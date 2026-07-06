Grey Matters Takes Delivery of the First Brain Dedicated PET Scanning System for its Flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging Clinic in Florida

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Matters Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Grey Matters”) (CSE: GREY) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTC: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of its first brain dedicated PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scanning system for its flagship NovaScan Neuroimaging ClinicsTM location, opening soon in Davie, Florida.

The clinic will be the first of its kind in the U.S. to offer brain only PET scanning to assist in meeting the growing demand for early Alzheimer’s detection through beta-amyloid imaging, and to provide a key diagnostic imaging tool for other neurodegenerative diseases as well.





The clinic will feature the U.S. FDA-cleared CareMiBrain™ system , a ground-breaking, new streamlined PET scanner, that does not need an integrated Computed Tomography (CT) component to produce high quality images, resulting in 25% less radiation exposure for patients and a comfortable chair styled design. Brain PET scans for beta-amyloid plaque detection associated with advancing Alzheimer’s (AD) are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance for patients 65+.

“Taking delivery of our first brain dedicated PET scanner is a tremendous milestone for the company,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Grey Matters Health. “We look forward to launching our flagship location in Florida, which will be the first of many neuroimaging clinics we plan to open across the U.S. featuring this revolutionary new technology. Each clinic will offer the highest level of care possible to our patients, providing an improved diagnostic imaging experience that will reduce patient claustrophobia and dizziness through sitting instead of lying prone, with added radiology reporting features and advantages for referring physicians as well.”

The inaugural clinic will be located at the HCA Florida University Medical Office Building, on the HCA Florida University Hospital campus. It will be the first such clinic in the U.S. to provide brain dedicated PET scans to aid the medical community in the diagnosis of AD.

Click here for a 3D Tour of the soon to be completed space: Offices 360 View





The CareMiBrain PET Brain Scanning System will also be utilized in the clinic to conduct imaging related to other neurodegenerative diseases as well, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy Body Dementia, and will be additionally utilized for select neuro-oncology applications.

The U.S. FDA has recently approved two new monoclonal antibody treatments for AD, which are also covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, designed to slow the progression of the disease by dissolving beta-amyloid plaque in the brain – Leqembi (Eisai and Biogen) and Kisunla (Eli Lilly) - and both require a positive beta-amyloid brain scan (or spinal tap) in order for patients to be authorized to receive them. These drugs have helped create a billion-dollar market opportunity for the brain specific PET scan and AD treatment space and patients receiving treatment also require additional brain PET scans to monitor their progress.

The current supply of PET/CT scanners in the U.S. – a hybrid of PET and CT technology – is vastly insufficient to serve the massive new market emerging for AD diagnostics and treatment. The majority of PET/CT scanners, 45% of which are located in hospitals, are primarily prioritized as cancer diagnostic and theranostic tools, and for cardiac imaging, making it challenging to schedule brain-specific scans on a timely basis.

Grey Matters continues preparations for the opening of its first clinic including the securing all required licences, completion of all construction work, and the installation of all technical and operations systems

The Company will provide an update shortly on its planned official clinic opening date, as well as when it will begin accepting patient referrals.

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Grey Matters Health Inc.

604.398.4175 Ext 701

cjmoreau@greymatters-health.com

info@greymatters-health.com

www.greymatters - health.com

About Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain dedicated PET scanning services through a planned network of new neuroimaging clinics in the U.S. for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s, and Lewy body dementia, and will additionally offer select neuro-oncology imaging applications too.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e005c31-d7f0-4cda-9a56-82e60fe7a968

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a530d03-e520-4610-a26b-d42bdb352911