Integrated Development Helps Targeted Protein Degraders Reach the Clinic

Design of targeted protein degraders is more than target degradation. Linker architecture, molecular flexibility, solubility, permeability, synthesis, purification, and formulation can all influence whether a candidate can advance.

Integrated direct-to-biology (D2B) platforms help innovators connect chemistry and biology earlier, enabling faster iteration on key decisions before a degrader candidate is locked.

Integrated workstreams across process chemistry, analytical development, crystallization, formulation, drug product development, and manufacturing can help turn complex degrader molecules into developable clinical candidates.

San Diego, CA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WuXi AppTec, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), sees early end-to-end planning as essential for helping protein degrader programs move from biological promise to developable clinical candidates. Targeted protein degraders have moved from concept to approved medicine, and the chemistry behind them is growing more demanding as programs advance. A degrader that performs well in a discovery setting may still face very different demands once the program moves toward IND-enabling studies, clinical development, and later stages. The gap between a promising molecule and a developable candidate is often shaped early, when teams still have the ability to adjust design, route, analytics, and formulation strategy together.

"Overall, drug discovery is shifting from a compound-centric exercise toward an outcome-oriented discipline, where success increasingly depends on the integration of scientific and development capabilities across the discovery continuum," said Dr. Tao Guo, Senior Vice President, Research Chemistry Services, Integrated Program Management at WuXi AppTec.

Why Degrader Complexity Must Be Addressed Before Candidate Lock

Targeted protein degradation has moved beyond an experimental concept. The first FDA-approved PROTAC is now on the market, and a growing number of programs are advancing through clinical development. The field is entering a stage where promising biology must be matched by reliable chemistry, developability, and manufacturing. Degrading the target is necessary but not sufficient. Getting a degrader to the clinic requires that the molecule can be made, analyzed, formulated, scaled, and controlled with the consistency required for clinical and commercial development.

That challenge is rooted in the structure of the molecules themselves. Many heterobifunctional degraders bring together three design elements: a ligand for the protein of interest, a ligand to trigger degradation, and a linker connecting the two. Each element can influence degradation activity, but each also adds chemical and development complexity. In addition, linker length, rigidity, polarity, and metabolic stability may affect ternary-complex formation and cellular activity, while at the same time changing solubility, permeability, route length, impurity profile, and purification behavior. Therefore, many heterobifunctional degraders sit beyond the rule of five (bRo5) chemical space.

This makes degrader development different from conventional small-molecule optimization. A degrader candidate that performs well in a discovery assay may still carry liabilities that become more visible later: a long or low-yielding synthetic route, difficult purification, poor crystallinity, weak aqueous solubility, limited permeability, or formulation constraints. These issues may be manageable, but they become harder and more expensive to solve once the structure has already been locked.

Integration Brings Development Thinking into Discovery

If complexity is the scientific challenge, integration is the operating answer: the knowledge generated in discovery can inform the decisions for next steps. Therefore, discovery teams need to work with process chemistry, analytical development, DMPK, formulation, and manufacturing teams while there is still room to adjust the molecule. The goal is not to make discovery slower or more conservative. It is to avoid advancing a molecule whose biological promise is disconnected from its development reality.

This is where an integrated CRDMO model is helpful. A useful example is direct-to-biology, or D2B. In an integrated D2B workflow, compounds generated through high-throughput synthesis can proceed directly into biological testing without intermediate isolation and purification steps. This is designed to streamline iterative design-synthesis-test cycles, with a typical cycle time of two to three weeks from a starting hit or ligand.

For degrader discovery, that kind of integration is decisive because linker and attachment-point decisions often require rapid iteration. A small change in linker length, rigidity, or polarity can affect degradation activity, permeability, solubility, and synthetic feasibility at the same time. When chemistry and biology are connected in one workflow, teams can generate evidence faster and decide which structures deserve deeper investment.

Parallel CMC Workstreams Reduce Risk for Complex Degrader Programs

For targeted protein degraders, the same logic applies later in development. As a degrader moves beyond discovery, multiple workstreams need to advance together: process optimization, impurity identification and control, analytical method development, formulation, and API and drug product CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, and Control) from preclinical to commercial. If these functions operate separately, each handoff can create knowledge loss or force teams to rediscover issues already seen earlier. In an integrated small molecule CRDMO model, the learning travels with the molecule.

In one program, WuXi AppTec supported the development of a complex targeted protein degrader for a client. The original synthetic route contained 24 steps and delivered an overall yield of only 0.3%. At the same time, the molecule had a molecular weight of approximately 800 and showed extremely low oral bioavailability of 0.9%, largely due to poor aqueous solubility.

Addressing these issues required more than a single technical fix. WuXi AppTec brought together experts across process chemistry, biocatalysis, crystallization, formulation, and drug product development to redesign the program from both a drug substance and drug product perspective. The team began with extensive literature research and cross-functional technical discussions, then developed a new process strategy aimed at simplifying the route, improving yield, reducing risk, and supporting future scale-up.

On the drug substance side, the team carefully analyzed the complex synthetic sequence and redesigned the route to improve efficiency, reducing the synthetic route from 24 steps to 16 and improving the overall manufacturability of the molecule. In parallel, the drug product team evaluated bioavailability-enhancement technologies and identified an optimized spray-dried solid dispersion approach to address the molecule’s poor aqueous solubility and low oral exposure. This formulation strategy helped improve the developability of the molecule and enabled its conversion into a form suitable for use.

By leveraging an integrated platform and enabling technologies, the project team delivered clinical trial material for first-in-human dosing within 12 months. The rapid progression toward IND submission demonstrated the value of parallel workstreams, cross-functional collaboration, and early problem-solving in targeted protein degrader development through integration.

FAQs: End-to-End Design for Protein Degraders

Question: What makes targeted protein degrader development more challenging than conventional small molecules?

Answer: Many heterobifunctional degraders combine two binding elements with a linker, creating larger and more complex molecules that often sit beyond the rule of five chemical space. These features can add synthetic steps, purification challenges, solubility issues, and formulation constraints. A molecule that performs well in an early assay may still face significant development challenges if these factors are not addressed early.

Question: Why do targeted protein degraders need end-to-end design from the beginning?

Answer: Targeted protein degraders are not defined by potency alone. Their linker, binding elements, molecular weight, polarity, and conformational flexibility can influence degradation activity, permeability, solubility, synthetic route, impurity profile, formulation, and scalability at the same time. End-to-end design helps teams evaluate biological promise alongside the practical development requirements that determine whether a candidate can advance.

Question: Why is an integrated CRDMO model important for targeted protein degrader development?

Answer: Targeted protein degrader development requires many decisions to be made together. Discovery chemistry, biology, DMPK, process chemistry, analytical development, formulation, drug product preparation, and manufacturing planning all shape whether a molecule can move forward. An integrated CRDMO model helps connect these workstreams early, so insights generated at each stage carry forward rather than requiring rediscovery later.

Question: How can integrated discovery platforms help degrader programs make better decisions earlier?

Answer: Integrated discovery platforms can connect chemistry and biology in faster design-synthesis-test cycles. Direct-to-biology workflows allow compounds generated through high-throughput synthesis to move directly into biological testing without intermediate isolation and purification steps. For degraders, this matters because linker length, rigidity, polarity, and attachment point often need rapid iteration. Faster feedback helps teams decide which structures deserve deeper investment before a candidate is locked.

Question: How can parallel CMC workstreams reduce downstream risk for protein degraders?

Answer: Parallel CMC workstreams allow process development, impurity identification, analytical method development, crystallization, formulation, and drug product planning to move together. This is important because a synthesis problem may also be a purification, analytical, or formulation problem. When drug substance and drug product teams work in parallel, they can solve connected issues earlier and build a more practical path toward clinical material.

Question: What does a successful integrated degrader development strategy look like?

Answer: A successful strategy connects molecule design with route design, developability assessment, analytical planning, formulation, and manufacturing from the start. The goal is to select candidates based on biological activity and on evidence that they can be made reproducibly, formulated effectively, and advanced toward clinical supply. For protein degraders, integration helps turn promising biology into a realistic development path.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at https://www.wuxiapptec.com.