Blancco Leaders to Speak at Mobile Disrupt on Secondary Market Growth and AI Driven Margins

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, will participate in two industry panels at Mobile Disrupt, taking place July 7-8, 2026, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

During the opening session on Tuesday, July 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Blancco Chief Revenue Officer Tom Salah will join Executive Director Darrell Fleming-Kendall of Global ITAD Alliance, Co-Founder & CMO/CSO Kevin Dillon of ERI (a Blancco ITAD partner) and Founder & Chief Circularity Officer Rich Bulger of All Things Circular for the discussion, “Building a Bigger Pie: Collaboration as the Growth Engine of the Secondary Marketplace.”

Addressing the needs of mobile device buyers, sellers, processors, manufacturers, service providers and policymakers, panelists will share insights on how working together can increase secondary-market demand, improve trust, strengthen the workforce pipeline and create more opportunity across the mobile device ecosystem.

The discussion will cover how industry collaboration can help recover more value from returns, take-backs, excess inventory, repairable goods, reusable parts and recyclable materials that too often get trapped or destroyed. Attendees will also learn how they can leverage technology and AI to connect, increase efficiency, reduce friction and solve real operational problems.

Drawing on his work in the mobile and ITAD reverse logistics industry, Blancco National Account Manager George Abdelmalak will moderate a second panel, “Unlocking Margin through AI,” at 11 a.m. ET that same day. The discussion will focus on overcoming value loss across the mobile device resale process. Panelists will explore the connection between premium margins, trust and the strong data intelligence chain needed at each stage of secondary-market preparation.

Speakers include Blancco SVP of Product Strategy Tzvika Shahaf alongside CEO Josh Beasley of Early Upgrade (a Blancco customer) and Chris Cornell, Senior Manager, Strategy & Operations, U.S. Refurbished/Hard Goods at eBay (a Blancco partner).

With perspectives spanning grading, processing and marketplace performance, panelists will walk through a diagnostic model of the journey from intake to resale, identifying five moments when intelligence often breaks down and causes margin leaks. Attendees will leave with a practical framework for assessing whether gaps in their intelligence chain are limiting value recovery.

“Mobile Disrupt brings together the people and companies shaping the next chapter of the secondary mobile market,” Shahaf said. “That kind of collaboration matters because no single company can improve reuse outcomes, trust and value recovery alone. Blancco’s investment in mobile is grounded in those conversations: listening closely to customers and partners, contributing to the industry’s shared priorities, and building more connected ways to move devices from intake to reuse with greater speed, confidence and data-driven decision making.”

In addition to its panel participation, Blancco will showcase elements of its intelligence-driven mobile platform, highlighting capabilities designed to support mobile processors, marketplaces, refurbishers, retailers, carriers and ITADs managing used mobile devices. Live demonstrations in booths B1 and B2 will highlight tools that enable mobile industry teams to work faster, more consistently and with greater confidence, deriving more value from every device while meeting the privacy and trust standards that buyers and regulators increasingly demand.

For more information on Blancco’s mobile offerings, visit Blancco Mobile & Diagnostics. Registration for the event, as well as the full agenda and speaker lineup, is available at Mobile Disrupt.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at blancco.com.

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