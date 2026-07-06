Dave Cantin Group Launches Athlete Investment Services, a Strategic Advisory Practice for Professional Athletes and Automotive Dealer Groups

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading automotive retail M&A advisory firm, today announced the launch of DCG Athlete Investment Services, focused on advising dealership groups and professional athletes in developing strategic business partnerships that create value for both parties.

Professional athletes have participated in automotive retail for decades as owners, investors and partners. Yet most of those relationships developed organically, without a consistent framework for evaluating strategic fit, defining roles, aligning expectations or maximizing long-term value for both parties.

DCG Athlete Investment Services was created to help athletes and dealership groups approach those opportunities more strategically.

“Today’s athletes are approaching business ownership differently than previous generations,” Dave Cantin Group CEO Dave Cantin said. “They’re looking for opportunities where they can contribute more than capital and become part of building something meaningful over the long term. Automotive retail offers athletes a unique combination of entrepreneurship, community impact and growth potential.”

As consolidation continues across automotive retail, competition increasingly plays out at the community level, where trust, visibility and local engagement can become meaningful competitive advantages. Dealership groups are looking for ways to create market-level differentiation with customers, employees and other key stakeholders.

“The industry is wrestling with a shift toward more intense local competition for attention and differentiation,” said Dave Cantin Group President Brian Gordon. “Customers are pushing dealerships to become more consumer-centric; demanding trust, authenticity, convenience, and unique custom experiences. The groups that will stand out are the ones that can create real customer engagement throughout their communities and athletes can play a unique role in helping them do that.”

Cantin brings firsthand experience to this initiative through his former partnership with Super Bowl champion and automotive retailer Brad Benson, one of the industry’s most recognized athlete-dealer success stories. Gordon brings more than two decades of experience advising major brands on sports marketing, sponsorship strategy and athlete partnerships, including work with Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Anheuser-Busch, American Express, Delta Air Lines and other global companies.

DCG’s new practice helps both parties evaluate potential partnerships based on shared business objectives, market dynamics, cultural fit, community alignment and both short- and long-term goals. Services include athlete and dealership partner identification, partnership strategy, investment evaluation, transaction advisory, deal structuring, diligence support and ongoing consulting. The practice combines DCG’s automotive retail M&A expertise with decades of experience in sports business, strategic marketing and partnership development.

“Done right, the opportunity is much bigger than a few appearances, some PR or even putting a recognizable name on a building,” Gordon said. “The most successful partnerships are built around shared values, community alignment and a clear understanding of how the athlete can meaningfully contribute holistically to the entire local or regional dealership business.”

DCG expects interest in athlete participation within automotive retail to continue growing as wealth advisors, agents, family offices and dealership groups increasingly evaluate dealership ownership opportunities alongside other private-market investments.

“Professional athletes understand competition, leadership and community impact,” Cantin said. “Those qualities align naturally with automotive retail. When the right athlete and the right dealer group come together, the result can be something much more meaningful than a marketing relationship. It can become a true business partnership that creates value for customers, employees, manufacturers and the community.”

The launch expands DCG’s growing portfolio of M&A advisory services supporting dealership owners, investors and operators throughout North America.

About Dave Cantin Group

Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory firm specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, platform management, business evaluations, and other corporate development services. The new retail reality requires automotive dealers to seek DCG’s collective best thinking, deep experience and extensive industry relationships to effectively leverage M&A as a core business strategy. Clients choose DCG because ​t​he firm is a trusted advisor focusing on long-term relationships, investing in data and research, and engaging ​i​ts entire team on every client project. Clients benefit from ​DCG's industry-leading market intelligence – ​​its Market Outlook Report – and JumpIQ, ​DCG's proprietary AI-enabled platform delivering unprecedented visibility into automotive retail. ​​The firm's nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes important to the automotive retail community. To learn more, visit davecantingroup.com.



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Katie Merx

Dave Cantin Group

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