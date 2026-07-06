Two Leading Humanoid Robot Firms Set Up Operations in Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area

TIANJIN, China, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pair of trailblazing humanoid robot developers, UBTECH and Unitree Robotics, have successively established presences in Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), marking a landmark breakthrough in the zone's full industrial chain layout for embodied intelligence.

During the World Intelligence Expo 2026, Unitree Robotics Co., Ltd. inked a strategic cooperation agreement with the Tianjin Municipal People's Government and TEDA.

The partnership targets key scenarios, including security patrol inspection, fire rescue, vocational education and industrial maintenance, to advance the deployment of intelligent robots across port, petrochemical and equipment manufacturing sectors. The firm will also collaborate with Tianjin's universities and research institutes to cultivate a skilled talent pipeline dedicated to embodied intelligence.

On June 22, Shenzhen UBTECH Robotics Co., Ltd., the Hong Kong-listed "first stock of humanoid robots," signed an investment deal to settle in TEDA. The company plans to build a northern smart manufacturing base for humanoid robots, an industrial innovation center, an operation & maintenance service hub and a secondary development platform within the zone. The project will enable large-scale local mass production of humanoid robots and form a complete closed loop covering R&D, manufacturing and after-sales maintenance.

A core hub for advanced manufacturing in north China, TEDA has built a diversified, complete and distinctive industrial ecosystem for robotics. It hosts a roster of domestic benchmark enterprises in niche segments such as DEEPINFAR, Atom Robot, Lonyu Robot and Wangyuan Technology, with the total industrial output value nearing 13 billion yuan. The zone boasts abundant industrial application scenarios spanning ports, automotive manufacturing and chemical processing.

The arrival of the two industry leaders will further extend, supplement and strengthen TEDA's robotics industrial chain, enabling local enterprises to share technological know-how, production capacity and market resources through collaborative development.

Senior executives from both firms stated that TEDA's solid manufacturing foundation, abundant real-world application scenarios and prime geographic location within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region make it an ideal base to expand their northern market footprint. The companies will roll out their robotic products across a wide range of industries in a phased manner.

Moving forward, TEDA will continue to attract and nurture flagship embodied intelligence projects and high-end innovation platforms, fostering deep integration between cutting-edge humanoid robot technologies and the real economy.

Source: Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA)