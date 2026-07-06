Nexans and Hydro secure long-term low-carbon aluminium supply agreement to support Europe’s grid modernisation

PRESS RELEASE

Nexans and Hydro sign five-year long-term agreement for approximately 85,000 tonnes of low-carbon aluminium wire rod

Agreement supports grid modernisation and decarbonisation with low-carbon aluminium produced using 100% renewable energy in Norway

The partnership strengthens long-term supply security for Europe’s growing electricity infrastructure needs.

Paris, July 6, 2026 – Nexans, a global pure player in sustainable electrification, and Hydro, a leading aluminium and renewable energy company, have signed a five-year long-term agreement (LTA) for the supply of approximately 85,000 tonnes of low-carbon aluminium wire rod. The aluminium will be used across Nexans’ European operations in power cable solutions supporting medium-voltage power grids, overhead transmission lines and subsea high-voltage infrastructure projects.

Both companies are reinforcing their commitment to supporting Europe’s accelerating energy transition with secure and sustainable material supply. As the continent rapidly expands and modernises its electricity infrastructure, long-term predictability in raw material supply is becoming increasingly important. Growing investment in renewable energy, grid reinforcement and cross-border electricity interconnections is driving rising demand for aluminium, while tighter carbon regulations and supply chain pressures continue to reshape the European market.

This agreement addresses these challenges by combining long-term security of supply with low-carbon aluminium produced using Hydro’s low-carbon aluminium which is manufactured by 100% renewable energy in Norway. “Europe’s electrification ambitions depend not only on generating cleaner energy, but also on building the infrastructure needed to transport it efficiently and reliably,” said Vijay Mahadevan, Executive Managing Director for Europe & Chief Operations Officer at Nexans. “This agreement with Hydro strengthens the resilience of our supply chain while supporting lower-carbon electrification. Securing long-term access to responsibly produced aluminium is essential for delivering the critical grid infrastructure Europe needs over the coming decade.”

As investment in electricity networks accelerates across the continent, ensuring reliable access to low-carbon materials is becoming a strategic priority for the energy sector. The aluminium company is supplying Hydro REDUXA to Nexans, a low-carbon product material with a verified footprint below 4.0 kg CO₂ per kg aluminium, less than one-third of the global average. Utilising low-carbon aluminium helps reduce the embedded emissions associated with electricity infrastructure projects.

The agreement, running until 2030, also aligns with Hydro’s recent investment to expand aluminium wire rod capacity at its Karmøy smelter in Norway. "Europe’s transition from importing fossil energy to domestically produced renewable power is creating strong demand for modern electricity infrastructure. Our ambition is to work with partners like Nexans and offer stable and reliable supply of the low‑carbon aluminium solutions Europe needs to strengthen its grid, competitiveness and energy security,” commented Hanne Simensen, Executive Vice President of Hydro Aluminium Metal.

Hydro’s strong sustainability profile, including ASI certification, a robust Ecovadis rating and transparent traceability standards, was an important factor in the agreement. The company is also recognised for its high level of responsiveness and transparency regarding sourcing, compliance and raw material traceability requirements.

The agreement is particularly significant for the Nordic market, where demand for low-carbon and traceable materials continues to grow rapidly across energy infrastructure projects. As European policymakers continue to emphasise the importance of modern, interconnected electricity grids to competitiveness, energy security and the clean energy transition, Nexans believes partnerships focused on resilient and sustainable supply chains will become increasingly critical.

Through this long-term agreement, Nexans and Hydro are reinforcing long-term access to low‑carbon aluminium and strengthening their strategic partnership to support the development of resilient, efficient and sustainable electricity infrastructure across the continent, in support of Europe’s energy transition.





About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication







Berkeley Communications

Tel.: +44 0118 909 0909

nexans_uk@berkeleypr.com







Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic@nexans.com







Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.com





Investor relations







Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com







About Hydro

Hydro is a leading aluminium and renewable energy company committed to a sustainable future. Hydro’s purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways.

Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses, creating a safe and secure workplace for its 32,000 employees in more than 40 countries. www.hydro.com

Contact:

Communication

Halvor Molland

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

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