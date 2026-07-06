Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), a Michigan-based bank holding company, announced that it expects to issue its 2026 second quarter results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 8:00 am ET. The release will be available on the Internet at IndependentBank.com within the “News” section of the “Investor Relations” area of the Company’s website.

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI645bccc138044d5c9b0f8bf44d8ecd96

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/znkibk4a during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 23, 2027.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through its bank subsidiaries and provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, insurance and title services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our website at: IndependentBank.com .

Contact:

William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933

Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929