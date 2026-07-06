AI in Advertising Market Set to Skyrocket: From $11.17 Billion in 2025 to $36.34 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Advertising Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in advertising market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $11.17 billion in 2025 to $14.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. This growth is driven by increased digital advertising spend, social media expansion, consumer data availability, automated ad buying, and a focus on marketing ROI optimization. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $36.34 billion, with a CAGR of 26.7%, fueled by privacy-compliant advertising solutions, AI-driven creative optimization, omnichannel strategies, marketing automation investments, and demand for real-time campaign intelligence. Key trends include programmatic advertising platform use, predictive audience analytics, personalized campaigns, real-time bidding optimization, and performance attribution models.

The demand for personalized customer experiences is enhancing the AI in advertising market. AI enables tailored experiences by analyzing user behavior and preferences to deliver relevant content in real-time. For instance, SAP SE reported in 2024 that 64% of U.S. shoppers felt AI improved their retail experiences, a 25% increase from 2023. Salesforce Inc. found that 81% of consumers are seeking more personalized experiences, indicating a significant shift in consumer expectations. The hospitality sector also shows a preference for personalization, with 72% of consumers loyal to brands offering faster service and 65% valuing personalized experiences.

Leading AI in advertising companies like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. are innovating to enhance personalization and ROI. Amazon's launch of an upgraded Video Generator in June 2025 illustrates this trend. The AI tool creates high-motion, realistic video ads, improving shopper understanding and engagement. This generative AI tool allows advertisers to quickly produce professional-quality video content, increasing click-through rates and conversions.

In February 2025, Appier Group Inc. acquired AdCreative.ai for $38.7 million, boosting its generative AI capabilities. This acquisition aims to expand its global reach in creative production and advertising performance optimization. Major players in the market include Adobe Inc., TikTok Pte. Ltd., Nielsen Holdings plc, and The Trade Desk Inc.

The AI in advertising market is also reacting to tariffs impacting the cost of imported data processing hardware and cloud infrastructure. These tariffs affect North American and European advertisers and increase operational costs in the Asia-Pacific region. However, they are expected to stimulate local ad-tech development and innovation in cost-efficient AI advertising solutions.

The AI in advertising market research report offers comprehensive insights into industry statistics, market trends, opportunities, and competitor analysis. It provides an in-depth perspective on current and future industry scenarios, emphasizing the role of AI in enhancing advertising campaign performance through improved relevance, interaction, and return on ad spend.

AI in advertising encompasses software and services, enabling automation, personalization, and optimization of advertising activities across various industries, including retail, e-commerce, BFSI, media, and healthcare. The market revenues include analytics, programmatic ad buying, campaign monitoring, behavior prediction, and advertising insights, with a significant contribution from both enterprise and SME adoption.

The "AI in Advertising Market Global Report 2026" delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to analyze the rapidly growing AI in advertising sector. This comprehensive report provides a forecast of market trends beyond the next decade.

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Description: The report answers critical questions about the AI in advertising market, including the largest and fastest-growing markets, its integration with economic factors, and forces shaping its future, such as technological disruptions and changing consumer preferences.

The report encompasses various sections, detailing market characteristics, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscapes. It includes historic and forecast growth by geography, market size covering both past trends and future projections, as well as factors driving current trends.

The market characteristics section provides insights into differentiation at the product level and key trends in innovation.

Supply chain analysis offers a complete overview of the value chain and competitor positioning.

Trends and strategies highlight innovations such as digital transformation and AI-driven initiatives.

Regulatory and investment landscapes examine policies and funding trends affecting the market.

Market size analysis includes both historical and projected market growth.

The total addressable market estimation gives strategic insights and growth potential.

Submarket segmentations and geographical breakdowns detail market sizes and growth by region and country.

Competitive landscape review discusses market shares and leading companies with historical financial deals shaping the market.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

By Application: Various advertising technologies and strategies

By End-User Industry: Including retail, BFSI, media, IT, healthcare

Companies Mentioned: Leading companies include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Alibaba Group, and more.

Locations: Extensive coverage includes key countries and regions spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and additional areas.

Time Series: Data features five years of historical context and ten-year forecasts.

Data Format: Comprehensive data is available in Word, PDF, or interactive formats with accompanying Excel dashboards for deeper analysis.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI In Advertising Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI In Advertising Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI In Advertising Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List Of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List Of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List Of Major End Users



4. Global AI In Advertising Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.5 Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use Of Programmatic Advertising Platforms

4.2.2 Rising Adoption Of Predictive Audience Analytics

4.2.3 Growing Demand For Personalized Advertising Campaigns

4.2.4 Expansion Of Real-Time Bidding Optimization

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus On Performance Attribution Models



5. AI In Advertising Market Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.1 Retail and E-Commerce Companies

5.2 Media and Entertainment Firms

5.3 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

5.4 Information Technology and Telecommunications Companies

5.5 Healthcare Organizations



6. AI In Advertising Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery On The Market



7. Global AI In Advertising Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI In Advertising PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI In Advertising Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI In Advertising Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI In Advertising Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI In Advertising Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI In Advertising Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, On-Premises

9.3. Global AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.4. Global AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Targeted Advertising, Content Creation and Optimization, Advertising Technology (AD) Campaign Management, Performance Analytics, Other Applications

9.5. Global AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Retail and E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries

9.6. Global AI In Advertising Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Programmatic Advertising Software, Audience Targeting and Segmentation Software, Content Creation and Optimization Software, Campaign Management and Automation Software, Performance Analytics and Attribution Software

9.7. Global AI In Advertising Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Advertising Strategy and Consulting Services, System Integration and Deployment Services, Managed Campaign Optimization Services, Data Analytics and Insight Services, Training and Technical Support Services



10. AI In Advertising Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global AI In Advertising Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global AI In Advertising Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific AI In Advertising Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China AI In Advertising Market

12.1. China AI In Advertising Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India AI In Advertising Market

13.1. India AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan AI In Advertising Market

14.1. Japan AI In Advertising Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia AI In Advertising Market

15.1. Australia AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia AI In Advertising Market

16.1. Indonesia AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea AI In Advertising Market

17.1. South Korea AI In Advertising Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan AI In Advertising Market

18.1. Taiwan AI In Advertising Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia AI In Advertising Market

19.1. South East Asia AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe AI In Advertising Market

20.1. Western Europe AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK AI In Advertising Market

21.1. UK AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany AI In Advertising Market

22.1. Germany AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France AI In Advertising Market

23.1. France AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy AI In Advertising Market

24.1. Italy AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain AI In Advertising Market

25.1. Spain AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe AI In Advertising Market

26.1. Eastern Europe AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia AI In Advertising Market

27.1. Russia AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America AI In Advertising Market

28.1. North America AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA AI In Advertising Market

29.1. USA AI In Advertising Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada AI In Advertising Market

30.1. Canada AI In Advertising Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America AI In Advertising Market

31.1. South America AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil AI In Advertising Market

32.1. Brazil AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East AI In Advertising Market

33.1. Middle East AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa AI In Advertising Market

34.1. Africa AI In Advertising Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa AI In Advertising Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. AI In Advertising Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. AI In Advertising Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. AI In Advertising Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. AI In Advertising Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. AI In Advertising Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Meta Platforms Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Salesforce Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. AI In Advertising Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Adobe Inc., TikTok Pte. Ltd., Nielsen Holdings plc, AppLovin Corporation, Criteo S.A., The Trade Desk Inc., Zeta Global Corp., DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., StackAdapt Inc., Integral Ad Science Inc., Nexxen Ltd., Adform A/S, Quantcast Corporation, Persado Inc., Jasper AI Inc.



38. Global AI In Advertising Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The AI In Advertising Market



41. AI In Advertising Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 AI In Advertising Market In 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 AI In Advertising Market In 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 AI In Advertising Market In 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Advertising market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Meta Platforms Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Salesforce Inc.

Adobe Inc.

TikTok Pte. Ltd.

Nielsen Holdings plc

AppLovin Corporation

Criteo S.A.

The Trade Desk Inc.

Zeta Global Corp.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.

StackAdapt Inc.

Integral Ad Science Inc.

Nexxen Ltd.

Adform A/S

Quantcast Corporation

Persado Inc.

Jasper AI Inc.

VidMob Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d9cj4

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