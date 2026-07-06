Canada Diagnostic Centres, a Novacap Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of Shift Imaging

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Diagnostic Centres ("CDC"), a Novacap portfolio company and a leading Canadian community-based diagnostic imaging provider, today announced the acquisition of Shift Imaging, a medical imaging clinic based in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Founded in 2020, Shift Imaging provides diagnostic imaging and related healthcare services to patients across Alberta's Peace Region. The acquisition establishes CDC's presence in the Peace Region, expanding its geographic footprint in Northern Alberta and enhancing access to diagnostic imaging services for patients and referring healthcare professionals.

With the addition of Shift Imaging, CDC now operates 50 clinics across four provinces/regions, supported by more than 800 healthcare professionals, including over 100 radiologists. The transaction also marks CDC's fifth acquisition since partnering with Novacap in 2021, reflecting the company's continued focus on strategic growth through acquisitions that complement its existing network and expand access to community-based healthcare services.

“Shift Imaging has built a strong team and reputation for delivering high-quality care and specialized imaging services to communities across Northern Alberta," said Darcy Verhun, Chief Executive Officer of Canada Diagnostic Centres. "We are excited to welcome the Shift team to CDC. Together, we will continue supporting patients and healthcare providers with timely access to care while building on the strong foundation that Shift has established in the Peace Region.”

"Joining CDC represents an exciting new chapter for Shift Imaging," said Adrian Reagan, Medical Director of Shift Imaging. "We share a commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and supporting healthcare professionals with reliable, high-quality diagnostic services. By joining the CDC network, we will be able to offer our patients access to a broader range of diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT and nuclear medicine, while continuing to provide the high-quality, community-based care they rely on close to home."

Marc Paiement, Senior Partner at Novacap, added: “This acquisition reflects CDC’s continued commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare services in underserved communities. Shift Imaging has developed a strong presence in the Peace Region, and we are pleased to support CDC as it continues to strengthen its network of diagnostic imaging clinics across Canada.”

Shift Imaging will continue operating from its Grande Prairie location, and patients and referring healthcare providers can expect continuity of service throughout the integration process.

About Canada Diagnostic Centres

Canada Diagnostic Centres is a leading provider of community-based diagnostic imaging services. Through its network of clinics across Canada, CDC offers a broad range of diagnostic and screening services, helping patients and healthcare professionals access timely, high-quality care.

For more information: https://canadadiagnostics.ca/.

About Shift Imaging

Shift Imaging is a diagnostic imaging provider based in Grande Prairie, Alberta. The clinic offers ultrasound, X-ray, echocardiography and pain management services, serving patients and healthcare professionals throughout Northern Alberta’s Peace Region.

For more information: https://shiftimaging.ca

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms in Canada. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries, and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over CDN $16 billion in assets under management, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information: www.novacapcorp.com

Media inquiries:

Renata Kappaun

Senior advisor, communications at Novacap

rkappaun@novacap.ca