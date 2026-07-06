Chemical Recycling Market to Hit USD 25.79 Billion by 2035 as Circular Economy Investments Accelerate | SNS Insider

Austin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Chemical Recycling Market was valued at approximately USD 1.16 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 25.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.33% from 2026–2035.

The chemical recycling market is witnessing vigorous growth worldwide on account of rising plastic waste generation and strict environmental regulations, and the surging demand for circular economy solutions is helping the market expand. OECD and UN Environment Programme 2025 Only 9% of total global plastic waste is recycled and chemical recycling is seen as a complementary circular economy approach. UNEP says some 400 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced globally each year, of which less than 20% is recycled. European Commission 2025 waste framework directives require member countries to hit 55% municipal waste recycling targets globally.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

PET dominated the market with a revenue share of 31.74% in 2025 owing to wide-ranging utilisation in beverage bottles and food packaging with high collection rates and well-developed depolymerization technologies enabling large-scale processibility. The polyurethane waste segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 43.80% during the forecast period of 2026-2035, due to the increasing use of automotive seating and construction insulation and advanced chemical breakdown processes that allow for the recovery of valuable polyols from waste on a global scale.

By Technology

Pyrolysis held the largest share with 38.10% revenue in 2025, driven by capability to manage contaminated and mixed plastic wastes, converting them to fuel and feedstock with scalability and suitability for large-scale industrial applications. Depolymerization is expected to register the highest CAGR of 44.45% during 2026–2035, driven by growing requirement for pure recycled polymers, closed-loop recycling capability, and rising packaging and textile industry demand supported by circular economy regulatory investment globally.

By End-Use Industry

Packaging held the largest share with 44.68% revenue in 2025, driven by huge plastic packaging waste generation in food & beverage and consumer goods with increasing government pressure on single-use plastics driving chemical recycling adoption. Automotive is expected to register the highest CAGR of 41.64% during 2026–2035, driven by growing need for sustainable lightweight vehicle materials, carbon emission reduction commitments, and high-quality material recovery through chemical recycling enabling automotive reuse globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America led the chemical recycling market in 2025 with about 34.25% of the market share. This is due to its advanced petrochemical infrastructure and strong waste management systems that support circular economy initiatives. North America’s plastic waste generation is about 35 million metric tonnes annually, and with recycling rates still below 10%, according to EPA and Environment and Climate Change Canada, chemical recycling presents a significant opportunity to maintain regional leadership through 2035.

The U.S. Chemical Recycling Market was valued at around USD 0.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.83 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 34.01%. Growth Drivers Increasing plastic waste generation Investment in EPA Sustainable Materials Management Programme and federally sponsored projects by DOE Plastics Innovation Challenge to target up to 50% reduction in plastic waste leakage through depolymerization and pyrolysis technologies.

The Europe Chemical Recycling Market is estimated to be USD 5.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.67 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The European market is growing strongly, driven by strict environmental regulations and circular economy policies in Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands. Some 225 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced annually in the EU, according to the European Environment Agency, and under the Circular Economy Action Plan, all packaging should be economically recyclable by 2030, with targets of 30% recycled content for plastic packaging.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 39.24% during 2026-2035 owing to rapid industrialisation and surging plastic consumption in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and South-east Asia. The Asia Pacific region is responsible for around 51% of the world’s plastic waste (UN Environment Programme 2025) and chemical recycling is now part of national plastic waste management pilots in China, Japan and South Korea covering more than 20% through 2035.

Depolymerization and Enzymatic Recycling Technology Innovation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Recent advances in depolymerisation and enzymatic routes are enabling recovery of pure monomers for closed-loop PET and polymer recycling with virgin-like materials. Investment in R&D is being driven by customer demand for sustainable packaging and textile materials to make processes more efficient and scalable. OECD policy tracking shows that less than 15% of active national plastic waste strategies refer to enzymatic and depolymerisation-based chemical recycling technologies, which indicates a large untapped potential of global adoption.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Chemical Recycling Market Report:

Loop Industries

Agilyx

Plastic Energy

Brightmark

Carbios

PureCycle Technologies

Mura Technology

Licella Holdings

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

ExxonMobil

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

LyondellBasell Industries

Indorama Ventures

Covestro AG

OMV AG

Neste Oyj

Veolia Environnement

Recent Developments:

2026: Loop Industries selected BASF Industriepark Lausitz in Germany for its Infinite Loop Europe facility, advancing a 70,000 tpa PET recycling project under a licensing model.

Loop Industries selected BASF Industriepark Lausitz in Germany for its Infinite Loop Europe facility, advancing a 70,000 tpa PET recycling project under a licensing model. 2025: ExxonMobil paused €100 million European chemical recycling investments in Rotterdam and Antwerp due to evolving EU regulatory framework concerns impacting project viability.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLASTIC WASTE TYPE & RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across PET and feedstock recovery across pyrolysis and depolymerization deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across PET and feedstock recovery across pyrolysis and depolymerization deployments globally. DEPOLYMERIZATION & ENZYMATIC RECYCLING METRICS – helps you evaluate closed-loop monomer recovery investment and specialist recycling technology provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate closed-loop monomer recovery investment and specialist recycling technology provider competitive positioning globally. PACKAGING & CIRCULAR ECONOMY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you analyze EU Circular Economy Action Plan compliance investment and packaging sector circular recycling infrastructure development globally.

– helps you analyze EU Circular Economy Action Plan compliance investment and packaging sector circular recycling infrastructure development globally. AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRIAL RECYCLED MATERIAL METRICS – helps you uncover growth in automotive recycled polymer adoption and industrial circular economy program development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in automotive recycled polymer adoption and industrial circular economy program development globally. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & EPR SCHEME METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in extended producer responsibility scheme adoption and national circular economy policy-driven chemical recycling infrastructure expansion across regulated markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in extended producer responsibility scheme adoption and national circular economy policy-driven chemical recycling infrastructure expansion across regulated markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CHEMICAL RECYCLING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on technology portfolio breadth and geographic recycling facility footprint globally.

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Chemical Recycling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 25.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 36.33% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), PE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), PS (Polystyrene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), Mixed Plastic Waste, Multilayer Plastics, Polyurethane Waste)

• By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Depolymerization, Solvolysis, Enzymatic Recycling, Catalytic Cracking, Hydrothermal Processing)

• By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Textile, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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