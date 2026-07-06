ThreeSixty Journalism Kicks Off Multimedia Storytelling Institute Summer Program for Local High School Students

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, ThreeSixty Journalism will kick off its Multimedia Storytelling Institute, a three-week summer camp for 18 high school students interested in journalism and media careers. Hosted at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, the program gives aspiring reporters the opportunity to learn from local media professionals while gaining firsthand reporting experience covering stories focused on mental health and wellness across Minnesota.

This year marks the ninth summer that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) has partnered with ThreeSixty to support the next generation of storytellers and create a greater understanding of health in Minnesota. The theme of this year's camp is youth mental health and wellness. Throughout the institute, students will report on a range of timely topics, including eating disorders, youth vaping, pathways to mental health recovery, art as therapy, suicide prevention, and organizations like CornerHouse that support young people and families across Minnesota.

From July 6th to July 23rd, participating students will produce written and multimedia stories for professional publication in partnership with local media outlets. Outlets include KARE-11, KSTP-TV, TPT, the Minnesota Star Tribune, Pioneer Press, MinnPost, the University of Minnesota, Unicorn Riot and Lindsey Seavert Studios.

"We are excited to support local students as they gain firsthand journalism experience and use their voices to explore and bridge the gap to understanding mental health and wellness across our state," said Bukata Hayes, Chief Community Health Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "ThreeSixty Journalism creates space for the next generation of storytellers to produce realistic, empathetic stories that foster awareness, reduce stigma, and help build healthier communities."

"By equipping young people to report on mental health and wellness, we're not just teaching journalism—we're investing in stronger communities," said Kenzie O’Keefe, Director of ThreeSixty Journalism. "Giving students the opportunity to report in the field alongside professional journalists helps them build confidence, strengthen their storytelling skills and better understand the essential function of journalism in a just democracy."

About ThreeSixty Journalism

ThreeSixty Journalism (threesixty.stthomas.edu) equips young Minnesotans to be sense makers, truth tellers, and bridge builders for an equitable society through multimedia journalism. We strive for a Minnesota where every young person has access to a journalism education and where young people shape representative news media and civically connected communities. The program has been housed at the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas since 2001.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high-quality care at an affordable price. Our 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states, and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Media Contact:

Leah Kondes

612-270-1563 (cell)

Leah.Kondes@padillaco.com