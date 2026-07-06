$ENSG Fraud Notification: BFA Law is Investigating Ensign for Securities Fraud After Research Reports Spark an 8% Stock Drop – Investors Notified to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for potential securities fraud after significant stock drops.

If you invested in Ensign, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ensign-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Ensign ($ENSG) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Ensign’s misrepresentations about care quality at the company’s nursing facilities, as well as Ensign’s growth, margins, and regulatory compliance

Securities fraud relating to Ensign’s misrepresentations about care quality at the company’s nursing facilities, as well as Ensign’s growth, margins, and regulatory compliance Stock Declines: June 8, 2026 – 8.2% Stock Drop; June 10, 2027 – 3% Stock Drop

June 8, 2026 – 8.2% Stock Drop; June 10, 2027 – 3% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Ensign Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Ensign is a healthcare services company that operates skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care facilities through a network of affiliated providers. Ensign relies heavily on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, making government funding and regulatory compliance central to Ensign’s business model.

BFA is investigating whether Ensign misled investors about the quality of care at its facilities, as well as Ensign’s growth, margins, and regulatory compliance.

Why did Ensign’s Stock Drop?



On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Capital published a research report titled “Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built on Fatal Neglect” based on a five month investigation that alleged “Ensign’s profits can be traced to providing less care than its patients need – and less care than it is meant to provide based on the tax dollars it receives from the government.” According to Hunterbrook, Ensign padded its profit margin by understaffing its facilities while routing Medicare and Medicaid payments to affiliate entities owned or controlled by Ensign.

This news caused the price of Ensign stock to decline $13.88 per share, or 8.2%, from a closing price of $170.30 per share on June 5, 2026, to $156.42 per share on June 8, 2026.

On June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a research report titled “Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities” which alleged that Ensign “rents” required nursing-home administrator licenses from off-site administrators that do not actually oversee its facilities to create the appearance of regulatory compliance. According to Muddy Waters, genuine regulatory compliance would significantly reduce Ensign’s profitability.

On this news, the price of Ensign stock declined $4.52 per share, or 3%, from a closing price of $151.65 per share on June 10, 2026, to $147.13 per share on June 11, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ensign-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Ensign, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ensign-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ensign-class-action-lawsuit

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