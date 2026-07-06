In-Depth Seminar Decodes ERCOT Market Fundamentals for Energy Executives Amid Texas Renewables Boom

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Depth Seminar: Fundamentals of Electric Power Transactions, Marketing, and Trading" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As Texas continues to add record levels of solar, wind, battery storage, and distributed energy resources to its grid, a new on-demand training program is giving energy professionals a structured way to master the mechanics of the state's unique wholesale power market. "In-Depth Seminar: Fundamentals of The Texas ERCOT Electric Power Market," distributed through Research and Markets, delivers a comprehensive breakdown of ERCOT's structure, operations, and the market shifts reshaping one of the most closely watched grids in the country.

Unlike traditional written market reports, this offering is a blended-learning training program: an on-demand, internet-streamed seminar paired with live online Q&A sessions and direct instructor access. Participants receive immediate access to the presentation, along with downloadable PDF copies of all materials for future reference. On-demand access runs for 45 days from first viewing, while the PDF slide decks and documents remain the participant's to keep.

The seminar is organized into five modules that walk through ERCOT's market design from the ground up. Coverage begins with the structure and function of the ERCOT ISO, including the roles of Qualified Scheduling Entities (QSEs), day-ahead and real-time market interactions, and system-wide reliability issues such as summer and winter offer caps. It then moves into day-ahead energy auctions and locational marginal pricing (LMP), covering how LMP is calculated at nodes, zones, and hubs, the mechanics of the "Two-Market Settlement" process, and lessons drawn from Texas's rolling brownout events.

A further module addresses Congestion Revenue Rights (CRRs), resource adequacy, and the evolving retail customer choice market, including how DRUC and HRUC capacity mechanisms function and how reserve margins interact with system-wide and real-time price caps. The program closes with two modules dedicated to the market dynamics of Texas solar, wind, battery storage, and distributed energy resources — covering ERCOT's interconnection queue, its Long-Term System Assessment (LTSA) and integrated resource planning model, the Texas Energy Fund's support for new natural gas generation, and geographical heat maps of energy storage potential across the state.

Why This Seminar Matters

Breaks down ERCOT's nodal market design, LMP calculation, and settlement processes in a format built for working professionals, not just power-market specialists

Provides direct insight into ERCOT's current interconnection queue and capacity mix forecasts for solar, wind, and battery storage

Explains the practical impact of ERCOT's redesigned Ancillary Services framework on system reliability and market participation

Connects policy developments — including the Texas Energy Fund's push for new natural gas generation, to real interconnection and planning decisions

Offers direct access to the instructor via live Q&A and email, extending the value of the training beyond a one-time viewing

From Market Structure to Business Decisions

For professionals across banks, energy producers, electric utilities, energy marketers, industrial companies, and municipals, understanding ERCOT's day-ahead and real-time market interactions is foundational to trading, risk management, and long-term resource planning in Texas. The seminar is designed for traders, marketers, accountants, economists, attorneys, government regulators, rate specialists, plant operators, engineers, and corporate planners who need a working command of how ERCOT settlements, capacity markets, and renewables integration actually function not just theoretical familiarity.

The program is led by Dr. Randell Johnson, CEO of Acelerex, whose background spans energy storage roadmap studies for grids including New York, Massachusetts, MISO, and Ontario, along with work for the World Bank and the International Renewable Energy Agency on renewables-integrated grid design.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyhmi0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.