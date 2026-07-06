PharmaCorp Closes Previously Announced Eight-Store Acquisition and Provides Acquisition Pipeline Update

Eight pharmacies acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $24.2 million

The acquisitions increase PharmaCorp’s store count to 14 locations, more than doubling its operating footprint

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX), a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform, is pleased to announce that, further to its April 30, 2026 news release, it has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of eight PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies located in Eastern Canada (the “Acquisitions”) from two arm’s length vendor groups.

The Acquisitions significantly expand PharmaCorp's presence in Eastern Canada and increase the Corporation's operating footprint to 14 pharmacies across Canada, up from six. Together with two previously announced acquisitions (the “Previously Announced Acquisitions”) under definitive share purchase agreements, one located in Ontario and one in Western Canada, which are expected to close in late July 2026, the Corporation’s store count would increase to 16 pharmacies.

PharmaCorp funded the purchase price for the Acquisitions using existing cash resources and credit facilities. Six of the eight locations are situated within a 15-kilometre radius of a primary urban centre, supporting increased market density, operational efficiencies, and procurement leverage. The remaining two locations serve rural communities, further diversifying the Corporation’s regional footprint.

“This acquisition represents a meaningful advancement in PharmaCorp’s development of a national network of community pharmacies,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chairman of PharmaCorp. “It reflects execution at a larger scale while remaining within the valuation discipline, transaction structure and operating parameters that underpin our acquisition platform.”

All locations will continue to be operated by their existing managing pharmacists, ensuring continuity of care, preserving patient relationships, and supporting a seamless transition and integration into the PharmaCorp platform.

Acquisition Pipeline Update

In addition to the closing of the Acquisitions, the Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into two non-binding letters of intent (collectively, the “LOIs”) with arm’s length vendors in respect of two additional acquisitions located in Western Canada (collectively, the “Proposed LOI Acquisitions”). The first Proposed LOI Acquisition is pursuant to an LOI dated June 23, 2026 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of an entity that owns and operates a Remedy’sRx-bannered pharmacy in Western Canada. PharmaCorp intends to continue operating the pharmacy at its existing location and existing Remedy’sRx banner. The second is an asset purchase transaction pursuant an LOI dated June 29, 2026 to acquire the prescription files, patient records and related operational data of an I.D.A.-bannered pharmacy located near an existing PharmaCorp PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy in Western Canada, with the files expected to be transferred to and serviced by PharmaCorp’s nearby pharmacy.

Following the conversion of two previously announced letters of intent into definitive agreements and the signing of these two additional LOIs, the Corporation currently has four active non-binding letter of intent progressing through due diligence: two PharmaChoice-bannered pharmacy acquisition opportunities, one I.D.A.-bannered prescription-file purchase opportunity and one Remedy’sRx-bannered pharmacy acquisition opportunity.

The Corporation expects to fund the Proposed LOI Acquisitions using existing cash resources and credit facilities. Completion of each of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, which will include the final agreed upon terms and conditions of each Proposed LOI Acquisition, including such terms, representations, warranties, indemnities and covenants as are customary in transactions similar to the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, and the satisfaction of customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence. No finder’s fees are payable in respect of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions. There can be no assurance that the Proposed LOI Acquisitions will be completed as proposed, or at all.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. Following completion of the Acquisitions, PharmaCorp will operate 14 PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

PharmaCorp welcomes confidential discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or the sale of their businesses. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

info@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Acquisitions, including the potential for operational efficiencies and procurement leverage as a result of certain locations of the pharmacies acquired and the continuing operation of the pharmacies acquired by their existing managing pharmacists; the Previously Announced Acquisitions, including the late July potential closing date of the Previously Announced Acquisitions and the increase in the Corporation’s store count to 16 pharmacies upon the closing of the Previously Announced Acquisitions; the non-binding LOIs and the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, including the execution of definitive agreements for the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the expected use of the Corporation’s existing cash resources and credit facilities to fund the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the expected terms and conditions (including satisfactory due diligence) and the satisfaction of those conditions for the completion of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the intention to continue to operate the acquired pharmacy under its existing banner and the intention to transfer the acquired pharmacy files to, and service them from, PharmaCorp’s existing pharmacy in the community; the Corporation’s focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners; the Corporation’s strategy of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise; the Corporation’s intention to continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the potential to integrate the Acquisitions efficiently while maintaining strong local relationships and operating performance; the completion of previously announced acquisitions; the execution of definitive agreements for the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the completion of satisfactory due diligence on the Proposed LOI Acquisitions and the satisfaction of typical closing conditions for the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the receipt of all required approvals for the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, including any board approvals or third party consents; the availability of the Corporation’s existing cash resources and credit facilities to fund the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the continued supply of pharmacies for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to Corporation; and the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.