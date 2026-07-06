Kaltura Named 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year

New York, New york, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced that it has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Recognition, Global Enterprise Video Platform Industry, Excellence in Best Practices.

Enterprises today expect video to drive measurable engagement, support real-time interaction, generate first-party behavioral data, and connect to the systems where work actually happens. Kaltura’s platform is built around that expectation, combining a deep media foundation with the intelligence layer needed to turn every interaction into a signal organizations can act on.

At the center of the platform are Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars, now commercially available alongside the Avatar SDK and the recently launched Avatar Video Production Studio. The avatars hold two-way conversations with users in more than 30 languages around the clock, can handle millions of interactions each month, and interpret user queries with unmatched accuracy. That quality of engagement doesn't just improve the user experience, it drives measurable business outcomes. At Christie’s International Real Estate, Kaltura’s avatars guide prospective buyers through property listings and deliver video walkthroughs after hours, contributing to an estimated $100 million in revenue.

Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars go beyond what other conversational AI can do, and generate rich, personalized media in real time. As interactions unfold, the avatar can dynamically surface video walkthroughs, landing pages, flashcards, agendas, and other materials drawn from an organization’s knowledge base and tailored to the individual user. Every interaction also produces first-party behavioral data, including what users ask for, where they hesitate, and what moves them to act, which organizations can feed into marketing, sales, learning, and support workflows.

Kaltura embeds AI across the content lifecycle rather than offering it as a stand-alone feature. Kaltura’s conversational agents provide knowledge discovery grounded in approved organizational sources. Content Lab generates rich media at scale, turning recorded assets into clips, summaries, chapters, captions, translations, and other formats that organizations can reuse across learning, communications, and engagement workflows. Workflow agents automate publishing, moderation, and accessibility tasks. Engagement and event tools surface real-time signals on audience mood, attention, and intent, giving teams the data they need to act during a session rather than after it. The platform supports use cases across employee experience, communications, learning, customer engagement, marketing, and digital events, deployed through video portals, learning environments, webinars, websites, and help centers.

“This recognition reflects our vision of a platform where enterprise video is no longer a passive channel, but an active layer of intelligence, engagement, and business execution,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO at Kaltura. “Agentic Avatars, conversational knowledge discovery, dynamic media generation, and the behavioral data that flows from every interaction are now the foundation of our platform, and we are proud to be building the architecture to lead this evolving market.”

Learn more and get a complimentary copy of the Frost & Sullivan report here.

The recognition follows a period of significant platform expansion. Over the past year, Kaltura has accelerated its move into real-time conversational AI and content intelligence through the acquisitions of eSelf.ai and PathFactory. Built for enterprise deployment, Kaltura is certified to ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems.



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com