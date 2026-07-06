NovMetaPharma and the FSHD Canada Foundation Establish Collaboration to Advance Cyclo-Z, a First-in-Class Oral Muscle-Preserving Therapy, into Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy

SEOUL, South Korea, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovMetaPharma Co., Ltd. (“NovMetaPharma” or “NMP”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops first-in-class drugs with differentiated mechanisms for metabolic disease, today announced a clinical development and licensing collaboration with the FSHD Canada Foundation to advance Cyclo-Z, NMP’s lead oral CLIC1 conformational modulator, as a potential treatment for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Under the agreement, the FSHD Canada Foundation will provide funding to support the clinical development of Cyclo-Z in FSHD in exchange for a revenue-sharing interest tied to future FSHD-related proceeds. NovMetaPharma retains ownership of Cyclo-Z and global commercialization rights across all indications. The collaboration provides NovMetaPharma with non-dilutive capital to accelerate Cyclo-Z’s development in a new therapeutic area while aligning the Foundation’s mission with a program directly relevant to the patients it serves.

The FSHD Canada Foundation is among the most committed funders of FSHD research in North America, having consistently and strategically supported natural-history studies, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic development programs over many years in pursuit of a cure. The Foundation’s decision to back Cyclo-Z reflects a rigorous, science-led evaluation of the program’s potential to address the underlying muscle pathology of FSHD.

A muscle-preservation platform with broad therapeutic relevance

Cyclo-Z is a first-in-class, orally administered combination of cyclo-his-pro (CHP) and zinc gluconate that acts as a conformational modulator of chloride intracellular channel 1 (CLIC1). NovMetaPharma is developing Cyclo-Z as a muscle-preserving therapy, including as a potential co-therapy intended to protect lean muscle mass in patients treated with GLP-1–based therapies. The same muscle-preserving biology provides the scientific rationale for evaluating Cyclo-Z in FSHD, a disease defined by progressive skeletal-muscle loss — extending the reach of NovMetaPharma’s platform from large metabolic markets into areas of high unmet need in neuromuscular disease.

FSHD is one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, affecting both adults and children, and is characterized by progressive weakening and wasting of skeletal muscle. There is currently no approved disease-modifying therapy for FSHD, leaving a significant unmet need for treatments that can slow, halt, or reverse muscle loss.

Sunwook Hwang, CEO of NovMetaPharma, said: “We are honored and delighted to be partnering with FSHD Canada. It is thanks to the years of dedication that Neil Camarta and FSHD Canada have devoted to screening compounds that we are now able to enter clinical trials together, with muscle regeneration in FSHD as our shared objective. We believe this represents a meaningful step forward for patients and their families. NovMetaPharma is fully committed to advancing a successful trial so that a path to treatment can be opened for the FSHD community as soon as possible. To that end, we will continue to work closely with FSHD Canada, as well as with Solve FSHD, the FSHD Society, FSHD Global, and all of our partner organizations and the relevant authorities, in order to reach patients without delay.”

Neil Camarta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FSHD Canada Foundation stated, “FSHD patients, like me, are keen to find a cure to stop our muscles from getting weaker. But we would also like to get our muscles back. FSHD Canada has spent the past couple of years screening compounds to do just that. With this announcement from NovMetaPharma we are now moving into clinical trials for muscle regeneration in FSHD. That is a big step! I am looking forward to the successful outcome of this trial – and in NovMeta making their therapy available to FSHD patients as soon as possible. Time is muscle! FSHD Canada appreciates all the support we received from our friends at Solve FSHD, the FSHD Society, and FSHD Global to make this happen.”

About Cyclo-Z

Cyclo-Z is NovMetaPharma’s lead investigational therapy and one cornerstone of its muscle-preservation platform. The oral candidate, which pairs cyclo-his-pro (CHP) with zinc gluconate, is being developed to preserve and restore skeletal muscle across conditions defined by progressive muscle loss — from GLP-1–associated muscle wasting to neuromuscular diseases such as FSHD. Cyclo-Z is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About NovMetaPharma Co., Ltd.

NovMetaPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops first-in-class drugs with differentiated mechanisms for metabolic disease. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. NovMetaPharma is advancing a pipeline across metabolic diseases — including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease — with Cyclo-Z as a lead program. For more information, visit novmeta.com.

About the FSHD Canada Foundation

The FSHD Canada Foundation is a Calgary-based charitable organization dedicated to finding a cure for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of muscular dystrophy affecting adults and children. Founded by Neil Camarta and Craig Kelley, the Foundation funds and partners on research, natural-history studies, biomarker development, and clinical programs aimed at advancing treatments for the FSHD community in Canada and worldwide. For more information, visit fshd.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding NovMetaPharma’s plans, the development of Cyclo-Z, and the collaboration with the FSHD Canada Foundation. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to clinical development, regulatory review, and commercialization. Cyclo-Z is an investigational product and has not been approved for any use. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. NovMetaPharma undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

NovMetaPharma — Media & Investor Relations

Peter Lee

peter@novmeta.com