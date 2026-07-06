Synack Assessed “Awardable” for Department of War Work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack, the leader in human-validated AI pentesting and continuous security validation, today announced that Sara AI Pentesting has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Synack’s awardable video highlights how Sara AI Pentesting helps government organizations continuously test their attack surface with AI-driven pentesting, while the Synack Red Team validates what is real, exploitable, and mission-relevant. The result is continuous security validation that helps agencies move beyond periodic testing and prioritize the risks that matter most.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities.

“AI is changing the speed and scale of both offense and defense,” said Mark Kuhr, CTO and Co-Founder of Synack. “Sara AI Pentesting was built for this new reality. AI can help find more, faster, but human validation is what gives security teams confidence in what matters. By combining Sara with the Synack Red Team, we give government customers a way to continuously test, validate, and act on exploitable risk with the precision required for mission-critical environments.”

“Government agencies are under increasing pressure to secure expanding digital attack surfaces while adversaries move faster with AI,” said Mark Dunn, VP of Public Sector at Synack. “Being assessed as Awardable through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace gives Department of War customers a streamlined way to evaluate Synack’s human-validated AI pentesting capabilities and strengthen mission resilience with continuous, validated security testing.”

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War’s most significant challenges in AI/ML, data, and analytics. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account.

Government customers interested in viewing Synack’s awardable video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com .

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous pentesting through its Human + AI platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting, powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team—the world's most rigorously vetted community of security researchers—to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while human experts validate real-world exploitability and provide the creativity and judgement automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by both G2 and GigaOm as a Leader in Penetration Testing and PTaaS. Learn more at synack.com .