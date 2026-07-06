NN, Inc. Announces Major Breakthrough in its Medical Business

NN to manufacture critical components for a leading robotic-assisted surgery platform



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) (“NN” or the “Company”), a global diversified industrial company that engineers, co-develops and manufactures precision components and assemblies with six sigma quality, today provided an update on developments in its Medical Products business, one of the Company’s key targeted growth markets. The components of the Medical Products growth program are:

Specialized quality control systems in the plants that make medical products

Dedicated, specialized CNC machining equipment

Dedicated special purpose floor space

Medical industry experts on staff

Attendance at top medical device shows

State-of-the-art stainless steel machined products

Global footprint in North America, China, South America, Europe





NN has achieved awards to support major OEMs in Ultrasound, Interventional Cardiology, Sports Medicine & Extremity Solutions, and Robotic-Assisted Surgery. Robotic-Assisted Surgery is a new breakthrough area of success and the focus of this press release. NN has now become qualified and has received initial POs tied to a leading robotic-assisted surgery platform. This momentum complements NN’s legacy medical work in surgical instruments, orthopedic tools/components, electrosurgical products, suture-related products, and precision medical components.

A recent and most difficult step to entering the Robot-Assisted Surgery market was passing a critical full-facility audit at NN’s Kentwood, Michigan plant. Successfully passing this audit was made possible by completing a multi-year investment program and installing a new quality system. With this new medical certification now steady-state, a large and well-known new customer has released its first purchase orders to NN, with immediate delivery and ramp-up requirements. This also provides NN with references and an avenue to quote and win additional programs.

With this new customer, the new medical certification, and new medical products, NN’s medical new business pipeline has increased in size by ~$25 million and is now approximately $75 million overall. This is now a meaningful component of NN’s total corporate new business pipeline of >$750 million which includes all products for all markets.

Robotic-assisted surgery is the fastest-growing method of surgical care, expanding at double-digit annual rates in the United States. The underlying growth of this key market reflects a strong secular growth opportunity for precision component suppliers like NN that possess the critical engineering capability, quality systems, and global manufacturing footprint to serve it. NN is uniquely positioned to participate in medical market growth as a qualified manufacturer. NN is actively investing into the medical market with dedicated staff, tradeshow attendance, additional equipment, and new products.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc., commented, “This is a milestone event for NN’s medical products growth program and a direct payoff on the investments we have made over the last three years to establish a premier presence in this medical market. We needed to upgrade our quality system to the medical level and we have done it.

“Medical Products is one of our five targeted growth markets and we have been very deliberate about building the capabilities required to compete and win. This includes specialized machines, dedicated floor space, certified quality systems, and a dedicated medical team. Passing this full facility quality audit and securing our first newly associated purchase orders to make precision components for a leading robotic surgery platform is a good step forward for NN.”

Bevis continued, “Our precision stainless steel machining expertise supports these new markets well. We are successfully executing on our stated growth goals in the medical products market, and we intend to both grow with this particular customer, as well as more fully participate in the broader medical market.

“This medical products achievement is consistent with our growth program overall. We are partnering for long-term success with OEM category winners. We are successfully building the Company’s business profile in new markets and with new customers. Safety-critical, engineered components are our core value proposition. We support it with a clever team, material science, six sigma quality, and global manufacturing footprint. The medical products achievements announced today, combined with the strong momentum we are experiencing in data center and defense, continue to demonstrate that our entrepreneurial breakout growth program is working well.”

Bevis concluded, “NN is underway with a multi-year program of growing its business into new areas. It is awesome to have the Medical Products portion of the 5 Pillar growth program achieving breakthrough victories. The 5 pillars of break-out growth continue to be: data center and electric grid, defense and electronics, medical products, high-value vehicle products, and high-value stamped products.

We will combine this Medical Product new win information with our recent new wins in Data Center and adjust 2026 sales, adjusted EBITDA, and New Wins guidance, if needed, during NN’s next business and guidance update in August. We look forward to discussing this big advancement during that time.”

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and China. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future growth of NN’s medical business, including NN’s expectations regarding current and future customers and programs, the size and future outlook of the medical market, including robotics-assisted surgery, NN’s competitive position in the medical market, expected new business wins for 2026, and NN’s 2026 performance and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project”, “achieve,” “growth,” “enable,” “improve,” or the negative of these terms, and similar words, phrases or expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; competitive influences; risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production; risks of capacity underutilization; quality issues; inflationary pressures and material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials, supply chain shortages and disruptions, the availability of labor and labor distributions along the supply chain; our dependence on certain major customers, some of whom are not parties to long-term agreements (and/or are terminable on short notice); the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as expansion of end markets and product offerings; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; the restrictions contained in our debt agreements; the level of our indebtedness and our ability to financing at favorable rates, if at all, or to refinance existing debt as it matures; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; the impact on climate change on our operations; economic, social and geopolitical instability, military conflict, currency fluctuations, and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; and uncertainty of government policies and actions in respect to global trade and tariffs, including the potential impacts of tariffs on the United States economy, the economy of other countries in which we conduct operations and our industry, cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Joe Caminiti

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

Robotic Surgery Machine



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db7369d-ec70-40e1-81f7-bf89fbbb3544