Explainable AI in Banking: Rising Demand Driven by Fraud Detection Needs and Regulatory Requirements

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explainable AI in Banking Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The explainable artificial intelligence (AI) in banking market has witnessed rapid growth, with projections showing an increase from $1.3 billion in 2025 to $1.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This surge is driven by the heightened adoption of AI in banking, increased regulatory focus on AI models, the need for transparency in credit decisions, early AI governance frameworks, and the rising demand for fraud detection solutions. The forecast suggests a continuation of this upward trend, with the market expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24%. This growth is powered by a strong demand for compliance with explainable AI, expansion of AI-driven risk solutions, integration of AI with banking analytics, and the adoption of cloud-based explainability tools.

The rising incidence and complexity of fraud in the financial sector accentuate the importance of explainable AI in banking. The shift towards digital banking and online payment systems has increased fraud opportunities, necessitating sophisticated AI systems that not only identify fraudulent patterns but also clearly justify automated risk decisions. For instance, in November 2025, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reported that U.S. fraud-related losses amounted to $12.5 billion in 2024, a 25% increase from the previous year, highlighting the critical need for transparency and accountability in fraud detection.

Leading companies are innovating AI solutions to bolster regulatory trust and personalize banking services. For example, in September 2023, Swiss banking software provider Temenos launched its Secure Generative AI Transaction Classification Solution. This platform offers transparent classifications of customer transactions, extending support for auditable risk evaluation within banking processes, and promoting responsible AI usage.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. Aurionpro Solutions Limited's acquisition of Arya.ai, for approximately $16.5 million in April 2024, underscores the push for enhanced AI transparency. Arya.ai's governance-ready AI models, specialized in banking solutions, are set to increase regulatory compliance and decision clarity across Aurionpro's portfolio.

Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and others. They are driving the evolution of explainable AI with innovative products and solutions aimed at fostering model interpretability, bias detection, and AI governance.

Tariff implications on imported hardware and software tools have sparked an increased reliance on domestic solutions, particularly in hardware-dependent markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. This shift encourages local innovation and reduces dependency on foreign technology providers.

The explainable AI in banking market encompasses revenues from services such as risk and credit decision analysis, AI model validation, system integrations, and monitoring of AI decisions. The market's reach includes software, services, and hardware components. Key applications span risk management, fraud detection, customer service, compliance, and credit scoring, serving various financial entities from banks to fintech firms.

Overall, the market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional market dynamics, competitor landscapes, market segments, and emerging trends. It provides valuable insights necessary for thriving in the evolving explainable AI in banking industry.

The Explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking Market Global Report 2026 offers strategists, marketers, and senior management essential insights to evaluate the expanding market. The report details trends shaping the market over the next decade, emphasizing the importance of explainable AI technologies in the banking sector and how they integrate with broader financial landscapes worldwide.

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Description

The report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for explainable AI in banking and explores how these markets relate to the broader economy and demographic trends. It highlights technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences that will influence market dynamics.

The report segments the market by component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, and end-users, covering various countries and regions globally. It provides a thorough analysis of market characteristics, size, growth segmentation, and key products and services. The competitive landscape is detailed with market shares, major financial deals, and a company scoring matrix.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Services, Hardware

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Customer Service, Compliance, Credit Scoring, Other Applications

By End-User: Banks and Financial Institutions, Fintech Companies, Payment Service Providers, Insurance and Investment Firms

Subsegments:

Software: Model Interpretability, Decision Transparency, Risk Analytics, Visualization and Reporting, Model Governance

Services: Consulting, Model Audit, Implementation, Regulatory Compliance Advisory, Training and Support

Hardware: High Performance Servers, Data Processing Units, Storage and Memory Systems, Secure Computing Infrastructure, Networking Equipment

Companies Mentioned: Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Moody's Analytics Inc., SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Tredence Inc., AlphaSense Inc., C3.ai Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Zest AI Inc., Squirro AG, aiXplain Inc., Seldon Technologies Limited, Symphony Ayasdi AI Inc., MindBridge Ai Inc., Arthur AI Inc.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic forecast and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data, competitive market shares, market segments by country and region.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data is sourced using endnotes.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report coupled with an Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Explainable AI in Banking market report include:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Moodys Analytics Inc.

SAS Institute Incorporated

Teradata Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

Tredence Inc.

AlphaSense Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

H2O.ai Inc.

Zest Artificial Intelligence Inc.

Squirro AG

aiXplain Inc.

Seldon Technologies Limited

Symphony Ayasdi AI Inc.

MindBridge Ai Inc.

Arthur AI Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx7jyz

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