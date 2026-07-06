Durable Medical Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 461.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Durable Medical Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 257.22 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 461.65 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Market growth is supported by rising demand for home healthcare, an expanding elderly population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing adoption of connected medical devices and remote patient monitoring technologies.

Durable medical equipment (DME) includes reusable medical devices prescribed for long-term therapeutic use across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing facilities, and home healthcare settings. These products include mobility equipment, respiratory devices, patient monitoring systems, hospital beds, bathroom safety devices, infusion equipment, and other medical support products designed to improve patient independence and chronic disease management.

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Durable Medical Equipment Market Highlights

Market size expected to reach USD 461.65 Billion by 2035

CAGR: 6.04% (2026–2035)

North America held 35% of global revenue in 2025

Monitoring & therapeutic devices accounted for 38% market share

Respiratory equipment projected to record the fastest growth

Home healthcare expected to register the highest CAGR

Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing regional market

Connected DME Ecosystems and IoT Integration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Integration of IoT connectivity, real-time physiological monitoring, and AI-powered predictive analytics into DME platforms creates a connected care ecosystem whose commercial value extends beyond device markets into recurring data services, remote monitoring programmes, and chronic disease management platforms. Each connected DME device whose physiological data feeds AI clinical decision support algorithms creating actionable health insights prevents costly acute events, improves medication adherence, and enables earlier clinical intervention sustaining premium device pricing and subscription revenue globally.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

ResMed Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Baxter)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products Inc.

Sunrise Medical LLC

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

Compass Health Brands

Permobil AB

Joerns Healthcare LLC

ArjoHuntleigh AB

Medline Industries LP

Cardinal Health Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Omron Corporation

Natus Medical Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Monitoring & therapeutic devices represented the largest share of approximately 38% of revenue in 2025 with blood glucose monitors and patient monitoring systems with value intensity reflecting the clinical sophistication and investment in regulatory approval. Respiratory equipment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 7.9% during 2026-2035, owing to COPD affecting more than 380 million people, post-COVID respiratory complications, and estimated 1 billion sleep apnea-affected individuals creating enormous untapped CPAP demand globally.

By End User

Hospitals captured the largest share in 2025. This was driven by the procurement of the full spectrum of DME products for inpatient, ICU, rehabilitation and outpatient use. Durable supplier relationships were maintained by bariatric, monitoring and infusion therapy specifications. Home healthcare is projected to have the highest CAGR during 2026-2035, due to cost containment pressure on institutional care, creating payer incentives of USD 5,000-15,000 in monthly savings for each patient transitioned to DME-supported home settings globally.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global DME market in 2025, estimated at 35%, due to the wide reimbursement infrastructure for Medicare and Medicaid, high prevalence of chronic diseases, large number of elderly people, and commercial concentration of key DME manufacturing companies. Full reimbursement availability is maintained, and the United States contributes around 82.47% of the region’s revenue, maintaining regional leadership.

The U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market was valued at approximately USD 74.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 134.12 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.93%. Growth is driven by the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement infrastructure that covers mobility aids, respiratory devices and monitoring equipment. CMS projects annual growth in healthcare spending of 5.1% to sustain DME funding accessibility.

Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market is valued at USD 67.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 136.01 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.24% during 2026-2035. Europe has a significant share of global DME revenues with Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands the leading national markets with universal healthcare systems that provide consistent commercial demand. Germany accounts for around 28.47% of European revenues due to its statutory health insurance DME coverage, large elderly patient population, and EU active ageing policy framework supporting investment in progressive community-based care infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional DME market, driven by ageing demographics across Japan, China and South Korea alongside rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure across India and South-east Asia. China accounts for approximately 38.47% of Asia Pacific revenues as a result of its large elderly population, expanding hospital network and domestic DME manufacturing industry creating dual domestic and global export commercial opportunity through 2035.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Medtronic partnered with BioIntelliSense integrating continuous remote patient monitoring with its chronic care platform, enabling automated physiological data transmission for DME-dependent patients reducing hospitalization rates.

Medtronic partnered with BioIntelliSense integrating continuous remote patient monitoring with its chronic care platform, enabling automated physiological data transmission for DME-dependent patients reducing hospitalization rates. 2023: Invacare Corporation launched the TDX SP2 power wheelchair with advanced positioning technology, cloud-connected performance monitoring, and remote programming capability for users with complex mobility requirements.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DME PRODUCT TYPE & THERAPEUTIC DEVICE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across monitoring devices and reimbursement compliance across institutional and home deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across monitoring devices and reimbursement compliance across institutional and home deployments globally. RESPIRATORY & SLEEP APNEA EQUIPMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate CPAP, portable oxygen concentrator, and pulmonary rehabilitation device investment trends, chronic respiratory patient population growth, and specialist respiratory DME supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate CPAP, portable oxygen concentrator, and pulmonary rehabilitation device investment trends, chronic respiratory patient population growth, and specialist respiratory DME supplier competitive positioning globally. HOME HEALTHCARE & CONNECTED DME METRICS – helps you analyze IoT-enabled DME adoption, remote patient monitoring integration investment, patient transition cost savings, and home care reimbursement framework development across diverse healthcare payer verticals globally.

– helps you analyze IoT-enabled DME adoption, remote patient monitoring integration investment, patient transition cost savings, and home care reimbursement framework development across diverse healthcare payer verticals globally. HOSPITAL INSTITUTIONAL PROCUREMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in bariatric DME investment, ICU monitoring system procurement, post-surgical rehabilitation equipment demand, and new hospital facility greenfield DME installation trends globally.

– helps you uncover growth in bariatric DME investment, ICU monitoring system procurement, post-surgical rehabilitation equipment demand, and new hospital facility greenfield DME installation trends globally. REIMBURSEMENT & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in Medicare and Medicaid DME coverage expansion, competitive bidding programme navigation, and multi-jurisdictional reimbursement code strategy across regulated DME market verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in Medicare and Medicaid DME coverage expansion, competitive bidding programme navigation, and multi-jurisdictional reimbursement code strategy across regulated DME market verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DME EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth, connected care platform capability, and geographic distribution infrastructure footprint globally.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 257.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 461.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.04% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Personal Mobility Devices, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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