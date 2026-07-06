Attention Long-Term Shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD); Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN); Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA); and ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Insulet shares between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initat[ion]” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction” (the “May 2026 MDC”), this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Insulet shares between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #Insulet, #PODD $PODD

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations concerning Navan's disclosures, internal reporting systems, oversight practices, and public statements made in connection with the Company's October 30, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) represented in its IPO materials that it had experienced significant growth in revenue, gross booking volume ("GBV"), and platform adoption. The Company's offering documents highlighted strong historical growth metrics and discussed plans to continue expanding customer relationships and platform usage. Navan's October 30, 2025, IPO offering documents allegedly omitted material information concerning the Company's business and financial condition, including that at the time of the IPO, Navan possessed information indicating that revenue growth was decelerating and that the Company would substantially increase sales and marketing spending in order to sustain reported growth metrics. The complaint further alleges that these trends were not adequately disclosed to investors in the Company's registration statement and prospectus.

The investigation is focused on whether Navan's directors and senior officers: (1) Failed to maintain adequate oversight concerning the Company's growth trends and operating performance; (2) Failed to ensure that material information concerning revenue trends and operating expenses was timely escalated and disclosed; (3) Failed to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures; (4) Caused or permitted the dissemination of allegedly misleading registration statement and prospectus disclosures; (5) Failed to provide shareholders with complete information regarding the Company's sales and marketing expenditures and their impact on future performance; and (6) Exposed the Company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct, seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, and a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Navan #NAVN $NAVN

Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares on or shortly after the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/via-transportation-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities class action lawsuit, Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA), through certain of its officers, published IPO offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, including that: (i) at the time of the IPO, Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer; and (ii) existing regulatory issues would hinder Via Transportation’s “land and expand” strategy in Germany.

On November 13, 2025, Via Transportation published its 2025 third quarter financial results, in which it first disclosed that the Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock declined nearly 13%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 27, 2026, Via Transportation published its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results, in which the company revealed that it was “facing some headwinds . . . in Germany” that rendered Via Transportation unable to sell its entire platform in Germany. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock declined nearly 8%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on May 12, 2026, Via Transportation published its 2026 first quarter financial results, allegedly reporting that regulatory issues continued to limit Via Transportation’s growth in Germany. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock dropped an additional 17%, closing at nearly 70% below the IPO price.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares on or shortly after the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/via-transportation-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $VIA #VIA #ViaTransportation

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ZoomInfo breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zoominfo2-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements when they repeatedly assured investors that: ZoomInfo's business was experiencing improving growth; customer retention was strengthening; enterprise ("upmarket") demand was accelerating; AI products such as Copilot, GTM Workspace, GTM Studio, and Operations were driving meaningful adoption and future growth; the Company was well-positioned to benefit from the transition to AI-powered go-to-market software; and the Company's financial guidance accurately reflected its business prospects.

It is alleged that these statements were materially misleading because defendants allegedly concealed deterioration in the core business by allegedly failing to disclose that: ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription business was slowing; customer retention—particularly among down-market customers—was weakening; customers were increasingly moving toward consumption-based pricing models rather than traditional seat licenses; customers were increasingly developing their own internal AI-driven go-to-market capabilities; and these trends were materially impairing the Company's future growth prospects despite management's optimistic public statements.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zoominfo2-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ZoomInfo #GTM $GTM

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com