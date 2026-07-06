Prospect Capital Completes Investment in ShipOffers

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”) and an affiliate have provided a first lien senior secured term loan and an equity-linked investment in ShipOffers (“ShipOffers” or the “Company”), in collaboration with the company’s founders and leadership team.

Founded in 2001 with a 25-year history, ShipOffers is a leading provider of on-demand product and order fulfillment services, offering sourcing, order processing, warehousing, pick-pack-and-ship, real-time tracking, and platform integrations for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands. ShipOffers operates fulfillment facilities in Colorado and Tennessee, as well as a facility in the Netherlands, enabling clients to scale distribution across the United States and Europe. The Company serves customers across the health and beauty, nutraceutical, and consumer products industries, and is led by co-founders Tony Grebmeier, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Roberts, Chief Financial Officer.

“Prospect is pleased to provide strategic growth capital that supports continued evolution by the ShipOffers team in people, technology, and facilities,” said Angel Solis, Managing Director at Prospect. “ShipOffers has built a differentiated fulfillment platform over more than two decades, and we look forward to supporting the Company’s next phase of growth.”

The ShipOffers team was impressed with how quickly and thoughtfully Prospect worked to understand our business,” said Tony Grebmeier, Co-Founder and CEO of ShipOffers. “This investment allows our team to keep driving growth in the business we launched 25 years ago in 2001, while providing us the capital to expand our footprint and continue delivering for our clients.”

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect is a business development company that primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately-held companies. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

About ShipOffers

Founded in 2001, ShipOffers is a globally recognized logistics and fulfillment company serving businesses across a range of industries. With facilities in Colorado, Tennessee, and the Netherlands, ShipOffers provides sourcing, order fulfillment, shipping, and strategic guidance, backed by a team of more than 150 professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.shipoffers.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

grier@prospectcap.com

Telephone (212) 448-0702