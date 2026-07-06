Pensacola Tragedy a Heartbreaking Reminder of the Importance of Community, Says Attorney Troy A. Rafferty – Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the tragic shooting that left one young man dead and six others injured during Fourth of July celebrations in downtown Pensacola, local attorney Troy A. Rafferty is encouraging the community to come together to support the victims, their families, and one another.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning after large crowds gathered downtown for Independence Day festivities. Pensacola police continue to investigate the incident.

"For most of my life, Pensacola has been more than the place where I live—it's been my home," said Troy Rafferty, Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa . "I've celebrated countless Fourth of July holidays here. It's always been a time when neighbors come together, families fill our parks and streets, and people enjoy everything that makes this community special. That's why news like this is so incredibly heartbreaking."

Rafferty said the tragedy serves as a reminder that acts of violence affect far more than the individuals directly involved.

"All of this happened right downtown, two blocks from where I live. One young man lost his life. Six others were injured. Their families will never forget this weekend," Rafferty said. "But these moments also leave an imprint on an entire community. They change the way parents feel when their children head downtown. They affect business owners, first responders, healthcare workers, and everyone who calls Pensacola home."

While the criminal investigation continues, Rafferty said now is also a time for compassion.

"My heart goes out to every family affected, especially the parents who received phone calls that no parent should ever have to receive," he said. "Pensacola has always been a resilient city. Time and again, we've shown that when tragedy strikes, we stand together. I have every confidence we'll do that again."

Rafferty also encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to cooperate fully with law enforcement as investigators work to bring those responsible to justice.

"We all want answers," Rafferty said. "More importantly, we want healing. That begins by supporting the victims, helping investigators however we can, and continuing to look out for one another. That's the Pensacola I know, and that's the Pensacola that will endure."

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

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Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com