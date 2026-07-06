Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Fashion Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The generative AI in fashion market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $0.18 billion in 2025 to $0.74 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 31.8%. This surge is driven by a digital transformation in fashion retail, expanding e-commerce platforms, and an increasing demand for personalization. The industry's evolution is also fueled by the adoption of sustainable practices and investments in digital fashion ecosystems.

Key trends shaping this market include AI-generated fashion designs, virtual try-on technologies, and personalized style recommendation engines. These innovations are complemented by enhanced AI-based trend forecasting and sustainable design optimization. The booming e-commerce sector significantly contributes to this growth, as online platforms facilitate the buying and selling of fashion goods, driven by consumer preference for convenience, influencer marketing, and advancements in logistics.

Generative AI enhances the e-commerce experience with personalized, trend-driven products and optimized supply chains, promoting sustainability and bolstering customer engagement. The United States Census Bureau reported that in 2023, e-commerce sales reached $1.11 trillion, marking a 7.6% increase from 2022, underscoring the critical role e-commerce plays in the fashion market's expansion.

Innovative companies are leveraging generative AI-driven platforms to automate design processes and create customizable fashion concepts. In April 2024, Navan AI launched niia.ai, a SaaS platform for the apparel industry. This platform allows designers to create, visualize, and commercialize designs efficiently, enabling rapid generation of prints, designs, and high-quality product images.

Further enhancing the market dynamics, Coupang, Inc. acquired Farfetch for $500 million in January 2024, expanding its portfolio by tapping into Farfetch's expertise in generative AI for product design and enhancing customer experiences. Farfetch Ltd. offers advanced 3D models of fashion products using AI technology.

Leading companies in the generative AI in fashion market include Adobe Inc., Stitch Fix Inc., Vue.ai, Heuritech SAS, and others. North America, identified as the largest region in this market by 2025, continues to lead in innovation and adoption. The market spans globally, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Tariffs challenge the market by increasing costs for imported infrastructure and software, affecting hubs in North America and Europe. However, these challenges also stimulate local data center expansion and software development, encouraging cost-efficient AI tool adoption tailored to domestic markets.

The comprehensive market research report on generative AI in fashion provides vital statistics, market trends, and opportunities, offering an in-depth analysis of current and future market scenarios. Generative AI applications span various facets, including product recommendations, supply chain management, and creative design, serving a diverse array of end-users such as designers and retail stores.

This market encompasses revenues from design generation, material selection, supply chain optimization, and sustainability assessment, reflecting the value of goods and services offered by providers.

The Generative AI In Fashion Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior executives seeking to assess and navigate this rapidly growing market. Highlighting key trends shaping the market for the next decade, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the forces influencing market dynamics.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyse the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and interest rate fluctuations.

Formulate regional strategies using local data and analysis.

Identify investment-worthy growth segments.

Gain competitive edge with forecast data and trend insights.

Understand end user dynamics with detailed analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and apply market attractiveness scoring for potential assessment.

Enhance presentations with reliable data and insight.

Receive the latest updates with data delivered in an Excel format for ease of analysis.

Report Highlights:

The report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest growing markets for generative AI in fashion, their relation to the global economy, and the forces shaping them, including tech disruption and evolving consumer preferences. Covering market characteristics, size, growth, and more, it outlines the landscape for the forecasted period.

In-depth examination includes:

Detailed market characteristics, including product differentiation and innovation trends.

Comprehensive supply chain analysis and competitor assessment.

Emerging technology trends, from digital transformation to AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory landscapes and investment trends shaping growth.

Market size, both historic and projected, factoring in current global impacts.

TAM analysis for strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market segmentation intelligence by components, deployment modes, categories, applications, and end users.

Competitive landscape overview, including key financial deals and company rankings.

Insights on newly significant markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Markets and Segments Covered:

By Component: Solutions; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-premises

By Category: Clothing; Accessories; Other Categories

By Application: Product Recommendation; Product Search and Discovery; Supply Chain Management; Creative Designing And Trend Forecasting; Other Applications

By End User: Fashion Designers; Fashion Stores

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Fashion market report include:

Adobe Inc.

Stitch Fix Inc.

Vue.ai

Heuritech SAS

Bigthinx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dressformer Technologies Inc.

Synflux AI Lab LLP

Stylumia Intelligence Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Revery Inc.

Style.me Technologies Limited

Intelistyle Ltd.

True Fit Corporation

ZyseMe

Mode.ai

Choosy

Omnivor

RivetAI Inc.

Streamoid Technologies

Cala Inc.

Fashwell AG

Reflektion Inc.

Wide Eyes Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbv62s

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