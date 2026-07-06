Fair-Market Value Rates Revealed in New US Rheumatology Thought Leader Compensation Report

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Rheumatology KOLs - United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thought Leader Compensation US Rheumatology report provides comprehensive fair-market value (FMV) compensation insights for U.S. Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in Rheumatology. The report details hourly and half-day rates across various percentiles, alongside averages for four distinct levels of influence: rare, international, national, and local.

This critical data is derived from industry compensation arrangements paid to Healthcare Practitioners (HCPs) and Thought Leaders. The FMV rates are established via a reliable methodology collecting data from industry professionals globally involved in defining these compensation levels.

Benefits of Establishing Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates:

Mitigates external perceptions of undue inducement, reducing regulatory and compliance risks.

Offers an independent reference point for negotiations with Thought Leaders and Healthcare Providers.

Refines and supports fee schedules that align with prevailing market conditions.

Enhances competitive positioning and supports sound business practices.

The report aggregates collected data, ensuring the confidentiality of companies and individuals. This approach maintains the anonymity of those providing the data, ensuring their identity remains protected.

Thought Leader Compensation US Rheumatology Insight

Compensation to physicians and thought leaders has faced increased scrutiny, prompting companies to align their payments with industry standards.

The information within this study serves an informational purpose and does not constitute financial or legal advice. Redistribution in any form other than its original publication requires the publisher's prior written consent.

Key Insight

Research indicates that fewer than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations engage Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. The majority, about 63%, initiate collaboration with Thought Leaders during phases 2 and 3.



Key Topics Covered:





Use of the Publisher's Copyrighted Materials

Research Methodology

Definitions

Therapeutic Area

Thought Leader Levels

Flat Rates

Hourly Rates



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16kkqq

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