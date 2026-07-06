Ascent Cloud Launches New Geopointe UX with “Enhanced Control Panel” (ECP)

DETROIT, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the general availability of its modernized user interface for Geopointe. This enhancement maximizes the viewable map area and streamlines navigation, delivering a modern UX without compromising the core capabilities that thousands of field teams rely on every day.

“Our customers use Geopointe to maximize in-person meetings with prospects and customers to improve their sales performance within their busy workdays,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “The new Geopointe UX empowers reps to get to where they need to be, when they need to be there, with fewer clicks.”

These updates exemplify Ascent Cloud’s continued commitment to innovation across its Sales Performance Management product suite, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

New Geopointe UX Puts Map Front and Center

The new Geopointe UX introduces a streamlined design that reduces screen clutter and ensures spatial data remains the primary focus. Key usability enhancements include:

Modern Left-Hand Navigation Bar: The control panel has transitioned from a floating window to a static, icon-based left-hand navigation bar. Greater Map Visibility: With the map centered and visible, users can visualize more geospatial context when building their routes, analyzing heat maps, or planning their next business trip. Streamlined Data Management: Critical mapping tools like Layers, Shapes, and Legends are now consolidated into a single, unified workspace with intuitive sub-tabs. Dynamic Map Search: A new rapid-refresh capability within the data table allows users to seamlessly re-run searches instantly after modifying their map view. Enhanced Performance and Load Times: Along with the visual updates, the new Geopointe UX is backed by major back-end enhancements that improve load times up to 90%.





Core Geopointe Functionality Remains Unchanged

Core workflows remain the same, including search, routes, calendars, shapes, and layers. Legend behavior is consistent with prior versions of Geopointe. Mobile UX remains unchanged, since this enhancement is for the browser experience.





General Availability

Previously, the new Geopointe UX was available by request for early adopters only. As of July 5, the new UX is generally available for all Geopointe customers.

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps sales teams Plan, Execute, and Grow. Our unified Sales Performance Management Suite brings together powerful solutions for sales teams:

Territory Planner : Agile sales planning that aligns people and resources, captures white space, and adapts to changing market conditions. Geopointe : Location intelligence to streamline routes, optimize coverage, and drive field productivity. LevelEleven : Gamification, coaching, and real-time visibility that keep teams focused and motivated.





Additional Resources

See examples of the ECP: ascentcloud.io/blog/enhanced-control-panel-launch

Connect with Ascent Cloud: linkedin.com/company/ascent-cloud

Learn more: ascentcloud.io





Ascent Cloud, Territory Planner, Geopointe, LevelEleven and related logos are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Micah Strand

Ascent Cloud

(800) 932-3779

micah.strand@ascentcloud.io