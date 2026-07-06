Public Safety LTE Market Size to Hit USD 37.87 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Safety LTE Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Public Safety LTE Market Size was worth USD 15.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be valued at USD 37.87 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.66% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Investments in Mission-Critical Broadband Networks and Smart Emergency Communication Systems Accelerate Market Growth Globally

Government authorities globally are now turning to broadband technologies such as LTE and 5G networks in order to increase efficiency of the emergency services, coordinate activities of various agencies, and provide up-to-date situational awareness information. Investments in technologies related to smart cities, AI-based emergency management software, cloud communication solutions, and robust disaster management infrastructure are providing numerous opportunities for Public Safety LTE vendors. Deployment of interoperable communication solutions and nationwide broadband network is predicted to drive the market throughout 2035.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Airbus SE

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thales Group

Teltronic S.A.U.

Tait Communications

Sepura Limited

NEC Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Bittium Corporation

Public Safety LTE Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 15.09 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.66% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Service (Network Design & Consulting, System Integration, Deployment & Optimization, Maintenance & Lifecycle Support, Training, Others)

• By Technology (LTE Infrastructure, LTE Devices, LTE Applications, LTE Core Network)

• By Application (Emergency Services, Disaster Management, Transportation & Traffic Management, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Others)

• By End User (Public Safety Agencies, Armed Forces, Border Security & Coast Guard, Civil Defense & Disaster Management Authorities, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Service

The System Integration segment captured the largest market share in the Public Safety LTE Market in 2025, contributing around 31.84% to the overall revenue of the market on account of the growing trend of integrating the LTE broadband networks with existing public safety communication networks. The Deployment & Optimization segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years owing to growing LTE deployments across the country, and increasing need for optimized networks.

By Technology

The market share for the LTE Infrastructure segment was largest at around 39.72% in 2025 due to major investments made towards securing radio access networks, core LTE infrastructure, and mission critical broadband communications. The LTE Applications segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period, aided by increasing use of AI-powered situational awareness, video streaming services, and public safety solutions.

By Application

The market share contribution of the Emergency Services segment will be estimated at about 36.51% in 2025 due to the proliferation of the LTE communication system among police, fire brigades, ambulances, and emergency services providers. The market share contribution of the Critical Infrastructure Protection segment will be growing rapidly and will become the fastest-growing segment of the market due to the increasing security challenges, smart grid implementation, and other factors.

By End User

Public Safety Agencies accounted for the largest market share of around 34.86% in 2025 because of an increasing dependence on broadband communications security, LTE network coverage throughout the country, and collaboration among first responders. The Civil Defense & Disaster Management Authorities segment would be the most lucrative during the forecast period due to an increase in natural disasters and climate emergencies and increasing government spending on disaster management solutions.

Regional Insights

The North American region was the leading contributor to the Public Safety LTE Market share in 2025, contributing around 36.80% of the overall revenue generated by the market. The region has been able to capitalize on its existing LTE networks, large-scale implementation of FirstNet, government spending, and adoption of interoperable broadband communication technology.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR because of fast urbanization, smart cities projects, increased spending on public safety infrastructure, and LTE-enabled emergency communications network. Increasing instances of natural calamities, telecom infrastructure development, and governmental efforts towards modernizing the disaster management system are the key factors behind the regional market growth.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Ericsson advanced mission-critical communications platforms integrating 5G core, cloud, and AI-driven network automation capabilities for public safety agencies.

Ericsson advanced mission-critical communications platforms integrating 5G core, cloud, and AI-driven network automation capabilities for public safety agencies. 2025: Cisco Systems expanded secure networking and cloud-based public safety communication infrastructure, strengthening first responder connectivity and digital emergency response capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Public Safety LTE Market Report (The USPs):

MISSION-CRITICAL COMMUNICATION NETWORK MODERNIZATION ANALYSIS – Evaluates LTE and 5G deployment across emergency response agencies, nationwide broadband public safety networks, interoperable communication systems, and mission-critical infrastructure modernization initiatives.

– Evaluates LTE and 5G deployment across emergency response agencies, nationwide broadband public safety networks, interoperable communication systems, and mission-critical infrastructure modernization initiatives. PUBLIC SAFETY LTE INFRASTRUCTURE & TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Provides insights into LTE core networks, radio access infrastructure, cloud-native communication platforms, AI-enabled command centers, secure networking technologies, and next-generation broadband public safety solutions.

– Provides insights into LTE core networks, radio access infrastructure, cloud-native communication platforms, AI-enabled command centers, secure networking technologies, and next-generation broadband public safety solutions. SMART CITY, DISASTER MANAGEMENT & EMERGENCY RESPONSE INSIGHTS – Assesses opportunities across smart city infrastructure, disaster preparedness, emergency operations centers, civil defense systems, real-time situational awareness, and AI-powered emergency management platforms.

– Assesses opportunities across smart city infrastructure, disaster preparedness, emergency operations centers, civil defense systems, real-time situational awareness, and AI-powered emergency management platforms. CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION & CYBERSECURITY ASSESSMENT – Examines LTE deployment across energy, transportation, utilities, homeland security, critical infrastructure monitoring, cybersecurity resilience, and connected public safety ecosystems.

– Examines LTE deployment across energy, transportation, utilities, homeland security, critical infrastructure monitoring, cybersecurity resilience, and connected public safety ecosystems. PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCIES & FIRST RESPONDER DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION TRACKER – Delivers comprehensive analysis of broadband adoption among police, fire departments, emergency medical services, disaster management authorities, and next-generation public safety communication initiatives.

– Delivers comprehensive analysis of broadband adoption among police, fire departments, emergency medical services, disaster management authorities, and next-generation public safety communication initiatives. NEXT-GENERATION PUBLIC SAFETY LTE & 5G INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in AI-driven network automation, cloud-native emergency communications, private wireless networks, IoT-enabled public safety ecosystems, edge computing, and mission-critical broadband technologies shaping the market through 2035.

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