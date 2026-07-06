Stress management support tops Canadian workplace needs

MONTREAL, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, as more federal employees in Canada go back to the office, Sodexo Canada released the results of its Workplace Brain Health survey conducted by Leger, alongside its latest whitepaper, Creating Workplace Environments that Support Brain Health. They reveal new insights into how Canadian employees perceive workplace support for brain health and what they need to better manage stress, find purpose, and thrive at work.

The global burden of cognitive decline and mental health disorders represents one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Mental health conditions cost the global economy an estimated $5 trillion annually, projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030. Disengaged employees cost organizations $8.8 trillion worldwide, equivalent to 9 per cent of global GDP. Yet emerging science offers hope, suggesting that many issues can potentially be prevented or delayed through modifiable workplace lifestyle factors.

Research demonstrates that brain health – cognitive function, mental health, and long-term brain resilience – is supported by nine inter-connected lifestyle pillars: food and nutrition, physical environment, social connection, purpose and meaning, physical activity, sleep support, stress management, mental fitness, and medical and preventive care. The survey findings confirm a clear trend: while employees recognize the efforts employers are making, expectations are rising and gaps remain in key areas that influence overall brain health.

Stress management emerges as the top priority

Nearly half of Canadian workers (49 per cent) rank stress management among the top three most important supports they expect from their workplace. At the same time, only a quarter (26 per cent) say their workplace currently provides strong support in this area, and half (50 per cent) identify it as the top area where they would like to see improvement, highlighting a significant disconnect between employee needs and existing programs.

“We know that brain health is central to employee resilience, productivity and business growth. And employees expect their workplaces to support them with a holistic approach,” says Sodexo Canada CEO Tanya Cerniuk. “As a leader in creating workplace conditions where people thrive, businesses grow, and communities benefit, Sodexo supports employers in placing brain health at the centre of workplace design and management.”

Employees see progress, but expect more

Encouragingly, organizations are delivering in some key areas identified in the whitepaper. Because the workplace is where adults form many of their daily social connections, organizations can significantly reduce social isolation and its cognitive consequences. One-third of employees (33 per cent) say their workplace effectively supports social connection, making it the most recognized area of support.

Purpose and meaning also stand out with 39 per cent of employees identifying this as a top priority and 31 per cent saying their workplace supports it well. These findings reinforce the continued importance of helping employees understand the impact of their work and how it connects to a broader mission.

Interconnecting pillars of brain health

The findings underline that brain health is influenced by the combination of factors and their interconnection, from social connection and stress management to access to physical activity and mental fitness opportunities. In particular, foundational elements such as food and nutrition, and the physical workplace environment are seen as both important and underdeveloped, indicating opportunities for organizations to improve employee brain health by taking a more holistic approach to employee wellbeing.

Workplaces with natural light, good air quality and acoustic design, temperature control, and plant life influence cognitive performance in positive and measurable ways. Younger employees are placing greater emphasis on food and nutrition, with 31 per cent of those aged 18–34 identifying it as an area they want their workplace to improve.

Across all demographics, the message is consistent: employees expect workplaces to play a more active role in supporting their overall wellbeing and brain health.

Bridging the gap between expectations and experience

Organizations can respond to these evolving expectations by creating environments that support both performance and wellbeing. This includes integrated approaches that consider daily touchpoints such as food services, workplace design, and employee experience programs. By aligning these elements, organizations can begin to close the gap between what employees value most and what they experience day to day, supporting brain health and expanding productive capacity.

To help employers gauge overall brain health, Sodexo has developed the Brain-Healthy Environment Scorecard, a practical framework for assessing how well their workplace supports the nine pillars of brain health. The Scorecard, whitepaper, and survey results are available for download at: https://ca.sodexo.com/blog/business-and-industry/reports/brain-health-in-the-workplace

Survey Methodology

A survey of 715 employed Canadians was completed online between June 12-14, 2026, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.7%, 19 times out of 20.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo is the leader in sustainable food service and valued experiences, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer in Canada for the past eight consecutive years.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

2025 Canadian Workplace Well-Being Award

2025 Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers

2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies

2024 Canada’s Greenest Employer

2024 FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies

20+ Years Gold Certification Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR)

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

1 million consumers served daily

Media contact:

Dave Bennett

Xposure PR

dave@xposurepr.com

905.339.6668