Sable Expands Cu-Au Footprint and Identifies New Copper and Gold Targets Ahead of Maiden Drill Program at the Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report the results of a soil geochemistry survey completed at its Zorro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Following up on initial results of geological mapping, structural analysis, systematic rock sampling, and a recently reported IP survey (see press releases dated February 25, April 20, and June 29), the Company has completed a 1,719 sample soil geochemistry program covering the central part of the Zorro claims, including all of the previously described copper and gold+/-silver targets (Figure 1).

The soil survey revealed two contrasting yet spatially related mineralized domains within the Zorro target: 1) a Cu-Ag (Au-Bi-W) domain that covers the western half of the soil survey area; and 2) a Au-Ag-Zn (As-Pb) domain that covers the eastern half of the survey area. The soil geochemical results confirm and significantly extend the footprint of the Zorro Copper and Zorro North targets, described in previous press releases, and highlight a significant new gold anomaly, hereinafter known as Zorro Gold (Figure 3).

Highlights

The western portion of the Zorro intrusive complex, dominated by outcropping granite to granodiorite, presents a geochemical signature represented by Cu-Ag-Bi-W (±Au) anomalism, characteristic of intrusive-related mineral systems. Two important western area anomalies have been defined: Zorro Copper confirmed by the new soil data. This rock chip + soil anomaly extends for some 800m by 500m (Figures 1 and 2); and Zorro North where soil geochemical data has significantly extended the footprint of this target to include an area of > 2,000m by 1,000m (Figure 2). Significant parts of this anomaly are covered by unconsolidated gravels.

The eastern half of the intrusive complex, of contrasting dioritic composition, presents a geochemical signature dominated by Au-Ag-As-Zn and Pb, apparently related to quartz veins and veinlets with intrusive-related characteristics: The new Zorro Gold anomaly extends for 1,600m by 1,000m and encompasses the area where previous rock sampling reported multiple plus-gram-per-tonne gold values, including samples associated with quartz-sulfide veins and veinlets returning 7 g/t, 13.3 g/t, 34.7 g/t, and 140 g/t Au (Figure 3).

In addition to the above, the magmatic hydrothermal Zorro Breccia zone (reported previously) presents erratic Ag-Mo-Zn-As geochemical signature that may represent leakage from a mineralized source at depth.

Upcoming Drill Program

Final preparations are underway for a diamond drill program in the second half of July. The objective of this maiden drill campaign is to test the targets identified to date:

1 - Zorro Copper: Drilling will test the strike and depth continuity of the main Cu (Ag-Au) mineralized structural corridors, which host chalcopyrite veins and veinlets.

2 - Zorro North: Drilling will evaluate the vertical continuity, geometry, and grade potential of the potassic-altered granitic intrusive phase characterized by chalcopyrite mineralization contained within miarolitic cavities.

3 - Zorro Breccia: Drilling will test for vertical metal zonation, following surface pathfinder element anomalies within the breccia’s upper cupola toward potential higher grade mineralized zones at depth.

4 - IP Anomaly: Drilling will investigate the source and geological significance of the newly identified conductivity and chargeability anomaly.

5 - Zorro Gold: Drilling may be initiated pending the results of a recently initiated, expanded rock sampling and mapping program on this important new target.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented,

“This update reflects the systematic approach that characterizes Sable’s exploration work. Since recognizing the potential of the Zorro project area in December 2025, each stage of exploration has contributed new information that continues to strengthen our confidence in the geological model and the district-scale copper and gold potential of the project. The soil survey has confirmed and expanded the footprint of known targets while identifying new areas of interest, including a significant gold anomaly and a previously unrecognized copper target. Together with the recently completed geophysical surveys, these results provide a strong framework for our maiden drill program and reinforces our belief that the Zorro Project hosts a large intrusive-related mineral system with multiple mineralized centres.”





Figure 1. Zorro Project, plan view of regional magnetic anomaly, soil samples in white dots, and rock samples showing copper values, highlighting the main targets Zorro Copper and Zorro North. The red line shows the outline of the conductivity and chargeability anomaly located on the east margin of the main magnetic anomaly while the black line represents the new Zorro Gold anomaly.

Discussion of Soil Sample Results

The soil geochemical results outline two contrasting but spatially related mineralized domains within the Zorro Project: a Cu-Ag (Au-Bi-W), intrusive-centered domain in the west and an Au-Ag-Zn (As-Pb) domain located to the east, along the margin of the intrusive complex.

In terms of copper, Zorro North highlights a large anomaly measuring approximately 1,100m by 900m, with a core of > 98th-percentile samples surrounded by a larger envelope of > 93rd-percentile samples. A significant new find is a large Cu anomaly measuring approximately 1,200m by 500m with a NW orientation (Figure 2), located directly east of Zorro North, which may represent an extension of the same style of mineralization in previously unexplored areas. This new anomaly will see immediate prospecting and sampling. Notably, significant parts of the extended Zorro North anomaly remain open as they are covered by Quaternary gravels (Figure 2).

The Zorro Copper target is also clearly reflected on the soil grid with an apparent footprint that is smaller than the observed outcropping mineralization, but showing a possible extension over 600m to the north as revealed by scattered high Cu values in soils interspersed with anomalous rock samples.

Gold is highly anomalous in many rock samples from both Zorro Copper and Zorro North, and this association is reflected by coincident, irregular Au-in-soil anomalies observed at these two targets.

However, a new, large, high-grade, and much more consistent gold-in-soil anomaly, Zorro Gold, has been outlined to the southeast of Zorro North. Located on the eastern margin of the main magnetic anomaly (Figures 1 and 3), the estimated size of the Zorro Gold anomaly is 1,600m by 1,000m. Zorro Gold contains historic artisanal mines where Sable’s previously reported rock chip samples returned values up to 140 g/t Au, and 259 g/t Ag (Figure 3). The discrete veins mined in the artisanal workings also contain pyrite, sphalerite, galena, and arsenopyrite. Accordingly, both rock and the soil samples from Zorro Gold returned strong anomalies of Au, Ag, and Zn with localized As, Pb, and minor Cu. The size and consistency of the Zorro Gold soil anomaly suggest that more than a few discrete structures may be present. Additional prospecting, mapping, and rock chip sampling are presently underway.

Based upon initial rock sampling results at Zorro Copper and Zorro North, significant silver is associated with copper mineralization, and this observation is reflected in recent soil results. A very strong >98th percentile Ag soil anomaly matches the known mineralization at Zorro North, and a smaller Ag anomaly coincides with Zorro Copper. In addition, a third anomalous Ag zone coincides with the new Zorro gold anomaly and extends to the north in a more scattered fashion.

With respect to lead and zinc, these elements display very similar behavior, each forming an anomalous zone around Zorro North and, in general, a possible peripheral halo around all of the Zorro targets. Both elements accompany gold in the new Zorro Gold zone, and both extend farther north, forming an elongated north-south trend approximately 2,200m long by at least 500m wide. Most of this area remains unexplored to date and thus becomes a high-priority reconnaissance target. Notably, additional strong Pb and Zn anomalies are noted over the Zorro Breccia target.





Figure 2. Distribution of Cu in soil samples collected at the Zorro project, highlighting the Zorro Copper and the Zorro North targets. The green line outlines the conductivity and chargeability anomaly located on the eastern margin of the main magnetic anomaly while the yellow dashed line represents the new Zorro Gold anomaly.





Figure 3. Distribution of Au in soil samples collected at the Zorro Project, highlighting a new large Au soil anomaly (Zorro Gold). The blue squares within the new gold target area represent previous rock samples labeled with gold values in grams per tonne. The green line outlines the conductivity and chargeability anomaly located on the eastern margin of the main magnetic anomaly.

WEBINAR

Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, will participate in an investor update webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital at 2pm ET on Wednesday July 8th. Management will provide an update on the Company’s recent progress, key corporate developments, and upcoming initiatives, followed by Q&A. Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to deborah@adcap.ca.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CNbxc3evSOGC2bTBkMhotg

The webinar livestream will also be available to watch on the Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel, where a replay will be posted after the event: https://bit.ly/adcap-youtube.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

Sable has recently consolidated the 8,460 ha Zorro Project through the signing of option agreements and the staking of open ground. The Zorro Project is located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan province, directly north of Minsud/South32’s Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable’s Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota) is located 21 km west of the Zorro Project.

The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable’s regional target generation program. The project contains a number of mineral occurrences with associated historical workings, spatially surrounding a strong magnetic anomaly measuring some 7 km by 4 km, which appears to be sourced to a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites typical of the Argentine Frontal Cordillera in the San Juan region.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8398f406-b99d-448b-95f9-1cc6b6fb92c7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d952e40-f3dd-401f-b8da-84576b043d93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f942bc2-c5f4-4bdc-94bb-44219b1b5ddb

_____________________

1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.’s website – www.minsud.com