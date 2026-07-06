George Weston Limited Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2026 results on July 31, 2026 at approximately 7:00AM (EDT).

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

Investors Enquiries, contact:

Roy MacDonald,

Group Vice-President, Investor Relations,

George Weston Limited

investor@weston.ca