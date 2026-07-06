IDI Brings Its Industry-Leading Identity Graph to Snowflake Marketplace, Enabling Natural-Language Analytics Through Cortex AI

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Data, LLC ("IDI"), a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and leader in identity intelligence, today announced the availability of select IDI datasets through the Snowflake Marketplace. The integration gives Snowflake's Global ecosystem direct access to IDI's proprietary identity graph and, through Snowflake's Cortex AI, enables business users to query that data in plain English, without writing a single line of SQL.

IDI's datasets have been semantically modeled specifically for compatibility with Cortex AI, meaning non-technical users across marketing, risk, fraud, and compliance functions can surface actionable intelligence through natural language, putting the power of IDI's data directly in the hands of the people who need it most.

Comprehensive U.S. Intelligence at Scale

Consumer: Covering nearly 100% of the U.S. adult population, IDI's consumer dataset enables precise audience segmentation, data enrichment, fraud prevention, and improved risk modeling.

Covering nearly 100% of the U.S. adult population, IDI's consumer dataset enables precise audience segmentation, data enrichment, fraud prevention, and improved risk modeling. Business: A unified view of U.S. companies and key decision-makers, powering B2B engagement, due diligence, and third-party risk assessment.

A unified view of U.S. companies and key decision-makers, powering B2B engagement, due diligence, and third-party risk assessment. Property: Spanning more than 150 million residential and commercial properties, linking ownership, mortgage, and lien data to support real estate analytics, portfolio risk management, and fraud detection.



Across all datasets, IDI's proprietary AI-powered entity resolution engine ensures a comprehensive, reliable view of identity relationships to support enterprise workflows at scale.

"Collaborating with Snowflake represents a significant milestone in expanding access to IDI's consumer, property, and business insights," said James Frasche, Chief Operating Officer at red violet. "By delivering select datasets through Snowflake Marketplace and optimizing them for use with Cortex AI we're reducing friction from access to insight and putting powerful intelligence in the hands of more users. Together with Snowflake, we're enabling customers to quickly operationalize trusted datasets and accelerate AI-powered analytics across their business."

"Identity intelligence is only as powerful as it is accessible, and that's exactly what this collaboration with IDI delivers," Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Worldwide ISVs and Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake. "The result is simple: IDI's expansive identity graph, paired with Cortex AI's natural language capabilities, helps eliminate the technical barriers that have historically kept this data out of reach for business users."

IDI's availability on Snowflake Marketplace reflects the company's broader strategy of meeting enterprise customers where they already work, reducing integration complexity while expanding the reach of its identity graph across more industries and use cases.

Visit IDI on the Snowflake Marketplace to learn more.

About IDI

At IDI, we deliver innovative identity intelligence solutions. Our proprietary technologies and advanced analytical capabilities empower organizations to operate with confidence, providing real-time identification and location of individuals, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. With a focus on identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition, our intelligent platform, CORE™, caters to organizations of all sizes, transforming data into intelligence for frictionless commerce, safety, and reduced fraud. For more information, please visit www.ididata.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether IDI’s availability on Snowflake Marketplace will result in reduced friction from access to insight for enterprise users; whether together with Snowflake, IDI’s datasets will enable customers to quickly operationalize trusted datasets and accelerate AI-powered analytics across their business, and whether IDI’s availability on Snowflake Marketplace will reduce integration complexity for its enterprise customers while expanding the reach of its identity graph across more industries and use cases. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.