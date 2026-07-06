Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Size to Hit USD 67.0 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market was valued at USD 28.11 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 67.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.

The rapid medical diagnostic kits market is driven by increasing incidence of infections and chronic diseases and growing adoption of POCT technologies. According to WHO, there were about 1.3 million deaths caused by tuberculosis in 2022 and around 249 million malaria cases. Rapid diagnostic tests are the main screening tool in low-resource regions. Technological innovations in lateral flow assays and advanced biosensor-based diagnostics are enhancing speed and accuracy, while the growing preference for at-home testing and supportive government initiatives for rapid diagnostics are further driving market growth globally.





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AI Diagnostics and Biosensor Innovations to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rise of AI and biosensor-based diagnostic technologies enhances the accuracy and availability of the tests, creating new potential to increase the efficiency of rapid diagnostic kits having limited qualitative results. The connected health ecosystem is growing, and it’s a lucrative commercial opportunity for manufacturers. Rapid diagnostic kit results delivered into EHRs and remote patient monitoring systems are part of that ecosystem. Worldwide, there are more than 537 million adults with diabetes, which provides recurring testing revenue through all economic cycles worldwide.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Sysmex Corporation

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Access Bio, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Medline Industries, LP

PerkinElmer Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product,

In 2025, the professional kits segment recorded the largest market share of 58% revenue owing to their wide usage in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories that require high sensitivity, standardisation, and accuracy for disease diagnosis. The OTC kits are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035 due to increasing consumer demand for convenient self-testing products, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, deep penetration of e-commerce, affordability and growing focus on preventive healthcare globally.

By Technology,

Lateral Flow dominated the market with 63% revenue share in 2025, owing to its simplicity, speed, low cost, and point-of-care diagnostics without the use of complex lab equipment in infectious disease screening and pregnancy testing. The solid phase is projected to record the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, due to the improved analytical performance, better sensitivity, and rising adoption in the field of advanced toxicology infection, and biomarker detection diagnostics across the globe.

By Application,

Infectious disease testing accounted for the largest share with 41% revenue in 2025, due to high global incidence of influenza, COVID-19, HIV and hepatitis requiring early detection, timely diagnosis and proper management across hospitals and emergency centres. The toxicology testing segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026–2035, owing to growing concerns about substance abuse, health risks in the workplace, the need for forensic testing, and rapid progress in testing technologies worldwide.

By End-Use,

Diagnostic laboratories were the largest segment contributing 46% of revenue in 2025, supported by high testing capacity, advanced infrastructure and skilled labour handling large diagnostic sample volumes across major disease detection centres globally. Home care is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035, due to rising preference for self-diagnosis, increasing awareness about preventive healthcare, availability of easy-to-use kits and integration with digital health services across the globe.

Regional Insights:

North America held nearly 37% of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong industry presence by Abbott, Becton Dickinson, and Quidel, and robust OTC adoption. The United States contributes to around 82.47% of the regional revenue. According to the CDC, influenza is responsible for about 9-41 million illnesses every year, which is fueling the continuous demand for rapid antigen testing.

The U.S. Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market was valued at around USD 8.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 16.32 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.85%. Growing consumer and practitioner acceptance of self-testing, combined with strong demand for digital glucose monitors, COVID-19 antigen kits, influenza diagnostics and multi-disease rapid test panels, is driving growth.

The Europe Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market is expected to reach USD 8.80 Billion by 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.10 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.49% during 2026-2035. The Europe market shows strong adoption of rapid diagnostic kits in Western European healthcare settings, with Germany alone accounting for about 28.47% of revenues in Europe due to its large pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure and complete public health insurance coverage enabling rapid diagnostic test reimbursement.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market and the growth is attributed to growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis across China, India and Japan. Augmented domestic manufacturing capacity and increased investment in healthcare infrastructure are driving China to contribute approximately 38.47% of Asia Pacific revenues.

Recent Developments:

2024: PodTech collaborated with a medical device manufacturer to build a rapid test manufacturing facility in the UAE, enabling enhanced healthcare access across the Middle East and Africa.

PodTech collaborated with a medical device manufacturer to build a rapid test manufacturing facility in the UAE, enabling enhanced healthcare access across the Middle East and Africa. 2023: Abbott Laboratories launched its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card rapid point-of-care test providing results in as little as 15 minutes across infectious disease applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RAPID DIAGNOSTIC PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across lateral flow and digital connectivity across clinical and home deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across lateral flow and digital connectivity across clinical and home deployments globally. INFECTIOUS DISEASE & TOXICOLOGY APPLICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate infectious disease testing investment trends and specialist diagnostic kit manufacturer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate infectious disease testing investment trends and specialist diagnostic kit manufacturer competitive positioning globally. OTC & HOME CARE DIAGNOSTIC METRICS – helps you analyze home self-test kit adoption, e-commerce diagnostic distribution investment and digital health integration across global home care diagnostic markets.

– helps you analyze home self-test kit adoption, e-commerce diagnostic distribution investment and digital health integration across global home care diagnostic markets. AI BIOSENSOR & CONNECTED DIAGNOSTICS METRICS – helps you uncover growth in AI-powered diagnostic accuracy investment and remote patient monitoring connectivity trends globally.

– helps you uncover growth in AI-powered diagnostic accuracy investment and remote patient monitoring connectivity trends globally. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & APPROVAL METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in FDA, CE and multi-jurisdictional approval strategy development across regulated diagnostic verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in FDA, CE and multi-jurisdictional approval strategy development across regulated diagnostic verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & RAPID DIAGNOSTICS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic distribution footprint globally.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 28.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.06% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Over-The-Counter (OTC) Kits, Professional Kits)

• By Technology (Lateral Flow, Agglutination, Solid Phase, Other Technologies)

• By Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Testing, Coagulation Testing, Toxicology Testing, Lipid Profile Testing, Other Applications)

• By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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