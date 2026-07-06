Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) Ignites Next-Gen Gaming with Launch of AI-Powered DEPIN Studios — Introducing “Depin Dash” and Revolutionary Low-Cost Game Development Platform

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) (“TIPS,” “the Company,” or “Tianrong”), a leader in blockchain infrastructure, decentralized compute, and AI innovation, today announced a major strategic expansion of its wholly owned division DEPINfer.xyz with the launch of DEPIN Studios — a cutting-edge AI-powered game design and development engine poised to disrupt the $200+ billion global gaming industry.

This bold move transforms DEPINfer from a decentralized compute platform into a full-scale, revenue-generating gaming ecosystem, delivering studio-quality, instantly playable games directly in the browser — no downloads, no installs, no hardware limitations.

Along with the Depin Studio launch the team has released “Depin Dash,” a simple, fun, and highly engaging cloud-powered racing game that showcases the fun, speed, and scalability of DEPINfer’s products including the decentralized GPU network.





Play Depin Dash and explore DEPIN Studios: https://www.depinfer.xyz/studios

A New Era of Gaming: Instant, Intelligent, and Infinitely Scalable

DEPIN Studios is redefining how games are built, deployed, and monetized by combining:

• AI-Powered Development – Rapid game creation using intelligent design tools, dramatically reducing production timelines and costs

• Decentralized GPU Infrastructure – Eliminating expensive server farms while scaling performance globally through shared compute

• Instant Playability – High-quality gaming experiences streamed directly to any browser on mobile or desktop

• Smart AI Gameplay – Adaptive opponents, dynamic difficulty, and optional custom-trained AI models

• Web3 Monetization – Optional token rewards, NFTs, and digital economies powered by Solana

This revolutionary model allows brands, entrepreneurs, and studios to launch fully functional, revenue-generating games faster and more affordably than ever before.

Flagship Experience: Depin Dash

“Depin Dash” is the first live demonstration of DEPIN Studios’ quick launch capabilities with — a sleek, accessible cloud racing game designed for mass engagement and sticky instant play.

More than just a game, Depin Dash serves as a fun proof-of-concept for scalable, AI-driven, decentralized gaming — highlighting how gaming experiences can be delivered globally without traditional infrastructure constraints.

Game Development — Reimagined for Speed, Cost, and Scale

DEPIN Studios introduces a powerful new model for game creation:

• Starting at just $4,995 — up to 90%+ lower than traditional development costs

• Performance-Based Model — DEPIN Studios earns only when clients succeed

• Rapid Deployment — From concept to launch in weeks, not months

• Built-In Monetization — Optional Web3 integrations and revenue systems

• Fully Scalable Infrastructure — Powered by decentralized GPU contributors worldwide

Service Packages:

Starter Package ($4,995)

Perfect for brands and startups entering gaming. Includes single-player or light multiplayer builds, custom branding, and AI-powered gameplay.

Growth / Pro ($9,995–$14,995)

Advanced multiplayer environments, enhanced physics, intelligent AI agents, analytics dashboards, mobile optimization, and optional Web3 integrations.

Enterprise ($25,000+)

Full-scale, premium gaming ecosystems with deep customization, white-label solutions, tournaments, AI voice/chat agents, and co-marketing opportunities.

Fueling the $DEPIN Ecosystem.

Every game built and played through DEPIN Studios strengthens the underlying DEPINfer network by increasing demand for decentralized GPU compute — directly driving utility and engagement for the $DEPIN token.

Players can even contribute spare GPU power to the network and earn rewards, creating a fully circular, incentive-driven ecosystem.

This expansion builds on DEPINfer’s recent milestones, including:

• Launch of its live GPU compute marketplace at www.depinfer.xyz

• Successful rollout and market debut of the $DEPIN token on Solana via Raydium

• Growing global network of GPU providers contributing real compute power

Together, these advancements position DEPINfer at the forefront of decentralized AI infrastructure and now, next-generation gaming.

About Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS):

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. is a technology-driven holding company focused on blockchain incubation, decentralized infrastructure (DePIN), and AI-powered platforms. Through its DEPINfer ecosystem, the Company aggregates global GPU resources to power scalable AI inference, cloud applications, and now high-performance browser-based gaming.

The $DEPIN token serves as the core utility layer for transactions, rewards, and ecosystem participation on the Solana blockchain.

Learn more at: https://www.depinfer.xyz

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact:

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc.

marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com

Website: https://www.depinfer.xyz

For partnerships, game builds, or demos, visit the Studios page and engage with the AI Build Assistant.

This press release is for informational purposes only. Features, pricing, and availability of DEPIN Studios and Depin Dash may vary based on network conditions and device compatibility.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd93e2b6-efb7-4294-a2ac-3971f915890c