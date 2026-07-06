Singapore Expands IT Services Market with Record R&D Investments and Deep Tech Initiatives

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore IT Services Market 2025-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore's IT services market has witnessed significant growth, driven by the expansion of its startup ecosystem, government support, and a strong push toward Deep Tech and digitalization. With tech startups, venture capital firms, venture builders, and incubators, the country has built a globally competitive foundation for innovation. To strengthen this, Singapore has committed a significant percentage of its GDP to the Research, Innovation, and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 Plan, marking its largest R&D budget in history, alongside USD 18.8 billion in R&D funding through 2025 to drive transformative technologies. In 2023, to accelerate digital transformation, the 2025 budget includes the Enterprise Compute Initiative to drive AI adoption among SMEs, enhancing productivity and global competitiveness.

The Singapore IT Services Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2025-2031. Singapore's digital sector is set to drive significant growth in the coming years, with the digital economy contributing 17% of GDP by 2025, up from 13% in 2017. As a leading regional hub for technology firms, Singapore hosts 80 of the world's top 100 software and service companies, including Google, IBM, Meta, and Amazon Web Services, which are accelerating digital transformation across industries. This expansion is fueled by ambitious initiatives such as the Smart Nation 2025 vision, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and next-generation connectivity into the nation's socioeconomic framework. To solidify its leadership, Singapore has committed over USD 741.08 million to AI development and to quantum technology research, reinforcing its position as a hub for cutting-edge digital transformation in the region.

Market Segmentation by Industry

By 2031, the IT and Telecom sectors are expected to experience the highest growth rate in the IT Services Market, driven by the global rollout of 5G networks and ongoing research into 6G. This expansion would fuel demand for network optimization, cloud integration, and cybersecurity services. Additionally, the rise of edge computing would enhance real-time data processing and reduce latency, benefiting IoT applications, AI-driven automation, and telecom infrastructure development.

Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode

By 2031, the Cloud segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the IT Services Market, as organizations increasingly shift from on-premises infrastructure to a cloud-based operational model for cost efficiency. Cloud platforms provide real-time AI/ML processing, automation, and analytics capabilities, making them essential for competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation by Organization Size

By 2031, large enterprises are expected to experience the highest growth rate in the IT Services Market, driven by substantial investments in AI, automation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to enhance business efficiency and maintain a competitive edge. These enterprises increasingly rely on multi-cloud environments to ensure scalability, resilience, and cost efficiency.

Market Segmentation by Service Type

By 2031, professional services are expected to experience the highest growth rate in the IT Services Market, driven by enterprises' increasing investments in digital transformation. The growing need for IT consulting expertise in cloud migration, AI integration, cybersecurity, and business process automation is fueling this demand. The shift towards hybrid and multi-cloud environments is further accelerating the need for expert consultation in cloud strategy, implementation, and optimization.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2021 to 2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Data until 2031

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Singapore IT Services Market Overview

Singapore IT Services Market Outlook

Singapore IT Services Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Singapore IT Services Market Revenue and Revenue Share, for the Period 2021-2031F

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Singapore IT Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Singapore IT Services Market Trends and Evolution

Market Opportunity Assessment, by Industry

Market Opportunity Assessment, by Deployment Mode

Market Opportunity Assessment, by Organization Size

Market Opportunity Assessment, by Service Type

Key Performance Indicators

Opportunity Assessment, by Industry

Opportunity Assessment, by Deployment Mode

Opportunity Assessment, by Organization Size

Opportunity Assessment, by Service Type

Ranking, by Companies

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Industry

Government and Defense

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

IT and Telecom

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Service Type

Professional services

Managed services





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of The Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Singapore IT Services Market Overview

3.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues (2021-2031F)

3.2 Singapore IT Services Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Singapore IT Services Market Porter's Five Forces Model



4. Singapore IT Services Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives by businesses in Singapore

4.2.2 Growing demand for cloud computing and cybersecurity services

4.2.3 Government support and initiatives to promote IT infrastructure development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intense competition among IT service providers in Singapore

4.3.2 Data privacy and security concerns impacting the adoption of IT services



5. Singapore IT Services Market Trends & Evolution



6. Singapore IT Services Market Overview, by Industry

6.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenue Share, by Industry (2024 & 2031F)

6.1.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Government and Defense (2021-2031F)

6.1.2 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by BFSI (2021-2031F)

6.1.3 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Consumer Goods and Retail (2021-2031F)

6.1.4 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by IT and Telecom (2021-2031F)

6.1.5 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Others (2021-2031F)



7. Singapore IT Services Market Overview, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenue Share, by Deployment Mode (2024 & 2031F)

7.1.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by On-premises (2021-2031F)

7.1.2 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Cloud (2021-2031F)



8. Singapore IT Services Market Overview, by Organization Size

8.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenue Share, by Organization Size (2024 & 2031F)

8.1.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Large enterprises (2021-2031F)

8.1.2 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Small and Medium Enterprises (2021-2031F)



9. Singapore IT Services Market Overview, by Service Type

9.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenue Share, by Service Type (2024 & 2031F)

9.1.1 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Professional Services (2021-2031F)

9.1.2 Singapore IT Services Market Revenues, by Managed Services (2021-2031F)



10. Singapore IT Services Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Number of new clients acquired per quarter

10.2 Average revenue per client over time

10.3 Percentage of revenue from recurring contracts

10.4 Employee productivity and utilization rate

10.5 Customer satisfaction scores and feedback



11. Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Industry (2031F)

11.2 Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Deployment Mode (2031F)

11.3 Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Organization Size (2031F)

11.4 Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Service Type (2031F)



12. Singapore IT Services Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Singapore IT Services Market Company Share (2024)

12.2 Singapore IT Services Market Competitive Benchmarking, by Technical and Operating Parameter



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Accenture Plc

13.2 Tata Consultancy Services

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.4 Infosys Limited

13.5 Wipro Limited

13.6 IT Block Pte. Ltd.

13.7 Win-Pro Consultancy Pte Ltd

13.8 Microsoft Corporation, Inc

13.9 HCL Technologies Limited

13.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



14. Singapore IT Services Market - Key Strategic Recommendations



List of Figures

1. Singapore IT Services Market Revenue, 2021-2031F (Billion USD)

2. Singapore SME's Adoption of AI and Data Analytics, (%), 2019-2023

3. Singapore Tech enabled start-ups' contribution to GDP growth, 2015, 2025 & 2035, (%)

4. Singapore Technology Adoption Among SME's, (%), 2020-2023

5. Singapore Digital Economy Sector as a % of GDP, (2022-2023)

6. Singapore Value Gained From Digitalisation for Key sectors, (2018 & 2023) ($ Billion)

7. Singapore, Cases Investigated and Average Fine in (Thousand USD), 2021-2025

8. Singapore IT Services Market Revenues Share, by Industry, 2024 & 2031F

9. Singapore IT Services Market Revenues Share, by Deployment, 2024 & 2031F

10. Singapore IT Services Market Revenues Share, by Organization Size, 2024 & 2031F

11. Singapore IT Services Market Revenues Share, by Service Type, 2024 & 2031F

12. Value added from digitalization in the rest of the economy (% of GDP), 2017-2022

13. Composition of Singapore's digital economy size (% of GDP), 2022

14. Singapore AI Adoption in Large and Small enterprise, 2018 & 2023 (%)

15. Singapore Data Center Market Size, 2023-2032F ($ Million)

16. Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Industry, 2031F (USD Billion)

17. Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Deployment, 2031F (USD Billion)

18. Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Organization Size, 2031F (USD Billion)

19. Singapore IT Services Market Opportunity Assessment, by Service Type, 2031F (USD Billion)

20. Singapore IT Services Market Revenue Ranking, by Companies, 2024



List of Tables

1. Singapore Data Breach Cases Recorded by Top Companies, 2020-2024

2. Singapore IT Services Market Revenue, by Industry, 2021-2031F (USD Billion)

3. Singapore IT Services Market Revenue, by Deployment, 2021-2031F (USD Billion)

4. Singapore IT Services Market Revenue, by Organization Size, 2021-2031F (USD Billion)

5. Singapore IT Services Market Revenue, by Service Type, 2021-2031F (USD Billion)

6. Top Singapore Data Center Company, 2025



Companies Featured

Accenture Plc

Tata Consultancy Services

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

IT Block Pte. Ltd.

Win-Pro Consultancy Pte Ltd

Microsoft Corporation, Inc

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rwymx

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