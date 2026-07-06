Nvidia's Jetson Orin Nano Platform: Transforming Edge Computing with Multimodal AI Inference Gateways

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Inference Gateways Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) inference gateways market has experienced rapid expansion, with its market size projected to surge from $2.71 billion in 2025 to $3.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. This significant growth was driven by the proliferation of IoT devices, cloud latency challenges, early adoption of edge computing, increased bandwidth costs, and data privacy needs.

Looking ahead, the market for AI inference gateways is poised for further accelerated growth, expected to reach $9.83 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.4%. Key factors propelling this growth include the expansion of industrial automation, smart factory deployments, rising demand for edge AI security, a necessity for real-time analytics, and scalable edge intelligence. Trending developments in this period involve real-time edge AI inference, reduced latency in decision processing, secure AI execution at the device level, edge model lifecycle management, and distributed intelligence architectures.

Rising adoption of the industrial internet of things and smart automation is a primary market driver. These technologies involve deploying connected systems within industrial settings to enable automation and optimization. AI inference gateways are integral to these systems, facilitating real-time data processing at the edge for predictive insights and autonomous control. For example, IoT Analytics reported an increase in connected IoT devices from 16.6 billion in 2023 to an anticipated 18.8 billion by late 2024, showcasing a 13% annual growth. Furthermore, European Commission statistics indicate that edge node deployments in the EU nearly doubled from 499 units in 2022 to 1,186 units in 2023.

Leading market players like Nvidia Corporation are pioneering advanced solutions, such as multimodal edge inference gateways, to deliver analytics and decision-making where data is generated. Products like the Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit exemplify this advancement, offering high AI performance tailored to vision-centric and sensor-driven workloads.

The market has also seen strategic moves, such as Databricks Inc.'s acquisition of Mosaic AI for approximately $1.3 billion in June 2024, aimed at expediting enterprise generative AI adoption through enhanced AI model management and deployment capabilities.

In light of tariffs affecting edge processors and embedded hardware costs, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, companies are focusing on software optimization and modular gateway designs to maintain affordability and drive adoption. This strategic emphasis is fostering long-term industry growth despite these economic challenges.

Major industry players include Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Cloud AI, and others, each contributing to a robust ecosystem of AI inference gateways offerings.

The AI inference gateways market report offers a comprehensive analysis, covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, key market segments, emerging trends, and opportunities, equipping industry stakeholders with essential insights for navigating the future landscape of AI inference gateways.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference Gateways Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing critical insights to assess this rapidly growing market. The comprehensive report outlines key trends, technological disruptions, and strategic directions set to influence the AI inference gateways market over the next decade.

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Description

The report examines the AI inference gateways market and its relationship with the broader economy, demographics, and related markets. It addresses crucial questions on market dynamics, technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and consumer trends.

Key sections covered include market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, regional and country breakdowns, TAM analysis, and market attractiveness scoring. Noteworthy topics include:

Market characteristics define the AI gateways landscape, comparing products and showcasing innovations.

Supply chain analysis details key resources and lists competitors at each supply chain level.

Updated trends highlight emerging technological and strategic shifts, suggesting ways for companies to harness these changes for a competitive edge.

Regulatory and investment landscape evaluates key regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and funding flows driving market growth.

Forecasts consider current impactful elements like political conflicts, technology leaps, and macroeconomic factors.

Geographic coverage extends to Taiwan and Southeast Asia, showcasing their growing roles in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape profiles leading market players, explores market shares, and identifies significant financial deals.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Component: Software, Hardware, Services By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud Based By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises By Application: Predictive Analytics, Real-Time Decision Making, etc. By End Use: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, etc.

Companies Mentioned: AWS Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Cloud AI, and others.

AWS Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Cloud AI, and others. Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, etc.

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, etc. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, etc.

Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, etc. Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Detailed ratios of market size to GDP, expenditure per capita, and more.

Detailed ratios of market size to GDP, expenditure per capita, and more. Added Benefits: Bi-annual updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI Inference Gateways market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Cloud AI

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

KLA Corporation

Verta AI Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

XtalPi Inc.

Gcore Edge AI Services

Hugging Face Inc.

Weights & Biases Inc.

OctoML Inc.

Azion AI Inc.

Modal Labs Inc.

Edge Impulse Inc.

Nanotronics Imaging Inc.

Materials Zone Ltd.

NetMind.AI Inc.

Lambda Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ylqfb

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