe.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Software Dominated the Market; Hardware Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The software sector was the leading market in 2025 with 72.00% of the revenue. Platform licenses and subscriptions to cloud-based sentiment analysis APIs and SaaS customer experience analytics products with recurring revenue models preserve commercial preeminence. The hardware segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2035, due to the demand for specialised near-infrared cameras, directional microphone arrays and physiological sensor modules for automotive driver monitoring, retail analytics and healthcare monitoring across the globe.

By Technology, Machine Learning & Deep Learning Dominated the Market; Computer Vision Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Machine learning & deep learning commanded the largest revenue share of 55.00% in 2025, owing to its proven efficacy in emotion classification, sentiment analysis and behavioural pattern recognition across a diverse range of consumer electronics and enterprise applications. The computer vision market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 22.08% during the forecast period of 2026–2035, owing to the increasing number of automotive driver monitoring deployments, retail facial analytics, and healthcare behavioural analysis that require visual emotion recognition capabilities worldwide.

By Application, Customer Experience & Sentiment Analysis Dominated the Market; Healthcare & Mental Health Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Customer experience & sentiment analysis held the highest share of revenue at about 45.00% in 2025, due to its extensive use in contact centres, digital feedback, and social media monitoring in retail, financial services and hospitality enterprises. Healthcare & mental health is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to investment in digital mental health platforms, AI-powered tools for therapy assessment, and clinical decision support systems for scalable mental health screening solutions across the globe.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share accounting for around 38.30% of the global emotion AI market revenue in 2025 mainly driven by the world’s most commercially active AI development ecosystem, largest enterprise technology adoption market, and presence of Affectiva, Hume AI, Cogito, and Realeyes along with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM emotion AI platform integrations. The US generates 74.73% of regional revenue through a domestic AI developer presence and investment in customer experience within financial services, retail and healthcare.

The U.S. Emotion AI Market size was valued at around USD 2.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 91.76 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of around 42.76%. The growth engine is Hume AI’s Empathic Voice Interface: 48-dimensional vocal emotion recognition powering generative AI response optimisation for healthcare navigation, financial services and mental health companion applications.

The Europe Emotion AI Market is estimated to be USD 2.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 63.75 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 39.50%. Europe’s market is also affected by the EU General Safety Regulation’s driver monitoring requirement that requires all new vehicle types to be equipped with drowsiness and attention warning systems from July 2024, and the EU AI Act’s biometric AI framework that creates investment in emotion AI governance driven by compliance. Germany, France and the Netherlands lead demand in the global automotive OEM driver monitoring supply chain.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, growing at a projected CAGR of about 26.91%. This growth is driven by the AI-first national policy of the Chinese government and domestic technology companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and Huawei, who are developing emotion AI for retail, education and security. We estimate Asia Pacific revenues to include 42.84% China, with growth in the region being driven by India’s expanding technology services sector and the uptake of automotive and consumer electronics in Japan and South Korea through 2035.

Key Players:

Affectiva Inc. (A Smart Eye Company)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Hume AI Inc.

Cogito Corporation

Realeyes Ltd.

Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd.

Kairos AR Inc.

Eyeris Technologies Inc.

Uniphore Software Systems

Entropik Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

AudEERING GmbH

Noldus Information Technology BV

Clarifai Inc.

CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd.

Behavioral Signals Inc.

Voicesense Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Hume AI's Empathic Voice Interface achieved commercial deployment across healthcare navigation, financial services, and mental health applications, demonstrating measurable improvements in user engagement over emotionally neutral AI systems.

2024: Realeyes launched its marketing analytics platform analyzing 10,000 simultaneous viewer emotional reactions during digital advertising campaigns, enabling real-time audience emotional engagement measurement at scale.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Multimodal Emotion Recognition & Platform Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across facial and multimodal fusion capability across enterprise and automotive deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across facial and multimodal fusion capability across enterprise and automotive deployments globally. Automotive Driver Monitoring & Safety Metrics – helps you evaluate EU GSR mandate-driven deployment investment and specialist Emotion AI automotive provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate EU GSR mandate-driven deployment investment and specialist Emotion AI automotive provider competitive positioning globally. Customer Experience & Sentiment Analytics Metrics – helps you analyze contact centre emotion AI adoption and customer churn reduction ROI trends across diverse enterprise verticals globally.

– helps you analyze contact centre emotion AI adoption and customer churn reduction ROI trends across diverse enterprise verticals globally. Healthcare Mental Health & Clinical Metrics – helps you uncover growth in digital mental health monitoring platform adoption and clinical decision support emotion AI integration globally.

– helps you uncover growth in digital mental health monitoring platform adoption and clinical decision support emotion AI integration globally. Regulatory Compliance & Biometric AI Governance Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in EU AI Act compliance investment and ethics-driven emotion AI governance across regulated verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in EU AI Act compliance investment and ethics-driven emotion AI governance across regulated verticals globally. Competitive Landscape & Emotion AI Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on multimodal platform capability breadth and geographic enterprise deployment footprint globally.

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