20 Years Later, Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® Finally Changes, Just as Taco Bell Drops the Most Unexpected Side Yet in Canada: Nuggets





VAUGHAN, Ontario, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco Bell Canada has announced two all-new menu additions that are dropping just in time for summer: Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, which is the first Mountain Dew Baja Blast flavour innovation in over two decades, alongside Crispy Chicken Nuggets, a bold new menu item that brings Taco Bell into one of the most hotly debated categories in quick-service restaurants.

“We know fans have strong opinions about Mountain Dew Baja Blast, and we know Crispy Chicken Nuggets are not the first thing people expect from Taco Bell,” said Meera Patel, Director of Marketing, Taco Bell Canada. “That is exactly what makes this launch strategically exciting. Mountain Dew Baja Midnight gives us a rare opportunity to build on an iconic flavour platform, while Crispy Chicken Nuggets allow us to stretch the brand into a high-interest category in a way that still feels bold and unmistakably Taco Bell.”

The launch lands at a time when QSR brands are competing, not just for attention, but on conversation. Limited-time menu innovation, fan-favourite flavour platforms, and crispy chicken formats continue to drive trials across the category, and Taco Bell Canada is entering the conversation.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets + Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce

Built for dipping, sharing, debating and, most importantly, trying before judging, Taco Bell Canada’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made for the nugget curious, the Taco Bell superfans, and those who will absolutely ask, “Wait, Taco Bell has nuggets now?” With juicy, all-white meat that’s seasoned with bold Mexican-inspired spices, the nuggets are paired with a sweet and spicy Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce.

Mountain Dew® Baja Midnight™

For over 20 years, Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a part of PepsiCo Canada’s portfolio of food and drinks, has held elite status among Taco Bell fans. Now, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight brings a darker, bolder, passionfruit twist to the legendary tropical lime beverage, giving Mountain Dew Baja Blast loyalists a new flavour to debate, defend and discover. With its unmistakable energy and new flavour profile, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is designed to spark curiosity from the first sip. Consider it the official drink of late-night side quests.

"When you have something as iconic as Mountain Dew Baja Blast, you don’t change it lightly,” said Laura Gray, Brand Marketing Senior Director, PepsiCo Canada. “Our partnership with Taco Bell has always been about creating flavours fans can’t get anywhere else, and Mountain Dew Baja Midnight brings a bold new twist to that legacy, keeping the unmistakable Baja Blast energy fans love, while delivering something surprising and entirely new to discover.”

For a brand famous for tacos, chalupas and Crunchwrap Supremes®, Patel knows that some may feel Taco Bell has no business entering the nugget conversation, or whether an icon like Baja Blast should be touched at all. So, whether fans are protective of the original Baja Blast, skeptical of nuggets entering the chat, or simply looking for their next craving, Taco Bell encourages Canadians to try them and weigh in.

Mountain Dew® Baja Midnight™ and Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available at participating Taco Bell Canada locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell serves bold, craveable flavours inspired by Mexican cuisine, offering fans a distinctive menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and innovative limited-time offerings. Since opening its first Canadian location in 1979, Taco Bell has continued to push the boundaries of quick-service dining through menu innovation, value, and unforgettable brand experiences.

To connect with the brand, visit:

Website: www.tacobell.ca

TikTok @TacoBellCanada

Instagram @tacobellcanada

About PepsiCo Canada

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.ca , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/237e0d80-c4d5-47e7-a553-94cae0347dfe.