NIOB Intersects 66 metres of Cumulative Pegmatite at Blanchette

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“NIOB” or the “Company”) has hit encouraging early indications that Blanchette hosts a meaningful rare earth bearing pegmatite system. The first hole drilled on the property in Québec’s Grenville Province intersected 66 metres in total of pegmatite carrying disseminated rare earth element (REE)-bearing minerals—potentially allanite—and associated magnetite.

“These visual results are from the first of eight holes planned for Blanchette,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer. “We chose our drill targets based on where radon data, high-resolution magnetics, and surface mapping all line up with the newly identified intrusion on the property. Our overall goal is to intersect niobium and rare earth element bearing pegmatite systems, and we appear to be on the right track.”

Highlights from visual core logging (assays pending)

Cumulative 66 metres of pegmatite carrying disseminated REE-bearing minerals with associated magnetite at Blanchette.

Pegmatite first intersected from 26.05 metres downhole, with multiple pegmatite intervals logged through the hole.

Thickest single pegmatite interval measured 33.10 metres, from 102.30 metres to 135.40 metres.

Rare earth element-bearing minerals up to approximately 2 centimetres wide were observed in the core.

Strong possibility REE minerals includes allanite, which would indicate a REE-fertile magmatic system capable of concentrating light rare earths at scale, with strong potential for neodymium and praseodymium. Trace monazite and possibly thorite were also noted.

Locally elevated handheld scintillometer response was recorded over REE-mineral-bearing intervals, including a discrete radioactive mineral grain that returned a strong scintillometer anomaly.

Coincident anomalies tested: drilling targeted the Blanchette 1 surface-showing dyke discovered by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts, Québec’s ministry of natural resources and forests, and a coincident radon anomaly within an interpreted pegmatite system defined by radiometric and magnetic data. A NIOB grab sample from this dyke showed 1.8% total rare earth oxides (TREO), including 774 ppm praseodymium (Pr), 2480 ppm neodymium (Nd), and 108 ppm dysprosium (Dy). It also contained 1030 ppm of niobium (Nb) and 8700 ppm of zirconium (Zr) .

Assays pending: drill core is being submitted for multi-element and REE laboratory analysis; results will be disclosed once received and verified by the Company.

Laurentia Geological Services, a Saguenay, Québec-based geological consulting group, is running the drill program.

Figure 1: BBC-2026-001 drill core – pegmatite carrying disseminated rare earth element-bearing minerals (strong possibility of allanite) with associated magnetite.

Click here to view image

First Drill Hole at Blanchette Tests the Blanchette 1 Dyke and a Coincident Radon Anomaly

The Blanchette property lies within Quebec’s Grenville Province and forms part of NIOB’s district-scale critical-minerals land package.

Drill hole BBC-2026-001, the first hole drilled on the property, was designed to test the Blanchette 1 surface-showing dyke together with a coincident radon anomaly and was drilled toward the east.

The hole intersected a cumulative 66 metres of pegmatite carrying disseminated REE-bearing minerals with associated magnetite. Pegmatite was first intersected from 26.05 metres downhole, and multiple pegmatite intervals were logged through the hole, the thickest measuring 33.10 metres from 102.30 metres to 135.40 metres.

Geological Observations Highlight REE-Bearing Minerals in the Intersected Pegmatite

The intersected pegmatite is a pink-grey, syenogranitic to monzogranitic pegmatite.

Rare earth element-bearing minerals, locally up to approximately 2 centimetres wide, were observed and identified in the drill core by Laurentia Consulting, the geological consultant that logged the hole. There is a strong possibility that the dominant REE-bearing mineral is allanite based on its habit and appearance in core; trace monazite and possibly thorite were also noted. The REE-bearing minerals occur in direct association with magnetite.

Figure 2: Close-up of drill core from BBC-2026-001 showing rare earth element-bearing minerals up to approximately 2 centimetres wide (strong possibility of allanite) in association with magnetite. Minerals observed and identified in core by Laurentia Consulting.

Click here to view image

Handheld scintillometer readings through the pegmatite are locally elevated relative to host-rock background. A discrete, rounded radioactive mineral grain observed in core returned a strong scintillometer anomaly and has not yet been identified. Host rocks between the pegmatite intervals include migmatised paragneiss, banded and granitic gneiss, syenogranite, migmatite, and gabbronorite.

True widths have not yet been determined and will be estimated once the geological model is updated with the remaining drill-hole data.

Next Steps at Blanchette

Submit and analyze drill core from BBC-2026-001 for multi-element and rare earth element assays at an accredited laboratory. Complete petrography and mineralogy on selected pegmatite intervals to confirm the identity of the rare earth element-bearing minerals, including the possible allanite, monazite, and thorite, as well as to identify the radioactive grain noted in core. Integrate BBC-2026-001 results into the Blanchette property-scale geological model to guide follow-up drilling.

Scintillometer and Visual-Logging Disclosure

The mineral identifications referenced in this release are based on visual core logging only; no laboratory assay results are yet available for the intervals reported. The rare earth element-bearing minerals described are interpreted from their appearance and habit in core; while there is a strong possibility that the dominant REE-bearing mineral is allanite, this has not been confirmed and no mineral identification in this release is a substitute for laboratory analysis.

Handheld scintillometer readings referenced in this release were collected on drill core as a qualitative logging aid and are indicative only; they are not accepted as quantitative results for mineral disclosure purposes and are not a substitute for laboratory assay.

No quantitative rare earth element or other metal concentrations have been reported for the drill-core intervals described in this news release. Quantitative geochemical results will only be reported following laboratory assay and review against certified reference material, blank and duplicate quality-assurance data by a Qualified Person.

The identification of rare earth element-bearing minerals, including the interpretation that the dominant phase may be allanite, is preliminary and remains to be confirmed by laboratory analysis. Samples have been submitted to an accredited laboratory.

Geochemical results, including any quantitative rare earth element, niobium or other metal content, will be reported when assays are received and quality-assurance review is complete.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the interpretation of the BBC-2026-001 intercept and the visual mineralogical and handheld scintillometer observations noted herein, including the interpretation that the pegmatite carries rare earth element-bearing minerals and the strong possibility that the dominant REE-bearing mineral is allanite; (ii) the Company’s expectations that forthcoming laboratory assay and mineralogy results will confirm the identity of the rare earth element-bearing minerals and define the rare earth element content and character of the Blanchette pegmatite system; (iii) the Company’s intention to continue exploration and drill testing at Blanchette and to integrate BBC-2026-001 results into the property-scale geological model; (iv) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (v) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of assay and laboratory results; the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.