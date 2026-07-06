$EMBC Fraud Notification: Embecta Sued for Securities Fraud After Insulin Pen Issues Spark a 57% Stock Drop – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law by August 17

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Embecta, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/embecta-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Embecta ($EMBC) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to Embecta’s statements about the strength of its insulin pen needle product category.

Securities fraud relating to Embecta’s statements about the strength of its insulin pen needle product category. Largest Alleged Stock Drop: May 5, 2026 – 57.8% Stock Drop

May 5, 2026 – 57.8% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until August 17, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Embecta common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. It is captioned Apitz-Grossman v. Embecta Corp., et al., No. 26-cv-07217.

Why is Embecta Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Embecta is a medical device company that produces insulin pens for patients with diabetes. According to the complaint, during the relevant period, Embecta touted the strength of its insulin pen portfolio stating that “prescriptions for insulin pens have been showing a slight positive trend . . . just exemplifying the resilience of this product portfolio.”

As alleged, in truth, Embecta faced significant competition and “overall market softness for insulin pens and pen needles.”

Why did Embecta’s Stock Drop?



On May 5, 2026, Embecta announced disappointing Q2 2026 results that came in below guidance due to share loss within its pen needle product category, most of which was from a single customer. Embecta also reported an “overall market volume softness for insulin pens and pen needles in the retail channel,” admitting that “we have now begun to see a decline [for insulin pens] maybe more pronounced in the most recent quarter that we reported.” As a result, Embecta also reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.01 per share.

This news caused the price of Embecta common stock to decline $5.35 per share, or 57.8%, from $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026, to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/embecta-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Embecta, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/embecta-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/embecta-class-action-lawsuit

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